Miami’s monthly traffic nightmare returns — this time with a party

By Miami Herald For miami.com

Rush-hour traffic will be worse than ever in downtown Miami and Miami Beach on Friday evening when thousands of Critical Mass bicyclists do their monthly ride.

Starting at 7:15 p.m., the 20-mile ride will go from Government Center through Overtown, Wynwood, Little Haiti, Upper East Side, North Bay Village, North Beach, Miami Beach, Venetian Islands, and then back to the downtown area.

Here is a photo of the route:

Admission is free, and a party will follow at Omni Park from 8 until 11 p.m. The Magic City Bike Party is being hosted by Magic City Bike Party Collective and Miami Bike Scene in celebration of Florida Bike Month, which comes to a close Friday.

Critical Mass asks that “residents plan accordingly as this event will adversely affect traffic for a minimum of three hours,” which means hundreds of bicyclists will be hogging all the lanes.

If you were wondering bike groups do school participants on proper and courteous conduct during the popular multi-neighborhood ride. Miami Bike Scene is clear to point out that Critical mass is “not an ‘us vs. them’ ride, it is not anti-car, and it is not necessarily a protest ride.”

Not necessarily, huh? 😑

Bicyclists took to the streets in masse Friday evening, July 26th, 2013, for Miami Critical Mass, a monthly bike ride through the streets of Miami. The group was trying to cause traffic problems to make the point that there aren’t bike lanes in Miami-Dade.

If you go

When: Friday, March 31
Time: Critical Mass begins at 6:30 p.m. with the ride taking off at 7:15 p.m.; Magic City Bike Party is from 8 to 11 p.m.
Where: Critical Mass – Government Center 150 NW First St.; Magic City Bike Party 1234 N Miami Ave.
Tickets: Party tickets free at eventbrite.com

