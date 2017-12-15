Coconut Grove, home to Miami history and wonder, offers these best places to explore

A little bohemian, a little Bahamian and altogether fascinating, Coconut Grove is a place where people can stroll tree-lined streets, pop in at galleries, cafes and bookstores and savor a waterfront ambience. History and heritage still echo through “The Grove,” as you discover when strolling beside the bay at Peacock Park; or by visiting Ralph Munroe’s former home, The Barnacle, which dates back to 1891.

Keep your eyes peeled for the Trapp Homestead, constructed in 1887 and privately owned today; the Ransom School Pagoda, built in 1902 and now part of the Ransom Everglades School campus; and The Kampong, where you can admire 2,000 rare and unusual varieties of tropical and subtropical fruits, palms, vines and flowering trees.

Another early home still surrounded by luxuriant grounds is now a museum: Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, winter residence of industrialist James Deering from 1916 to 1925. Despite its location near the tropics, Vizcaya was designed to resemble a 17th-century Italian villa and is known for having one of the most significant collections of Italian furniture in the United States.

Also worth of a visit? The Coconut Grove Village West enclave, which offers a culturally enriching experience for those seeking to learn about the African-American and Bahamian settlers who made significant contributions upon their arrival to the tip of the Florida peninsula as early as the 1870s.

A stroll down Charles Avenue and other neighborhood streets provides a look at the area’s first Black church, a library, a cemetery and a number of historic homes. Included are the E.W.F. Stirrup House, home to an early settler who built 100-plus homes in the area; the Mariah Brown House, residence of one of the first Bahamians to arrive in Coconut Grove; and the Winston Elliott Scott House, former home of one of the nation’s first African-American astronauts.

The Barnacle Historic State Park The Barnacle Historic State Park, built in 1891, has beautiful gardens, awesome waterfront views, well-preserved houses and boats. 305-442-6866 3485 Main Hwy, Miami, FL 33133

The Kampong The Kampong, with its exotic plant life and botanical gardens, is one of Miami's best-kept secrets. 4013 S. Douglas Rd., 305-442-7169 4013 Douglas Rd, Miami, FL 33133

David T. Kennedy Park Kennedy Park is where Miami's runners and bikers meet to take off on their adventures. It's also where you can often find the A.C.'s Icees truck, arguably the best frozen lemonade in Miami. 305-575-5256 2400 S Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33133

Peacock Park Peacock Park has an outdoor playground with view of the bay. 305-575-5256 2820 McFarlane Rd, Miami, FL 33133

Dinner Key Marina Dinner Key Marina is the place to rent or charter day cruises, sunset sails, paddleboards and kayaks. 3400 Pan American Dr., 305-329-4755 3400 Pan American Dr, Miami, FL 33133

Charlotte Jane Memorial Park Cemetery Charlotte Jane Memorial Park Cemetery, formerly known as Coconut Grove Bahamian Cemetery, is a historic cemetery where many Bahamian settlers were buried. 3575 Douglas Rd, Miami, FL 33133

Colored Library (Odd Fellows Hall) Colored Library (Odd Fellows Hall) was built in 1896 and was used as a community center. It now houses the United Christian Church of Christ. 3288 Charles Ave. 3288 CHARLES AVE. MIAMI, FL 33133

E.W.F. Stirrup House E.W.F. Stirrup House is the home of Ebenezer Woodbury Franklin Stirrup, a prominent land owner and South Florida's first black millionaire. 3242 CHARLES AVE. MIAMI, FL 33133

Mariah Brown House Mariah Brown House marks the home of the first Bahamian settler to move to Coconut Grove in 1889. 3298 Charles Ave. MIAMI, FL 33133

Nassau Daddy Peacock Nassau Daddy Peacock is one of the most emblematic of Coconut Grove's peacock sculptures. Painted by artist Rosie Brown, this majestic peacock sports the spotless uniform of a Bahamian police officer. 3628 Grand Ave. MIAMI, FL 33133

Village House Built in 1920, Village House was the first black funeral home in the area. 3628 Grand Ave. MIAMI, FL 33133