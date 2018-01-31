Posted on

Don’t care about the Super Bowl? Score big at free events this weekend

Check out the bazaar on Española Way.
All the attention is on the Super Bowl this weekend. But don’t worry – there’s plenty more to do in and around Miami. You may not score a touchdown, but you can have fun at any of these free events that are easy on your wallet.

1. Bazaar on Sundays at Española Way

Come for more than just the food and drinks to one of the quaintest streets on South Beach. On Sundays Espanola Way hosts an all-day Sunday Bazaar, where you can roam and shop for gourmet foods, jewelry, art, handmade gifts and clothes, all uniquely crafted by South Florida artisans.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 4

Where: Española Way between Washington and Drexel Avenues, Miami Beach

Cost: Free

More info here

 

2. Live music at The Betsy

You can find the arts and great dining all in one unique boutique hotel at The Betsy Hotel on South Beach. Music, too. Mike Gerber is on the piano on Thursday, then jazz vocalists Silvia Santilli on Friday and Leesa Richards on Saturday. Make sure to save the date for a romantic evening on Valentine’s Day when guitarist Tom Lippincott and pianist Pierre-Alexandre Petiot perform. If you get hungry, grab a slice or some homemade pasta at The Alley Pizzeria.

When: Feb. 1, 6-10 p.m Feb. 1. and 6-11 p.m. Feb. 2 and 3

Where: 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

Cost: Free

More info here

 

3. Free museums on Bank of America weekend

pamm
Perez Art Museum Miami

Yes, it’s Gables Gallery Night Feb. 2, but you can also gallery hop the rest of the weekend thanks to Bank of America’s Museums on Us program. Whip out your debit card for free museum  admission to Coral Gables Museum, Miami Children’s Museum, Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami, Bass Museum, HistoryMiami and Perez Art Museum Miami on Feb. 3 and 4. More info here.

4. Havana Nights at Concrete Beach

Havana Lager’s the spotlight brew during Havana Nights on Feb. 2.

In an ode to all things Havana, Concrete Beach patio gets transformed into a Cuban party. Out come the Cuban bites and dominoes and the salsa music cranks up for an Havana Nights event. Plenty of Havana Lager will be flowing, which pairs well with a cigar from the Pop-Up Shop.

 

When: 7-11 p.m. Feb. 2

Where: 325 NW 24th St., Miami

Cost: Free

More info here

5. Historic Bicycle Tour in Coconut Grove

Frank Schena leads a tour through Coconut Grove on Feb. 3.

If you’ve never been, then what are you waiting for? Local historian and bike enthusiast Frank Schena has been doing his bike tours for years through the tree-lined streets of Coconut Grove. Schena’s tour covers the area’s historic architecture, the unique local foliage, massive native shade trees and plenty of other local ecological treasures. Bring water and sunscreen.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 3

Where: Meet in front of City of Miami City Hall, 3500 Pan American Dr., Miami

Cost: Free

More info here

