Do you love craft beer and arcades? Then you’ll love this Wynwood pop up

VeritageMiami comes to Wynwood Walls with food, craft beer and a 'brewcade.'
By Amanda Mesa

If you love craft beer as much as we do, you should probably clear out your schedule on March 8.

Celebrating its 22nd year, VeritageMiami returns to Wynwood Walls at 7 p.m. Thursday to showcase more than 140 local, regional and national craft beers and micro-brews and local eats, at its annual Craft Beer Tasting. Doors open at 6 p.m. for VIP ticket holders.

With your ticket, you’ll be able to make your way around dozens of tasting stations and sample everything from peculiar pilsners and pale ales to one-of-a-kind stouts and porters. You can also chat one-on-one with restaurants chefs and brewers.

This year’s Craft Beer Tasting will also boast a “brewcade” — an arcade with craft beer — in Wynwood Gardens.

To keep your state of tipsy under control, you can munch on bites by Joey’s Wynwood, Gusto RistoBar, KYU, My Ceviche, Proof Miami, R House, Tap 42, South Pointe Tavern, Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen and more.

You’ll also get to vote for your favorite restaurant and beverage at the event.

General admission tickets are $55. Proceeds benefit United Way of Miami-Dade.

