Concert gods to bless Miami with John Legend in May

A really old photo of John Legend.
By Chloe Herring For miami.com

The concert gods love Miami. #Fact. It’s the reason why so many artists kick off their tours here, right?

The latest in line is John Legend, who announced his Darkness and Light Tour on Twitter Monday.

The “All of You” singer will be performing at Bayfront Park Ampitheater on May 12 before making stops elsewhere. (But we get him first lol).

