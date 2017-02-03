For Serious Interior Design #Inspo, Head to Design on A Dime 2017

For the past 13 years, Housing Works has hosted a fundraising event called “Design on a Dime” in New York City and now, Miami. This year, the Housing Works peeps (armed with the mission to end AIDS in the U.S. by 2025) are showcasing the event at The Moore Building in the Design District (4040 N.E. 2nd Ave.) on Saturday, Feb. 4 and Sunday, Feb.5, 2017.

The gist of the 2nd annual Design on a Dime Miami event? The affair highlights the world’s most celebrated interior designers who are asked to create room vignettes — including a celeb appearance by Lenny Kravitz last year (#Swoon) — where all items are at up to 80 percent off — with proceeds going toward Housing Works’ “AIDS Free USA 2025” campaign.

Guests will have the chance to meet over 22 designers participating including: A. Keith Powell, Brown Davis Interiors, Inc., B+G Design, Benjamin Moore and Fava Design Group; and buy discounted items from brands such as Holly Hunt, Jonathan Adler, West Elm and Currey & CO.

Bravo buffs will love this gem: Andy Cohen, host of Watch What Happens Live!, is an honorary chair so you may bump into the reality TV tycoon. Tennis star and entrepreneur Venus Williams for V*Starr Interiors will also be in attendance.

For tickets ($100 and up), go here