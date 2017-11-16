Cold fronts or not, things have taken off into Miami’s busiest of seasons: fall. This is the time for an overwhelming amount of options for fun happenings, culture feasts, and ample time to hang with your favorite people. While many of us feel more inclined to stay at home our city is killing the event game right now so it’s your time to show the love. Check our picks for the best way to close out the month.

Thursday, March 16

Market at The Yard Grand Opening – The Market at The Yard will have its grand opening! With live music, happy hour specials, special activations, and all the artisan vendors you could ask for, you don’t want to miss out on the party! Sip $5 Support Local Punch as you peruse the brand new market. Vibe to music by OIGO and ITAWE (of Locos Por Juana).

Where: The Wynwood Yard. Time: 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

PAMM Third Thursdays – It’s a night of vogue on PAMM’s terrace turned runway. Slay the competition in categories based off Reading Queer’s book selection, “The Dot and the Line: A Romance in Lower Mathematics.” Impress judges Oso Milan, Jojo Ebony, and Mimi Ninja for trophies and glory.

Where: The PAMM. Time: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Friday, November 17

Creative Mornings – The internationally-acclaimed morning talk series is back to kick off your weekend with another great conversation. This time with Jayme Gershen, a photographer, filmmaker and storyteller who uses intimacy and humor to investigate the variety of layers that make up our identities and sense of place.

Where: Wolfsonian-FIU. Time: 8:30 a.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Riverside Fish n Chips – The Avenue will be back riverside at The Wharf Miami this Friday and Saturday and for the next 4 upcoming weekends. Join their Captain, Andy Bates serving up Fish n’ Chips, Fish Finger Sandwiches & Scotch Eggs [traditional-pork & veggie] on the beautiful Miami River.

Where: The Wharf Miami. Time: 1 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Vertigo 35mm – The famous Alfred Hitchcock classic is being screened in our hometown and as usual, it’s not to be missed.

Where: Nite Owl Theater. Time: 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Hit Week – The 7th annual tribute to Italian American Heritage Month, HitWeek presents a selection of current Italian music to US audiences. The tour features Kalascima and Ermal Meta and is presented in partnership with the Italian Trade Agency and the Consulate General of Italy in Miami. Discover modern music from Italy and enjoy delicious pizza and drink specials from the Bandshell Bar. Happy Hour from 7 pm to 8 pm.

Where:: The North Beach Bandshell. Time: 7 p.m. Tickets: Free.

A Canadian in Miami – A discussion with Gustave Morin at the EXILE Books storefront in Little Haiti. A Canadian in Miami: an abbreviated history of a long and slow development as a concrete poet, featuring examples of poems visual, literal and figurative; read, projected and dissected.

Where: EXILE Books. Time: 7 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Pulse: Neon Nights – Grab your friends and head to New World Center in South Beach for one of the season’s most anticipated events. New World Symphony’s PULSE returns for a new collaboration with local DJs Dude Skywalker. Kick off the weekend as the DJs and NWS Fellows share the spotlight as soloists. Get up close and dance alongside the performers, or arrive early to grab a seat upstairs and immerse yourself in our late-night lounge vibe. You’ve never experienced the symphony like this!

Where: New World Center. Time: 9 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Saturday, November 18

Herbal Community Celebration – A new crop of certified Magic City Herbalists are graduating and they want to share their love of medicinal plants with our wider South Florida community! Herbal yoga class, 3 fun mini-classes on making simple but powerful herbal remedies with locally-growing tropical medicinal herbs, Herbal remedy show-and-tell pop-ups, Herbal snacks and elixirs potluck and more.

Where: Earth n Us Farm. Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary – To celebrate this special anniversary of Harry Potter, the Gables Cinema transforms into Hogwarts with a four-week retrospective of the Harry Potter films. Whether you’re reliving the wonders of Rowling’s world or discovering it for the first time, join them as they present the epic tale of the Boy Who Lived.

