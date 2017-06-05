This Brickell hotel wants to help you get cute for the summer with a free fitness series

You could keep scrolling through your Instagram timeline wondering why your bikini selfies are lacking. Or you could find that summer body you’ve been hoping for in style — and for free in Brickell.

EAST, Miami is teaming up with EQUINOX for a free summer fitness series on their fifth-floor deck. The first class of Body by EAST, or BEAST for short, begins June 18 at 11 a.m. Instructors from the luxury gym will guide you through two hours of outdoor exercise and all you need to bring is a yoga mat and water.

You might want to bring an appetite, too, since Quinto La Huella is just feet away. It’s not the healthiest thing, but mimosas are bottomless.

IF YOU GO

When: Sunday, June 18

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: EAST, Miami 788 Brickell Plaza Fifth Floor North Deck Miami, FL 33131

More: RSVP at http://bit.ly/2ruFoVz

The second part of the BEAST Fitness series will resume July 23.