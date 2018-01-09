Finding free events this weekend is easier than ever.

You can hang out with legendary former Miami Heat player Alonzo Mourning – whom we love for helping the team win its first championship – at his Winter Groove.

Or you can learn about everything Art Deco on South Beach, get lost in Shakespeare’s most famous play or watch floats and bands march down Calle Ocho in honor of Los Reyes Magos (The Three Kings).

See? If you’re bored, it’s your own fault.

1. Zo’s Winter Groove Free Family Fun Day

Alonzo Mourning. Photo: Al Diaz. Guess Zo decided his yearly Summer Grove wasn't enough. So he's hosting a Winter Groove at North Miami Athletic Stadium. The event promotes health and wellness and also includes bounce houses, food trucks, an obstacle course, live entertainment, giveaways, surprise celebrity guests, fitness classes and interactive fun zones. 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 13, 2555 NE 151th St., North Miami http://zoswintergroove.com/ZWG/fun/

When: 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 13 Where: 2555 NE 151th St., North Miami Cost: Free http://zoswintergroove.com/ZWG/fun/ 2555 NE 151st St., North Miami, FL 33160

2. Shakespeare in the Park To be or not be -that is the question. William Shakespeare's opening to his "Hamlet" soliloquy is one of the most recognizable phrases in all of literature. Imagine experiencing it outdoors in a lovely garden setting – and for free. That's the goal of Shakespeare Miami, Florida's professional Shakespeare Company, to bring the theater experience to all.

When: 8 p.m. Jan. 12; Jan. 13 at 2 and 8 p.m. Jan. 13; 6 p.m. Jan. 14 Where: Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest Cost: Free https://www.shakespearemiami.com/ 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest, FL 33156

3. Live on Lincoln There's just something about strolling up and down Lincoln Road on Miami Beach. Yes, the restaurant menu hawkers can be annoying, but listening to live music sure isn't. At the 1111 Lincoln Stage, you can catch two free performances this weekend. On Saturday, singer/songwriter/producer Elsten Torres performs music from his albums "Individual" and "Waiting for Clouds." Then on Sunday the LeNard Rutledge Jazz Ensemble performs its brand of contemporary jazz.

When: 1 p.m. Jan. 13 and 14 Where: 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach Cost: Free https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lenard-rutledge-jazz-ensemble-jan-14-free-tickets-41972592153?aff=erelexpmlt https://www.eventbrite.com/e/elsten-torres-free-jan-13-tickets-41959204109?aff=erelexpmlt 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, FL 33139

4. Wynwood Art Walk Block Party Art Basel madness is over, so this is the ideal month to attend the Wynwood Art Walk because of all the fresh murals. Plus you know you are craving that food truck grub, and there's always cool live art being made, street musicians playing and an overall cool vibe in the air.

When: 6 p.m. Jan. 13 Where: 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami Cost: Free http://wynwoodartwalk.info/ 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami, FL 33127

5. Art Deco Weekend Art school students strut their Art Deco-inspired designs during Art Deco Weekend. This iconic (and free) event is in its fourth decade and has now grown to include 85 events over three days. You can stroll on a pedestrian-friendly Ocean Drive. Bring the pooch along for the Bark Deco Dog Show or get behind the wheel of one of many classic cars on display. You can also shop vintage everything and learn what makes Art Deco architecture stand the test of time. When: Noon to 10 p.m. Jan. 12; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Jan. 13; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 14 Where: Ocean Drive between Sixth and 13th Streets, Miami Beach Cost: Free http://artdecoweekend.com/

6. Japanese Festival The Miami Friends of the Japanese Garden hosts three free Japanese festivals a year, and the Winter Festival is this weekend. Nestled in a quaint location on Watson Island, the Ichimura Miami-Japan Garden features delicate landscaping, a waterfall and Japanese bridge. The festival features Taiko drumming along with other musical performances, cosplay contests and martial arts and Ikebana (flower arranging) demonstrations.

When: 9 a.m. Jan 14. Where: 1101 MacArthur Cswy., Miami Cost: Free http://friendsofjapanesegarden.com/ 1101 MacArthur Cswy., Miami, FL 33139