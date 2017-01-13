Posted on

Eight nightclubs for ages 18 and up

image.jpg
By Kamrel Eppinger | @noiremiami

After a hard long week, it’s finally time to live it up in South Florida. But if you’re under 21 years old, finding a hotspot to enjoy is a challenge. Look no further, than Miami.com’s pick of the top eight spots in South Florida that cater to ages 18 and up.

1. L’ Boulevard Café
Address: 3632 NW 25th Ave Miami, FL 33142
Phone: (305) 637-0599

2. Café Iguana Pines Thursday Nights
Address: 8358 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024
Phone: (954) 433-8787

3. Atrium Complex Every 2nd Saturday
Address: 2520 S Miami Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Phone: (954) 627-6144

4. King of Diamonds College Night “Tuition Tuesdays”
$10 Dollar entry w/ college ID
Address: 17800 NE 5th Ave, Miami, FL 33162
Phone: (305) 999-9500

5. Club Space Ladies only
Address: 34 NE 11th Street, Miami
Phone: 305-375-0001

6. Arabica
Address: 9054 W State Road 84, Davie
Phone: 954-900-2067

7. The Bend
Address: 6844 NW 169th Street, Hialeah
Phone: 786-542-1948

8. Just The Funny
Address: 3119 Coral Way, Miami
Phone: 305-693-8669

