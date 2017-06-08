Coral Gables church launches longtime summer concert series
Tradition continues Thursday with the Community Arts Program Summer Concert Series in Coral Gables. The Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ will invite various jazz and classical artists to perform at the church as it has since 1985.
The performance series, which takes place between June 8 and Aug. 17, is also paired with a music education program for students in the church’s Conservatory for the Arts. This is the concert’s 32nd season.
JUNE 8: Melissa Aldana Quartet
JUNE 22: Amit Peled
JULY 6: Tony DeSare
JULY 20: Chris Thomas King
AUG. 3: Tony Monaco Trio
AUG. 17: Los Angeles Guitar Quartet
IF YOU GO
Where: Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ 3010 De Soto Boulevard, Coral Gables
Tickets: $35 advance, $40 at the door; For seating in rows 1 through 9, $50 in advance, $55 at the door. $270 for entire series; $190 for your choice of four concerts
More: Order tickets at 305-448-7421 ext. 153 or at communityartsprogram.org