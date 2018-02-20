Discover why Espanola Way might be South Beach’s coolest corner

Photo/Eventbrite

On Wednesdays, you can enjoy free opera performances alongside Hosteria Romana from 8:30 – 9:30 p.m. But before you settle in to listen, get your drink on or chow down at these nearby restaurants — each offers a special deal Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m.

Oh! Mexico — offering $7 margaritas and classic cocktails, $20 beer buckets and $4 non-alcoholic frozen drinks. 1440 Washington Ave, Miami Beach

Tapas & Tintos — features $6 sangria, mojitos and beer, plus dinner for two priced at $39 (includes tapas, sangria and paella). 448 Española Way, Miami Beach

Mare Mio — enjoy a plate of oysters and a bottle of Pinot Grigio for $39, or tuck into a two-course meal and a drink for the same price. 447 Española Way, Miami Beach

Mercato Della Pescheria — offering $6 cocktails, beer, wine, and bites. 412 Española Way, Miami Beach

Havana 1957 — save 15% on mojitos, Cuba Libres, sangria, daiquiris, and beer. 405 Española Way, Miami Beach

Piccola Cucina — 2 for 1 cocktails and wine. 440 Española Way, Miami Beach

Hosteria Romana — sip on $5 beer and wine, $7.50 mojitos, margaritas and sangria, and munch on $9 appetizers. 429 Española Way, Miami Beach

Bonus: If you need to get your hair done, you’ll save 15 percent on all salon services at Contesta Rock Hair, plus free beer. 417 Española Way, Miami Beach