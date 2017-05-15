Miami’s definitive guide to Haitian Compas Fest
After 18 years, Miami’s Haitian Compas Festival is now a two-day event this year at BayfrontPark.
But no Haitian Compas Festival is complete with the parties, where Haitian music fans can hear their favorite band and strut their best moves on a dance floor.
So to help you keep your social calendar straight during the biggest party week in Haitian music, here is a list of events for you. Some are official Compas Festival parties and some like the Ayiti Deploge, Wyclef and dISIP concerts and Madame Gougousse Haiti Cup soccer tournament finale are simply organized around the two-day festival.
But whether your preference is konpa (Harmonik), racine (RAM) or Rabòday (Marinad007), the offerings are many during what’s being hailed as Haitian Music Week.
Here is your Miami.com guide and oh, pace yourself.
Ayiti Deploge
This pre-Compas Festival party, Ayiti Deploge, is being hosted by Comcast’s Island TV personality Nadia “Brwnsuga” Browen and Sanders of Harmonik. It’s a chance to hear artists give their own unique acoustic interpretation of songs.
9 p.m., Wednesday at Moca Cafe and Lounge, 738 NE 125th St., North Miami. Cost $25; 855-736-7420 or www.eventbrite.com
Sweet Micky - Harmonik - NuLook
Former Haitian President Michel Martelly who resurrected his “Sweet Micky” persona and music career after leaving the presidency in 2016, returns to Cafe Iguana in Pembroke Pines for this official Compas Festival kick off party. Joining him are Nu-look and Harmonik.
Doors open at 10 p.m., Thursday at Cafe Iguana Pines, 8358 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines. Cost $40 in advance. Info: 305 945-8814. Tickets at www.eventbrite.com
Emeline Michel at Haitian Flag Day in Miramar
The songstress Emeline Michel will be a special guest at the city of Miramar and Consulate General of Haiti in Miami Haitian Flag Day celebration.
8 p.m. Thursday at the Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Pl., Miramar. Admission is free but on a first come, first serve basis with a copy of this voucher, miramarculturalcenter.org
Sounds of Little Haiti
Wyclef Jean, Kreyola and Dat7 celebrate one year anniversary since Little Haiti officially became a neighborhood at this Sounds of Little Haiti celebration.
7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday at Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212-260 NE 59th Terr., Miami. Cost $15 donation.
All Black Affair
Compas Festival’s official All Black Affair returns to Club Space in downtown Miami with four bands and two rooms. The line up includes Harmonik, KLASS (pictured), T-Vice and KAI.
Doors open at 10 p.m. Friday at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami. $40 in advance at 305-945-8814.
Djakout #1 vs. RAM
If intimate setting and Haitian roots music is more your preference, than Djakout #1 vs. RAM is your other official Compas Festival party at Moca Cafe.
Doors open at 10 p.m. Friday, Moca Cafe and Lounge, 738 NE 125th St., North Miami. $30 in advance. Call; 305-945-8814 for tickets.
Compas Festival - Day 1
Day 1 of Compas Festival at Bayfront Park. The line-up includes Tabou Combo, T-Vice, Djkaout #1, Nu Look, Steph Lecor, Revelation Mizik, Kreyol la, Backy, Big Fa, Ada, dISIP, TPO and NuLook, which will close out the show.
Showtime: 3 to midnight, Saturday at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Cost $40 in advance. Call 305-945-8814 for tickets.
Compas Fest - Day 2
The line-up includes Tropicana, 509, RAM, KLASS, Izolan, Nicky Mix, Harmonik, Born 2 Serve, Tony Mixx, Nadia Faubert, Marinad 007, Untouchables DJs, Deejay FMA, DJ Queen, Darline Desca.
3 to midnight Saturday at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Cost $40 in advance. Call 305-945-8814 for tickets.
Madame Gougousse Haiti Cup
If you prefer some soccer with your konpa than maybe North Miami Stadium is more your cup of coffee. The 17th Annual Madame Gougousse Haiti Cup soccer tournament finale and concert featuring some of the top Haitian konpa bands, dISIP, Gabel, T-Vice, Djakout #1.
Game time: 5 p.m. Sunday, North Miami Stadium at Florida International University’s grounds, 3000 NE 151st St., North Miami; Cost is $20.
Compas Festival After Party
You’ve survived the parties and two days of Compas Festival but you still can’t get enough of konpa. Then Cafe Iguana in Pines is back where you want to be for this official Compas Festival After Party featuring KLASS, KAI and Mikaben, and Kreyol La.
Doors open: 10 p.m. Sunday at Cafe Iguana, 8358 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines. Cost $40 advance. Info: 305 945-8814.
It’s the beginning of new week. Your feet and waist hurt, but you still have a bit of energy for one more lap around the dance floor. Then why not check out Bouyon Night with dISIP and guess Kennyway.
Doors open 10 p.m., Monday at Moca Cafe and Lounge, 738 NE 125th St., North Miami. Cost $20 advance.