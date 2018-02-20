Discover why Espanola Way might be South Beach’s coolest corner
Picturesque and packed with hot restaurants, bars, and shops, Miami Beach’s Española Way has long been a favorite destination for locals and visitors alike. And now, you won’t be able to stay away. The pedestrian-only street recently launched a schedule of free weekly events ranging from live opera performances to salsa street dancing and yoga lessons. Here’s what you can look forward to every day of the week.
1. Meatless Mondays
In celebration of Meatless Mondays, Española Way mainstays like Moshi Moshi, Oh! Mexico, Numero 28 and A la Folie Cafe will offer delicious meatless dishes like vegetable soba bowls, Tortilla Española, wood-fired Neapolitan cheese pizzas and more.
2. Arts & Crafts Market on Tuesdays
Every Tuesday from 4-9 p.m., Española Way will host an Arts & Crafts Market featuring handmade merchandise by artisans both local and from across the country. You’ll find soaps, scarves, art, jewelry, candles and more at this DIY block party, produced in collaboration with The Market Company.
3. Live Opera & Happy Hour on Wednesdays
On Wednesdays, you can enjoy free opera performances alongside Hosteria Romana from 8:30 – 9:30 p.m. But before you settle in to listen, get your drink on or chow down at these nearby restaurants — each offers a special deal Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m.
Oh! Mexico — offering $7 margaritas and classic cocktails, $20 beer buckets and $4 non-alcoholic frozen drinks. 1440 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
Tapas & Tintos — features $6 sangria, mojitos and beer, plus dinner for two priced at $39 (includes tapas, sangria and paella). 448 Española Way, Miami Beach
Mare Mio — enjoy a plate of oysters and a bottle of Pinot Grigio for $39, or tuck into a two-course meal and a drink for the same price. 447 Española Way, Miami Beach
Mercato Della Pescheria — offering $6 cocktails, beer, wine, and bites. 412 Española Way, Miami Beach
Havana 1957 — save 15% on mojitos, Cuba Libres, sangria, daiquiris, and beer. 405 Española Way, Miami Beach
Piccola Cucina — 2 for 1 cocktails and wine. 440 Española Way, Miami Beach
Hosteria Romana — sip on $5 beer and wine, $7.50 mojitos, margaritas and sangria, and munch on $9 appetizers. 429 Española Way, Miami Beach
Bonus: If you need to get your hair done, you’ll save 15 percent on all salon services at Contesta Rock Hair, plus free beer. 417 Española Way, Miami Beach
4. Salsa Thursdays
Wear your dancing shoes if you’re heading out on a Thursday night because every week from 7:30-8:30 p.m. the Washington Avenue side of Española Way near Havana 1957 transforms into a salsa street dancing party. A live band provides the tunes — it’s up to you to bring the moves.
5. Flamenco Fridays
Head to Tapas & Tintos every Friday to watch Flamenco dancers pound out a rhythm from 7:30-8:30 p.m.
6. Yoga Saturdays
On Saturdays, Española Way welcomes yogis to participate in free yoga classes led by Synergy Yoga starting at 9:30 a.m. Bring your own mat, or rent an Española Way yoga mat for $2.
7. Española Way Market on Sundays
Come back on Sunday from 12-9 p.m. for another market with locally-produced and imported food items like fresh French pastries, orange juice, Italian olive oil, local honey, and more.