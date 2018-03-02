Do you love craft beer and arcades? Then you’ll love this Wynwood pop up

VeritageMiami comes to Wynwood Walls with food, craft beer and a 'brewcade.'

If you love craft beer as much as we do, you should probably clear out your schedule on March 8.

Celebrating its 22nd year, VeritageMiami returns to Wynwood Walls at 7 p.m. Thursday to showcase more than 140 local, regional and national craft beers and micro-brews and local eats, at its annual Craft Beer Tasting. Doors open at 6 p.m. for VIP ticket holders.

With your ticket, you’ll be able to make your way around dozens of tasting stations and sample everything from peculiar pilsners and pale ales to one-of-a-kind stouts and porters. You can also chat one-on-one with restaurants chefs and brewers.

This year’s Craft Beer Tasting will also boast a “brewcade” — an arcade with craft beer — in Wynwood Gardens.

To keep your state of tipsy under control, you can munch on bites by Joey’s Wynwood, Gusto RistoBar, KYU, My Ceviche, Proof Miami, R House, Tap 42, South Pointe Tavern, Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen and more.

You’ll also get to vote for your favorite restaurant and beverage at the event.

General admission tickets are $55. Proceeds benefit United Way of Miami-Dade.