Where: Coral Gables Art Cinema. Time: November 11th – December 3rd. Tickets: Get them here.

Deck the Walls – #DrinkArtMakeBeer comes to life with the second annual Deck the Walls block party and live art extravaganza. Live art and the 2017 can release of the spiced imperial porter, Deck the Walls. Highlights Include: Can release at 1pm, $1 of every Deck the Walls beer sold during the event to benefit Life is Art, Live Art competition to determine the design of the 2018 Deck the Walls can, Live music, Food trucks and more.

Where: Concrete Beach Brewery. Time: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Sunset Bayou – In honor of The Wynwood Yard’s 2nd Anniversary, swing by everyone’s favorite outdoor hang on Saturday, November 18th and experience the beauty of live music first-hand. Take in a jam-packed lineup featuring acts from all over the state and even Georgia like Ella Herrera, Hillside Spirit Revival, Macy Todd, and The Wynwood String Band all culminating in a rockin’ performance by the man behind it all, Keith Johns!

Where: The Wynwood Yard. Time: 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Sunday, November 19

Free Yoga on Lincoln Road – Join Adrian Molina, founder of Warrior Flow, in partnership with Lincoln Road and Roya.Fit this Sunday 11/19 at 10:00am for a free yoga class in the heart of South Beach, on Lincoln Road at Euclid Ave. Class is free and open to the public, suitable for all skill levels. Enjoy a yoga class full of movement, meditation, and spiritual practices while you find greater balance, equanimity and well-being.

Where: Lincoln Road & Euclid Ave. Time: 10 a.m. Tickets: Free.

Jitney Author Panel – Join all four Jitney Books authors reading for the first time together at the 2017 Miami Book Fair. They’ll discuss the press’ founding and read from their recently released books. With Jan Becker, Luis Felipe Garcia, and Timothy Schmand. Moderator: J.J. Colagrande.

Where: Miami Book Fair. Time: 5 p.m. Tickets: Free.

The Miami Flea – Stroll the Vendor Village to discover your new favorite piece; whether it’s art, fashion, vintage furnishings, or a living bloom. Save your appetite and brunch with us — we’re featuring our city’s best eateries! Come sit in the cool shade while you grub and enjoy live music with Miami’s favorite acts; this month featuring Tamboka, The Trad305 and Atomic Mish.

Where: 1445 N Miami Ave. Time: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Friendsgiving at VEZA SUR – Join Wynwood’s newest brewery for the 1st annual Friendsgiving at Veza Sur and their Double IPA Beer Release. Live music by Suénalo, Food by Baja Bao House. ‘Tis the season of giving, anyone that attends will receive a sample of their new DOUBLE IPA!

Where: Veza Sur. Time: 3 p.m. – 12 a.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

SIXTH – Bridge Red Studios/Project Space is proud to announce the upcoming exhibition SIXTH, curated by Jane Hart. This exhibit includes works by Brandon Ballengée, Coral Morphologic, Gina Cunningham, Morel Doucet, Jesse Etelson, Jason Hedges, Jenny Larsson, Lucinda Linderman, Gustavo Oviedo, Christina Pettersson, Aviva Rahmani, Sarah Michelle Rupert and Stephan Tugrul.

Where: Bridge Red Studios/Project Space. Time: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Monday, November 20

Friendsgiving #atAnderson – #atTheAnderson x All Day Foundation Present: The 2ND annual FRIENDSGIVING! Gather around all the of the best restaurants and restauranteurs in Miami for an amazing cookout benefiting the children in the South Florida community. Live music all afternoon long! Participating restaurants include – Alter, Beaker & Gray, Lutum Miami, PINCH MI a.m.I, Federal Donuts Miami, Makoto – Bal Harbour, 27 Restaurant & Bar, Fufi Restaurant, Sweet Melody Crafted Ice Cream Co., El Bagel , Firito Taco & Bocce, Diplomatico Rum, Casa Florida, Bloodless Vegan, Veza Sur Brewing Co, Taquiza, Sasha Ariel, Cake Thai kitchen, Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink.

