Posted on

Classical music to kick off your summer

Josie Gulliksen

Here’s a post-Memorial Day, beginning of summer classical music calendar that takes you from the University of Miami Campus in Coral Gables on up to Broward County and Delray Beach.

1. Performer’s Music Institute Students of Voice in Recital

Director Oscar Diaz, Jr. directs soprano Rosie Herrera, tenor Miguel Llerena, mezzo-soprano Jennifer Maer, bass-baritone Stanislav Zelenko, bass Michael Zlatkin, and pianists Gregory Zseto and Jared Peroune. June 3 at 7 p.m., Miami Shores Community Church https://www.facebook.com/events/440034202994179/

9823 NE 4 Ave., Miami Shores, FL 33138
Take me there

2. Danzas! Atlanta Youth Wind Symphony

The Atlanta Youth Wind Symphony in practice mode. (Facebook)

Scott A. Stewart conducts the honor wind ensemble for Atlanta’s high school youth in a program that also features Latin dance forms, original wind/band ensemble literature and classic film music by John Williams. The United States Marine Band joins them to perform Escapades by John Williams. June 3 at 8 p.m., New World Center https://www.nws.edu/events-tickets/concerts/danzas-atlanta-youth-wind-symphony/

500 17 St., Miami Beach, FL 33139
Take me there

3. Community Arts Program Summer Concert Series

Melissa Aldana Quartet featuring Aldana on saxophone, Sam Harris on piano, Pablo Menares on bass and Craig Weinrib on drums perform music by various jazz legends. June 8 at 8 p.m., Coral Gables Congregational Church https://communityartsprogram.org/

3010 DeSoto Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134
Take me there

4. South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble

South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble performs at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. (Facebook)

Concert also featuring the jazz ensemble and steel drum ensemble performing a program of compositions by gay and lesbian composers and featuring guest vocalists and dancers. June 10 at 7 p.m., Broward Center for the Performing Arts Amaturo Theater https://www.browardcenter.org/events/detail/south-florida-pride-wind-ensemble-celebration

201 SW 5 Ave., Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33312
Take me there

5. French Sweets Concert

Concert by harpsichordist Paul Cienniwa of harpsichord suites by Francois Couperin, JS Bach and Jean Philippe Rameau. June 11 at 3 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church http://stpaulsdelray.org/music-at-st-pauls/

188 S. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, FL 33444
Take me there

6. 38th Season Grand Finale Concert Greater Miami Symphonic Band

Music Director Robert Longfield is joined by guest conductor Dr. Steven Moore in a program of music by Stravinsky/Longfield, Tschesnokoff, Jager, Arnold and Gerswhin. June 13 at 8 p.m., Maurice Gusman Concert Hall https://www.facebook.com

1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables, FL 33146.
Take me there

