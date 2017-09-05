Here are the events that are canceled or postponed due to Hurricane Irma

In this geocolor image captured by GOES-16 and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Irma, a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane, moves westward, Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, 2017, in the Atlantic Ocean toward the Leeward Islands. Hurricane Irma grew into a dangerous Category 5 storm, the most powerful seen in the Atlantic in over a decade, and roared toward islands in the northeast Caribbean Tuesday on a path that could eventually take it to the United States. (NOAA via AP)

Hurricane Irma is posing an increasing threat to the Florida peninsula, even as the Category 5 storm is days away from possible landfall in the continental United States. Miami-Dade County schools will be closed Thursday and Friday, among other closures. Please refer to this updating list of canceled and postponed events, plus institutions closed due to Hurricane Irma:

THURSDAY

International Ballet Festival of Miami

Various locations

Organizers with the Miami Hispanic Cultural Arts Center could not be reached before time of publication. The International Ballet Festival of Miami celebrates dances from around the globe and is in its 27th season. It began Sept. 5 and runs through Sept. 17.

Key West to Cuba Festival

Various Locations

The producers of this week-long festival celebrating LGBT art and culture could not be reached before the time of publication. The Key West to Cuba Festival is scheduled to begin Thursday and ends Sept. 13.

Ruff Ryders 20th Anniversary Tour

Bayfront Park, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132

Refunds will be available for this reunion concert, as it has been canceled, according to livenation.com.

FRIDAY

Miami: A Very Funny History

HistoryMiami Museum, 101 West Flagler St., Miami, FL 33130 This comedy show by award-winning Freddy Stebbins has been postponed. A future date has not yet be confirmed.

Paramore Tour Two (NOT CANCELED)

The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139 While a Saturday concert at the Fillmore was rescheduled, Paramore’s Tour Two is still scheduled to stop in Miami at 8 p.m. Friday, according to the Fillmore’s official website. The concert is listed as sold out on fillmoremb.com, but a few seats are still available for purchase at livenation.com.

Shorts Gone Wild 5

Island City Stage, 2304 N. Dixie Hwy. Wilton Manors, FL 33305

Production companies City Theatre and Island City Stage are working to determine whether this LGBT theater festival will be postponed or canceled. Shorts Gone Wild 5 was scheduled to run Thursday through Sunday.

SATURDAY

Andrés Cepeda Mil Ciudades Tour

The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139

This concert has been postponed, according to a Tuesday tweet from the official Fillmore Miami Beach Twitter account. Refunds for tickets purchased before Tuesday’s announcement will be honored. The concert has been rescheduled to Sept. 30.

Aplauso 2017

AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132

This Latin concert has been canceled. Refunds are being issued via Ticketmaster.com.

ArtsLaunch

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami, FL 33132

Organizers have canceled this free event marking the beginning of Miami’s cultural arts season.

Caribbean Market Day

Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 5925 NE Second Ave. Miami, FL 33150

Coordinators will meet to finalize plans, but this event will likely be postponed.

Family Fun Day: Marvelous Brazil HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W Flagler St. Miami, FL 33130

HistoryMiami has postponed this event. A new date has yet to be determined.

Fiesta USA

Downtown Homestead, 104 N. Krome Ave. Homestead, FL 33030

This free family-friendly festival has been postponed. It may be rescheduled for the end of September, but the safety of Homestead residents is the number one priority, executive director of Homestead Man Street Yvonne Knowles said Tuesday.

MOCA and Copperbridge Foundation Family Fun Day

Museum of Contemporary Art at North Miami 770 N.E. 125th St., North Miami, FL 33161

The family fun day at the Museum of Contemporary Art at North Miami has been cancelled. Organizers have not determined whether they will reschedule.

SUNDAY

Dolphins vs. Buccaneers (TBD)

Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr, Miami Gardens, FL 33056

The Miami Dolphin’s game against the Tampa Bay Bucs will either be played at a neutral site or later in the season, according to a report from the Miami Herald.

INSTITUTIONS

HistoryMiami Museum

HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W Flagler St. Miami, FL 33130

HistoryMiami is closing its doors Thursday through Sunday. Beginning Tuesday, all events for the week are postponed.

GulfStream Park

901 S Federal Hwy, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

This entertainment district host weekly events for adults and families. Staff will meet Wednesday to discuss possible closures.

For more closure listings: http://hrld.us/2wEEG9j