Posted on

Play with dinosaurs at Miami Children’s Museum

View of a set at the new Dino Island that is returning to Miami Children's Museum on Saturday, June 17, 2017 with a ribbon cutting at 12:30 p.m. in Miami.
By Amanda Mesa

On Saturday, June 17, Dino Island returns to Miami Children’s Museum for six months with new interactive features. The interactive exhibit brings robotic dinosaurs to life to showcase the basics of evolution and offer a glimpse into what dinosaurs might look and act like if they were still around today.

Some new features include a giant dinosaur nest that kids can play in, theater shows, guided tours and of course, hands-on, self-directed play. 

Dino Island will run through Sunday, January 7, 2018. Entry to the exhibit is included with regular museum admission ($20 for adults and children, $15 for Florida residents, free for children under 1 year and complimentary for MCM Members). Dino Family Passes are available for $99 through June 8 via www.miamichildrensmuseum.org. 

Miami Children’s Museum is located at 980 MacArthur Causeway on Watson Island in Miami, FL. For more information, contact the Museum at 305-373-5437 or visit www.miamichildrensmuseum.org

 

 

Comments

