MARCH 31 – APRIL 2: Comedy shows, Disney on Ice and other things to do this weekend

Friday

DISNEY ON ICE

WORLDS OF ENCHANTMENT

It’s back! The world’s greatest kids’ ice show brings beloved characters from Disney Pixar’s “Cars,” “Toy Story 3,” Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and the Oscar-winning “Frozen,” featuring the sisters Elsa and Anna, Kristoff and his reindeer Sven and, of course, the lovable snowman Olaf, who loves warm hugs.

Details: 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday; at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; Ticketmaster; $16-$75.

A REAL STAND-UP GUY

JIMMY CARR

British comedian who won his country’s award for Best Live Stand-Up Comedian breaks out new jokes for his “The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits World Tour.”

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; LiveNation.com; $29.50-$35.

GREAT AMERICA TOUR

KATT WILLIAMS

Over-the- top, notoriously profane comedian and actor takes the stage to address a few forbidden topics and polarizing subjects, such as terrorism, President Trump and more. Basically, if it’s on your mind, it’s on Katt’s mind, and he’ll be sure to go there.

Details: 8:30 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE 2nd Ave., Miami; Ticketmaster; $59-$175.

Saturday

A TASTE OF THE BAYOU

CRAWDEBAUCHERY

Weekend food and music festival celebrates the culture and cuisine of New Orleans, the birthplace of jazz, with live music by New Orleans’ The Revivalists, Maggie Koerner, Chubby Carrier, The Revelers, Roddie Romero & The Hub City All-Stars and many more. Plus, there will be authentic Cajun bites such as beignets, gumbo, jambalaya and po-boys, and a KidZone featuring crawfish races, face painting and jugglers.

Details: 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach; www.crawdebauchery.com; $25-$40, VIP $65-$120, two-day pass $45-$60, kids under 10 free.

GUITAR HERO

DENNY LAINE

Not many musicians can say they’ve had a hand in founding two groups as monumental as the Moody Blues and Paul McCartney’s Wings – but this British guitarist and singer/songwriter was there from the start with both bands.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; www.cultureroom.net; $20.

LOL!

JIM JEFFERIES

No fooling – this Aussie comedian is one of the hottest comics on the planet, bringing his unique and hilarious take on subjects such as alcoholism, gun control and religion.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood; Ticketmaster; $20-$65.

FEEL THE BEAT

DRUMLINE LIVE

Two chances to catch this show-stopping extravaganza created by the musical team behind the hit movie, “DRUMLine Live,” featuring more than 40 percussive musicians, dancers, singers and actors performing intricate choreography that embodies the soulful, high-stepping style of the historically black college and university marching band experience.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Miami; 786-573-5300 or www.smdcac.org; $35-$6750; $5 tickets available for students (ages 13-22) at CultureShockMiami.com; and 7 p.m. Sunday at Pembroke Pines City Center, 601 SW City Center Way, Pembroke Pines; www.pembrokepinescitycenter.org; $37.50-$75.

NOTTE MAGICA

IL VOLO

Young Italian classical crossover trio that characterizes its sound as “popera” and has performed with superstars such as Barbra Streisand and Placido Domingo takes the stage in tribute to The Three Tenors.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the AmericanAirlines Arena, Waterfront Theatre, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $36-$247.

Sunday

WYNWOOD BBQ FEST

GRILLIN & CHILLIN

Family-friendly event offers great BBQ, live music, cold beer and a pop-up sports bar for Dad, plus cooking workshops and a Family Fun Zone featuring obstacle courses, face-painting, inflatables and more. What else could you ask for?

Details: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday at the RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; www.wynwoodbbqfest.com; $15, $25 family pack (includes two adults); kids under 12 are free.

MODERN ROCK SHOWCASE

WE THE KINGS

Bradenton pop-punk band celebrates 10 years with selections from its six studio albums, including the most recent, “Strange Love.” Cute Is What We Aim For, Plaid Brixx and Brightside round out the bill.

Details: 7 p.m. Sunday at Revolution Live, 200 W. Broward Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; www.jointherevolution.net; $20-$23.

Next Week

SONGWRITING ROYALTY

NEIL SEDAKA

Iconic singer-songwriter performs hits including “Calendar Girl,” “Breaking Up Is Hard to Do” and “Laughter in the Rain.” Fun fact: Sedaka co-wrote the Captain & Tennille’s 1975 No. 1 hit “Love Will Keep Us Together.”

Details: 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $49-$125.

STILL HUNGRY

DURAN DURAN

British new wave band that struck gold in the ‘80s with hits including “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Rio,” “Save a Prayer,” “Is There Something I Should Know?” “The Reflex,” “A View to a Kill” and “Notorious” takes the stage in support of its 14th studio album, “Paper Gods,” produced by Grammy-winners Nile Rodgers and Mark Ronson.

Details: 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood; Ticketmaster; $55-$155.

BLUES MASTER

BUDDY GUY & THE RIDES

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame blues guitarist – who heavily influenced Jimi Hendrix, Keith Richards and Eric Clapton, among many others, and has won seven Grammy Awards, including last year’s Best Blues Album for “Born to Play Guitar” – is still going strong at the age of 80.

Details: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach; Ticketmaster; $40-$60.

LIVING LEGEND

JAY LENO

Affable host of “The Tonight Show” from 1992-2009 takes a break from tending to his collection of more than 200 classic cars and motorcycles to do what he does best – make people laugh.

Details: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $59-$129.

free for all

JAZZ AT MOCA

8-9:30 P.M. FRIDAY: Sit back and enjoy Miami’s own powerhouse vocalist Karina Iglesias, who wowed America and the judges on the reality TV singing show “The Voice,” performing soulful songs with her band The Nu-Thang; Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; www.mocanomi.org.