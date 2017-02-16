Vinyl will never die thanks to Crate Diggers

“You spin me right round baby, right round like a record baby.”

For some, endless lists of alphabetized mp3’s won’t ever take the place of a big ‘ol whirling record. For those who remember and those who are rediscovering the rich sounds you can’t get from sonically meager bits n bytes, then Crate Diggers, a vinyl swap meet being held at Gramps in Wynwood, is the only place you need to be on March 18.

Expect a vinyl feast that goes from sun up to to sun down, with bins of rare records and fun merchandise so you can show off how culturally clued in you are. Vinyl sales are at a 25 year high, FYI, spurred in part by the death of classic artists like David Bowie and Prince last year, and have grown for nin years straight.

The Record Fair (featuring local spinners) is noon to 6 p.m., and the DJ-powered (Ron Trent, Rich Medina, Zernell) After Party is 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Both are free. Deets are on the Crate Diggers Miami FB page.