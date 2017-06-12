Irie Weekend is expanding to four days. That means more celebrities

He’s the face of the Miami Heat, keeping the beats going during home games and when the season’s over, he jet sets to DJ around the world. However, there’s more to DJ Irie than the music. He’s also a philanthropist whose efforts are deeply-rooted in Miami and his foundation seeks to increase graduation rates and encourage pursuits of higher education among Miami’s youth.

For the last 12 years, DJ Irie has invited some of the hottest celebrities to Miami for the Irie Foundation‘s annual benefit. This year, the 13th Annual Irie Weekend, or #IWXIII for social media, will be packed with events including a golf tournament, dinner gala, brunch and pool party concert beginning June 29 and ending July 2.

This is your 13th year of Irie Weekend, what’s changed over the years and what can we expect this year?

I’m in awe that this little idea I had back in 2005 is what it is today. The event has changed immensely over the years. We started with three events over two days and this year we will host eight events over four days. Live performances will have a bigger presence than ever this year. We’ve never had more than say two or three performances at an Irie Weekend and this year not only will we have six performances but by some of the biggest names in music including Future, Lil’ Yachty and T.I. I’m also extremely proud of my team and I to have built a socially-conscious event to the scale that we would attract such incredible brand partners mainly this year’s presenting sponsor Jimmy John’s. Jimmy John’s is relatively new to Miami and Irie Weekend is one of the first events that they’ve chosen to support on such a high level largely due to our synergies in commitments to our community and philanthropy.

What inspired the idea to host Irie Weekend 13 years ago?

I was mainly inspired over years of participating in Alonzo Mourning’s efforts with his Zo’s Summer Groove and how effective the event was in helping to push their community benefit agenda. I wanted to step up and try to do my part in supporting our underserved youth and community at large.

The event is a fundraiser for your Irie Foundation, tell us about your charity?

I started the Irie Foundation to help address various issues within our inner cities that adversely affect our at-risk youth. Our programs include the Impact Scholarship, Cultural Passport, Mentorship and our Pen Pals Initiative. We are currently undertaking our most ambitious project to date: Irie Rhythms Academy, which will be an all-encompassing audio/video learning center for the arts opening in Spring 2018.

What are you most excited for this year?

The addition of a fourth day of activities on Sunday, July 2, which is all-new to Irie Weekend. This year is the first year we’re offering a Sunday program and it’s all about celebrating the birthday of our dear friend Kevin Hart. We are going to have an All-Star Celebrity Birthday Brunch at the River Yacht Club starting at noon. By night we will be taking over the world-famous LIV on Sunday party to continue the celebration.

You’re a global DJ phenomenon yet still call Miami home, what do you love about the 305?

Miami will ALWAYS be home simply because it’s the greatest city in the world and I owe everything to the 305! It’s been such a blessing to be able to travel and experience so many amazing places around the world and as much as I appreciate that, the more I travel the more I am reminded that I live in the greatest city in the world.

And what about your work as DJ for the Miami Heat and with Carnival Cruise Line, what excites you about your affiliation with them?

What’s not to be excited about? You have the Miami HEAT, and I’m not just saying this because I’m a part of the organization, but it truly is a world-class organization. I get to work with some of the best and most thoughtful individuals ever and they have been extremely supportive of me and my career over the years. If that’s not exciting enough, night in and night out I get to immerse myself in two of my favorite things: music and basketball, and if that’s STILL not exciting enough then we can talk about my three championship rings and the wild ride to getting them! As for my partnership with Carnival Cruise Line, that’s been a total dream come true! From a very young age my favorite kind of vacation would always be a family cruise and the very first cruise I ever went on was a Carnival Cruise Line ship. So to be in a position to help elevate the on-board DJ talent and overall musical experience for Carnival guests has been extremely exciting. I can’t wait to cruise on Carnival Vista later this year!