Kenbe Fem Film Screening – Set in the wake of the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti, Kenbe Fem follows David Pierre-Louis in his search to find his mother after the tragedy. But even more – it’s a story of enduring love, strength, and resilience. As audiences witness this incredible story of hope, learn how this tragedy is transformed into a call for action – to work in concert with Haitian communities towards sustainable prosperity in the country’s economy.

Where: The LAB Miami. Time: 6:30 p.m. Tickets: Free w/ RSVP.

Nakatani Gong Orchestra – Tatsuya Nakatani is a Japanese avant-garde percussionist and acoustic sound artist. Based in the United States, he has released over 80 recordings in the last two decades and tours extensively. The Nakatani Gong Orchestra (NGO) is a mobile community engagement project he has developed and grown over the last decade. Nakatani organizes and conducts local ensembles in performances of his complex harmonic compositions on 15 bowed gongs.

Where: The Ground. Time: 8 p.m. Tickets: $10 at the door.

Tuesday, November 21

Breakfast Talk Series #7 – November’s guest is Anna Alexis Michel. Playwright. Photographer. Writer. Anna Alexis Michel has written and produced plays. She is the co-creator of the Meringue Project. Anna Alexis Michel is an advocate for the women’s rights and she is using her talent as an artist, photographer, and playwright to raise awareness of some of the worst dreadful situation women are in. Anna Alexis Michel wants to open world’s eyes on excision, rape, discrimination, mutilation, and abuse.

Where: French Arts Associates. Time: 8:30 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Chinese Lantern Festival – Broward County’s Central Regional Park will host a new and spectacular family friendly event this holiday season, the Chinese Lantern Festival produced by Hanart Culture. The 8-week Lantern Festival is a totally immersive experience among Chinese culture, multi-hued “The Wild” animal lantern displays, live entertainment, authentic Chinese food, hand-made gifts by Chinese craftspeople, and more.

Where: Central Broward Regional Park. Time: November 21st – January 15th. Tickets: Find out more.

Wednesday, November 22

Thanksgiving Eve Bash! – The 3rd annual Thanksgiving Eve Bash at Ball & Chain. Dance and be merry for all the blessings received this year with DJ master, Danny Stern. Have a great time among friends on the Pineapple Stage, while you sing your heart out. Karaoke starts at 9pm, Happy Hour 4-7pm!

Where: Ball & Chain. Time: 8 p.m. – 1 a.m. Tickets: Free.

The 15th Annual 80s Prom – Miami’s Thanksgiving Eve tradition returns for it’s Quinceañera! Sweat Records + Vagabonds-at-Large Present THE 15th ANNUAL ’80s PROM. In the Bar Room: Bingo with MISS TOTO, Outside: LOLO + DJ HOTTPANTS spin the best of ’80s Pop, Rock, Dance, Hip Hop, and Freestyle, Back Room: DJs RAY MILIAN + CARMEL OPHIR play ’80s Goth, Industrial, and New Wave.

Where: Gramps. Time: 9 p.m. – 3 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Friday, November 24

Puro Coqui-To! – As an homage to the drink, and the island of our founders, Wynwood Brewing has created Coqui-to. This imperial milk stout is aged in rum barrels and finished with toasted coconut, vanilla, cinnamon and cloves. The perfect beer to share with friends and family. You may even hear the Coqui Frog’s “ko-kee” call as you savor the flavors of this unique treat.

Where: Wynwood Brewing Company. Time: 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Locos Por Juana and Yoli Mayor – It’s not hard to see why local singer-songwriter Yoli Mayor has been deemed a “Miami-grown vocal powerhouse”. Get ready to be blown away by sheer talent when she graces the Simple Vodka Stage. Closing the night are the equally talented Colombian-American funky rhythmic folks Locos Por Juana.

