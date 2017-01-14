Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, Day celebrations and Day of Service events

Miami Soul – your ultimate source for places to go, people to see, and things to do in the Black social scene. Check out this week’s weekend guide from Miami Soul.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Day is not a day off but instead a day on. Find a service project to volunteer with, participate in a community event, and reflect on the life and legacy of one of America’s greatest heroes.

1. City of Hollywood's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration The City of Hollywood celebrates the legacy of MLK with a day of face painters, games, bounce houses, and a concert at the Amphitheater featuring McArthur High School, South Broward High School, and Ike & Val Woods. Free and open to the community. Show details Saturday, January 14, 4PM – 8PM – ArtsPark at Young Circle, 1 North Young Cir, Hollywood Take me there

2. 36th Annual MLK Day Holiday Parade The parade route starts on Homestead Ave to SW 184th St (Eureka Dr) then heads West to SW 107th Ave. Show details Saturday, January 14, 10AM – At Homestead Avenue and Banyan Street Take me there

3. MLK Day Battle of the Bands Enjoy a showcase of local marching bands. Presented by the Children’s Trust. Show details Saturday, January 14, 1:30PM – Southridge Stadium, 11250 SW 192nd St, Miami Take me there

4. MLK Day of Service at Brownsville Middle School The law firm of Hamilton, Miller & Birthisel, LLP is organizing a beautification and landscaping project at their adopted school of Brownsville Middle. All ages welcome. Register as a volunteer at tinyurl.com/BrownsvilleMLK or by emailing rsvp@hamiltonmillerlaw.com. Show details Saturday, January 14, 9AM – 1PM – Brownsville Middle School, 4899 NW 24th Ave, Miami Take me there

5. West Perrine MLK Commemorative Parade & Marching Band Extravaganza The West Perrine community presents their annual parade featuring decorative floats, area businesses, and performances by the Grand Bahamas Junkanoo Band and The Royal Police Band. The parade starts at Banyan Street (SW 174th Street) and Homestead Avenue in West Perrine. The parade continues with a marching band featuring the sounds of some of South Florida’s finest high school marching bands with special guests featuring the acclaimed Florida A & M University Marching 100 Rattler Band and the Bethune Cookman University Marching Wildcat Band. Show details Saturday, January 14, 10AM – 3PM – Banyan Street (SW 174th Street) Take me there

6. HandsOn Miami MLK Day of Service at Holmes Elementary School Volunteer in a beautification project at Holmes Elementary to establish three new raised bed gardens and expand a mural as part of the school’s outdoor classroom. Sign up at handsonmiami.org/HOC__Volunteer_Opportunity_Details_Page?id=a0Co000000EteQJ Show details Saturday, January 14, 9AM – 12PM – Holmes Elementary, 1175 NW 67th St, Miami Take me there

7. City of Miami Gardens presents Martin Luther King: Celebrating the Dream The City of Miami Gardens remembers Dr. King with a day of economic empowerment, social action, and education with a presentation by kevin Powell and featuring a lineup of kidpreneurs, include Zoe Terry of Zoe’s Dolls, Moziah Bridges of Mo’s Bows, Jada Porter of Porter’s Pastries, and a performance by The Taylor Girls. The event includes spoken word, a panel discussion, musical performances, and a journey through history as the Miami Gardens MLK Smithsonian. Free and open to the community. Show details Sunday, January 15, 4PM – 7PM – Betty T. Ferguson Center, 3000 NW 199th St, Miami Gardens Take me there

8. 40th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr Day Parade The annual MLK Day parade featuring music from high school marching bands and a Caribbean Miami twist featuring Carnival dancers and music performances. The parade takes place along NW 54th St on a route from NW 12th Ave to NW 32nd Ave and ends with a celebration at Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park at 6000 N.W. 32nd Ct. Show details Monday, January 16, 11AM – Parade route starts at NW 54th ST & 12th Ave Take me there

9. 5000 Role Models’ 24th Annual MLK Day Scholarship Breakfast Congresswoman Frederica Wilson presents the annual MLK Day breakfast with community and business leaders to benefit the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Foundation. The Honorable John Lewis, member of the United States Congress and Civil Rights Leader is this year’s Keynote Speaker. Tickets are $75 and are tax deductible. Show details Monday, January 16, 8:30AM – 12PM – Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami Take me there

10. HandsOn Miami MLK Day of Service at Lincoln Memorial Park Volunteer for a cleaning and beautification project at Lincoln Memorial Park, which is one of the state’s most important African-American cemeteries serving as the resting place for some of Miami’s most notable figures. Volunteers will collect trash and debris, remove weeds, and trim back overgrown brush. Sign up to volunteer at handsonmiami.org/HOC__Volunteer_Opportunity_Details_Page?id=a0Co000000EteQE Show details Monday, January 16, 8:30AM – 12PM – Lincoln Memorial Park, 3001 NW 46th St, Miami Take me there

11. Branches South Miami 4th Annual SoMi Lights MLK Day of Service Volunteers are need to help revitalize two homes in the area to include painting, landscaping in the children’s playground, and building a butterfly garden. Breakfast, lunch and t-shirts will be provided. For info, visit branchesfl.org/mlk-day Show details Monday, January 16, 8AM – 2PM – Mt Olive Baptist Church, 6316 SW 59th PL, South Miami Take me there