Coconut Grove, home to Miami history and wonder, offers these best places to explore
A little bohemian, a little Bahamian and altogether fascinating, Coconut Grove is a place where people can stroll tree-lined streets, pop in at galleries, cafes and bookstores and savor a waterfront ambience. History and heritage still echo through “The Grove,” as you discover when strolling beside the bay at Peacock Park; or by visiting Ralph Munroe’s former home, The Barnacle, which dates back to 1891.
Keep your eyes peeled for the Trapp Homestead, constructed in 1887 and privately owned today; the Ransom School Pagoda, built in 1902 and now part of the Ransom Everglades School campus; and The Kampong, where you can admire 2,000 rare and unusual varieties of tropical and subtropical fruits, palms, vines and flowering trees.
Another early home still surrounded by luxuriant grounds is now a museum: Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, winter residence of industrialist James Deering from 1916 to 1925. Despite its location near the tropics, Vizcaya was designed to resemble a 17th-century Italian villa and is known for having one of the most significant collections of Italian furniture in the United States.
Also worth of a visit? The Coconut Grove Village West enclave, which offers a culturally enriching experience for those seeking to learn about the African-American and Bahamian settlers who made significant contributions upon their arrival to the tip of the Florida peninsula as early as the 1870s.
A stroll down Charles Avenue and other neighborhood streets provides a look at the area’s first Black church, a library, a cemetery and a number of historic homes. Included are the E.W.F. Stirrup House, home to an early settler who built 100-plus homes in the area; the Mariah Brown House, residence of one of the first Bahamians to arrive in Coconut Grove; and the Winston Elliott Scott House, former home of one of the nation’s first African-American astronauts.
The Barnacle Historic State Park
The Barnacle Historic State Park, built in 1891, has beautiful gardens, awesome waterfront views, well-preserved houses and boats.
305-442-6866
The Kampong
The Kampong, with its exotic plant life and botanical gardens, is one of Miami’s best-kept secrets. 4013 S. Douglas Rd.,
305-442-7169
David T. Kennedy Park
Kennedy Park is where Miami’s runners and bikers meet to take off on their adventures. It’s also where you can often find the A.C.’s Icees truck, arguably the best frozen lemonade in Miami.
305-575-5256
Peacock Park
Peacock Park has an outdoor playground with view of the bay.
305-575-5256
Dinner Key Marina
Dinner Key Marina is the place to rent or charter day cruises, sunset sails, paddleboards and kayaks. 3400 Pan American Dr.,
305-329-4755
Charlotte Jane Memorial Park Cemetery
Charlotte Jane Memorial Park Cemetery, formerly known as Coconut Grove Bahamian Cemetery, is a historic cemetery where many Bahamian settlers were buried.
Colored Library (Odd Fellows Hall)
Colored Library (Odd Fellows Hall) was built in 1896 and was used as a community center. It now houses the United Christian Church of Christ. 3288 Charles Ave.
E.W.F. Stirrup House
E.W.F. Stirrup House is the home of Ebenezer Woodbury Franklin Stirrup, a prominent land owner and South Florida’s first black millionaire.
Mariah Brown House
Mariah Brown House marks the home of the first Bahamian settler to move to Coconut Grove in 1889.
Nassau Daddy Peacock
Nassau Daddy Peacock is one of the most emblematic of Coconut Grove’s peacock sculptures. Painted by artist Rosie Brown, this majestic peacock sports the spotless uniform of a Bahamian police officer.
Village House
Built in 1920, Village House was the first black funeral home in the area.
Winston Elliott Scott House
Born Aug. 6, 1950 in Coconut Grove, Winston Elliott Scott is one of the first African-American astronauts. 3325 Frow Ave.