Losers forget to book Miami tour stops. These artists know what’s up

Celebrity entertainers, are you really anybody if you don’t perform in Miami? Answer: No. Don’t debate me. Fortunately for South Florida residents, the hottest performers come to Miami year after year.

This year’s concert lineup does not disappoint. Of course, it could be better, but then again, your favorite chart-topping singer/rapper/musician still has time to announce their dates to their latest tour.

In the meantime, these are the hottest concerts to attend:

1. APRIL 13: Chainsmokers INGLEWOOD, CA – MARCH 05: Recording artists Andrew Taggart (L) of The Chainsmokers and Chris Martin perform onstage at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcast live on Turner’s TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 5, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) The Chainsmokers are bringing their biggest tour to North American and kicking it off in Miami. Tickets to the 40-city tour “Memories: Do Not Open” also include a free copy of the duo’s upcoming album. When you purchase your ticket to the MDNO tour check your email and reply with your address and you will automatically receive the new 💿 — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) March 9, 2017 Their Miami concert is April 13 at the American Airlines Arena. Show details

Tickets: General admission tickets start at $41.50 at aaarena.com 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

2. APRIL 14: Ariana Grande NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 23: Ariana Grande performs onstage during her “Dangerous Woman” tour at Madison Square Garden on February 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Republic Records) Ariana Grande and her permanent ponytail are going to sing Miami fans’ ears off in April. Though at 23, the songstress refuses to part with her childish ponytail, Ariana Grande is nothing short of a vocal prodigy. I mean, have you seen her renditions of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and others on Jimmy Fallon’s Wheel of Musical Impressions? Her hair was weak, but her talent is epic. She’ll be Miami for The Dangerous Women Tour at the American Airlines Arena on April 14. Show details

Tickets: General admission tickets are available starting at $37 at aarena.com 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

3. APRIL 15: Chris Brown FILE – In this July 25, 2015 file photo, Grammy award-winning singer Chris Brown performs at a club in Macau. Brown canceled plans for a Down Under tour Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015 after Australian authorities had earlier warned the troubled R&B singer they were likely to refuse him a visa because of his criminal conviction for assaulting pop star Rihanna. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Chris Brown, the controversial R&B singer, will be in Miami for The Party Tour on April 15. Before his stop in Miami, Brown is set to appear in court with his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran, who has filed for a restraining order. Tran alleges that Chris Breezy beat her before their relationship officially ended in 2015. You’ll remember Brown, who has a young daughter, also beat another ex, Rihanna… He still has loyal fans. Brown will perform at the American Airlines Arena. Show details

Tickets: General admission tickets start at $52 at aaarena.com 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

4. APRIL 20: Big Sean INGLEWOOD, CA – MARCH 05: Rapper Big Sean performs onstage at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcast live on Turner’s TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 5, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia) The Detroit rapper signed to Kanye West’s GOOD Music label, Big Sean will wrap up his “I Decided Tour” on Miami Beach in April. Big Sean was recently named a global ambassador at Puma. The rapper formerly had a deal with Adidas. He also appeared in GQ Style for a photo shoot with girlfriend Jhené Aiko. The final stop of Big Sean’s I Decided Tour is April 20 at the Fillmore Miami Beach. Show details

Tickets: General admission tickets start at $108 at livenation.com 1700 Washington Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139

5. MAY 2: Gucci Mane Gucci Mane via @FillmoreMB/Twitter The Southern trap rapper Gucci Mane will be performing at the Fillmore Miami Beach on May 2 for his Trapgod Tour. Gucci recently posed for GQ Style with his fiance Keyshia Ka’oir. His Miami Beach show is the only stop in Florida. Show details

Tickets: General admission tickets start at $45.50 at livenation.com 1700 Washington Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33139

6. JUNE 13: Chance the Rapper You could play three games of Rock, Paper, Scissors with Chance the Rapper when he performs in Miami June 2. And let’s be honest, who wouldn’t want to do that? Chance, the recent first-time Grammy winner and all around great dude, announced dates for his Spring Tour 2017 in February. Since then, he’s risen to advocacy for public school education and donated $1 million to Chicago schools. He’ll be at the American Airlines Arena after a stop in Atlanta. Show details

Tickets: General admission tickets are sold out. But you can still score VIP tickets 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132

7. AUG. 14: J. Cole FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2016, file photo, J. Cole performs during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland. A track off J. Cole’s forthcoming album has some speculating the rapper is taking shots at Kanye West. “False Prophets” is included on Cole’s “4 Your Eyez Only,” which is set for release on Dec. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) J. Cole, the celebrated rapper and lyricist, announced his tour for his latest album, “4 Your Eyez Only,” and, of course, Miami is one of his stops. “4 Your Eyez Only” is Cole’s fourth studio album and it follows”Forest Hills Drive,” which went platinum without features from other artists. J. Cole will be perform at the American Airlines Arena on Aug. 14. Show details

Tickets: General admission tickets start at $45.50 at ticketmaster.com 601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132