Where: The Wynwood Yard. Time: 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Ghost in The Shell – The classic anime film makes its way to Miami for a special two-night screening courtesy of Nite Owl Theater and Secret Celluloid Society.

Where: Nite Owl Theater. Time: 10 p.m. & 7 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Spirited Away 35mm – The classic Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli anime film makes its way to Miami for a special two-night screening courtesy of Nite Owl Theater and Secret Celluloid Society.

Where: Nite Owl Theater. Time: 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Saturday, November 25

Small Business Saturday – It’s 35 years of Books & Books, and as they look back on all the wonderful memories, they know they will continue to fight the good fight to keep literary culture alive in our neighborhoods. Come show them some love on Thanksgiving weekend. They’ll open a bottle of champagne and show you the newest books that they’re excited about.

Where: Books & Books Coral Gables. Time: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Harry Potter in Concert – Cars fly, trees fight back, and monsters are on the loose in Harry’s second year at Hogwarts™ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry! This concert features the film Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets™ in high-definition, on a giant screen, while a live orchestra performs John Williams’ unforgettable score. Join Harry, Ron and Hermione as they encounter harrowing pixies, giant snakes and Polyjuice Potions in this concert event.

Where: Adrienne Arsht Center. Time: 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

First Annual Gentvember – Gentlemanly Inc. x Lincoln’s Beard Brewing Co. present Gentvember – a celebration of Movember (AKA No Shave November) an annual event involving the growing of moustaches and beards during the month of November to raise awareness of men’s health issues, such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and men’s suicide.

Where:: Lincoln’s Bear Brewing. Time: 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Rodrigo y Gabriela – The Spanish guitar battling duo are coming back to Miami for their 10th Anniversary tour.

Where: The Fillmore Miami Beach. Time: 8:30 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Sunday, November 26

Yoga with a View at Vizcaya – Join experienced instructor, Arianne Traverso for a 60-minute, all-level vinyasa class and breathe in Vizcaya. Children 7 and older welcome with parental supervision.

Where: Vizcaya Museum & Gardens. Time: 9 a.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Flaming Classics: Heathers – One of the essential teen films of the 1980s, HEATHERS is an endlessly quotable, subversive dark comedy that not-so-gently f***ks the conventions of a high school film with a chainsaw. It’s a film that calls out so much of what makes the high school experience a toxic one: stereotypes that have no basis in reality, the personas we put on to deny our true selves, and the exploitation of others for personal gain.

Where: Bill Cosford Cinema. Time: 8 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Tuesday, November 28

The Book of Mormon – The New York Times calls it “the best musical of this century!” The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” And Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time!” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it “Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal.” It’s The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award®-winning Best Musical.

Where: Adrienne Arsht Center. Time: November 28th – December 3rd. Tickets: Get them here.

Wednesday, November 29

Historic Ghost Tour – Step into the past, as you listen to the stories of the Deering Estate’s previous inhabitants and paranormal visitors. Hear about sightings and experiences from actual paranormal investigations of the historic Deering Estate. You will walk the paths of Native Americans, Miami’s early pioneers, and even Charles Deering himself!

Where: Charles Deering Estate Park. Time: 8 p.m. Tickets: Get them here.

Thursday, November 30

5th Annual Woodystock – Join the Woody Foundation for cold drinks and small bites in downtown Miami. Help improve the lives of those living with paralysis. FREE concert featuring some of the best local live acts around. Full lineup to be announced.

Where: Zest Miami. Time: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Pre Miami Art Basel Exhibition – The White Pantry presents a collective art exhibition (..and now what?) with featured artists Bibiana Martinez & Marta Visbal!

Where: 1341 NW 22nd ST. Time: 7 p.m. Tickets: Free.

Raquel Sofia Live at The Yard – The Latin GRAMMY nominated Puerto Rican performer is back at The Wynwood Yard for another great performance on the heels of releasing her latest album. Don’t miss this delicious intimate set.

Where: The Wynwood Yard. Time: 8 p.m. Tickets: Free.