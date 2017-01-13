Eight nightclubs for ages 18 and up

After a hard long week, it’s finally time to live it up in South Florida. But if you’re under 21 years old, finding a hotspot to enjoy is a challenge. Look no further, than Miami.com’s pick of the top eight spots in South Florida that cater to ages 18 and up.

1. L’ Boulevard Café

Address: 3632 NW 25th Ave Miami, FL 33142

Phone: (305) 637-0599

2. Café Iguana Pines Thursday Nights

Address: 8358 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024

Phone: (954) 433-8787

3. Atrium Complex Every 2nd Saturday

Address: 2520 S Miami Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Phone: (954) 627-6144

4. King of Diamonds College Night “Tuition Tuesdays”

$10 Dollar entry w/ college ID

Address: 17800 NE 5th Ave, Miami, FL 33162

Phone: (305) 999-9500

5. Club Space Ladies only

Address: 34 NE 11th Street, Miami

Phone: 305-375-0001

6. Arabica

Address: 9054 W State Road 84, Davie

Phone: 954-900-2067

7. The Bend

Address: 6844 NW 169th Street, Hialeah

Phone: 786-542-1948

8. Just The Funny

Address: 3119 Coral Way, Miami

Phone: 305-693-8669