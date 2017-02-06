Concert gods to bless Miami with John Legend in May

A really old photo of John Legend.

The concert gods love Miami. #Fact. It’s the reason why so many artists kick off their tours here, right?

The latest in line is John Legend, who announced his Darkness and Light Tour on Twitter Monday.

I’m going on tour this summer with special guest @SoGallant! Watch FB LIVE tonight at 7PM PST & visit https://t.co/sMYoU5Xmom for more info. pic.twitter.com/yYJRSYM34Y — John Legend (@johnlegend) February 6, 2017

The “All of You” singer will be performing at Bayfront Park Ampitheater on May 12 before making stops elsewhere. (But we get him first lol).