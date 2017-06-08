Posted on

Coral Gables church launches longtime summer concert series

Sara Mirabal, 16, from Palmetto Bay, picks up pointers from Cellist Amit Peled during a Young Musicians Summer Master Class at Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ, Friday, June 19, 2015, in Coral Gables. The master classes are part of the community arts program at the church and continue to August.
By Chloe Herring For Miami.com

Tradition continues Thursday with the Community Arts Program Summer Concert Series in Coral Gables. The Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ will invite various jazz and classical artists to perform at the church as it has since 1985.

The performance series, which takes place between June 8 and Aug. 17, is also paired with a music education program for students in the church’s Conservatory for the Arts. This is the concert’s 32nd season.

JUNE 8: Melissa Aldana Quartet
JUNE 22: Amit Peled
JULY 6: Tony DeSare
JULY 20: Chris Thomas King
AUG. 3: Tony Monaco Trio
AUG. 17: Los Angeles Guitar Quartet

IF YOU GO

Where: Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ 3010 De Soto Boulevard, Coral Gables
Tickets: $35 advance, $40 at the door; For seating in rows 1 through 9, $50 in advance, $55 at the door. $270 for entire series; $190 for your choice of four concerts
More: Order tickets at 305-448-7421 ext. 153 or at communityartsprogram.org

Thanks for checking out our new site! We've changed a ton of stuff, and we'd love to know what you think.

Email feedback

