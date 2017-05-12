Cigars, mojitos and cafecitos. It must be Cuba Nostalgia

Viva Cuba Libre! That’s a phrase that could easily be associated with the annual Cuba Nostalgia. The event, which conjures the spirit of Cuba through food, music, art and dance, takes place May 19-21 at the Fair Expo Center. Now in its 19th year, Cuba Nostalgia celebrates all things Cuban, providing a space for Miami’s Cuban expats to come together and reflect on times past on that island that is so close and yet so far away.

Spend the day sipping a cafecito, smoking a Cuban cigar and breaking out into dance when you hear the chords of a timba band. Here are some of the highlights.

Vintage Cars Vintage 1950s car at last year's Cuba nostalgia. (Facebook) Given the state of Cuba since Fidel Castro took over, classic cars from the 1950s are the norm on the island. They'll have plenty of them on display during this event. Check out shiny Chryslers, Cadillacs, Fords and more, in pastel cotton candy colors, cherry red and blue. The huge white wall tires, chrome heavy and extra shiny bumpers and multi-colored tops will make you want to get in and cruise the streets of Little Havana.

Food There will be no shortage of pastelitos and croquetas at Cuba Nostalgia. (Facebook) You get the idea what you'll be eating and drinking here. A visit to Cuba Nostalgia wouldn't be complete without a few croquetas, pastelitos or empanadas and a cafecito o wash them all down. For something more substantial sit down for some ropa vieja or a nice Cuban sandwich stacked high with roast pork, ham and swiss cheese. Finish it off with a cold sweet ice cream from Azucar Ice Cream, the shop based in Little Havana that will be selling their mango, guayaba and mantecado flavors.

Drinks It's the weekend so why not indulge in a bit of Cuba's best known drinks with rum provided by Bacardi. You can sip one of three of the best known rum cocktails, one that's the most nostalgic to the island. Try a Cuba Libre which they'll prepare with Bacardi Gold Rum, coke and two lime wedges or the famous Mojito made with Bacardi Superior rum, fresh mint leaves muddled with caster sugar and finished off with club soda. Cheers!

Shopping Meresa Ferez and Juan Barcena look through vintage photographs during the 17th annual Cuba Nostalgia at the Miami-Dade County Fair-Expo Center on Friday, May 15, 2015Al Diaz Miami Herald Staff Stamp and map collectors and lovers of vintage photos, come prepared to do some shopping, as well as some haggling I'm sure, at this event. It's the ideal opportunity to either add to your collection. If you're a lover of vinyl, check out the records by Cuban artists form the 1950s that will be for sale. Your day wouldn't be complete without picking up a few Cuban cigars, maybe a whole box to take home. Father's Day is right around the corner and these could make a great gift.

Artist Village Artist Village which this year will feature work by 30 artists. (Facebook) Here’s where you’ll want to grab your phone and get snap happy. Between the vibrant-colored artworks and the photo banners showcasing Cuba’s best known spots, you might want to make some room on your phone. More than 30 artists will display their paintings, sculptures and photographs in a 50,000-square-foot space of the building. Plus, the banners feature scenes of El Malecon and the beautiful streets and beaches of Havana. Take me there