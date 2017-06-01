Classical music to kick off your summer
Here’s a post-Memorial Day, beginning of summer classical music calendar that takes you from the University of Miami Campus in Coral Gables on up to Broward County and Delray Beach.
1. Performer’s Music Institute Students of Voice in Recital
Director Oscar Diaz, Jr. directs soprano Rosie Herrera, tenor Miguel Llerena, mezzo-soprano Jennifer Maer, bass-baritone Stanislav Zelenko, bass Michael Zlatkin, and pianists Gregory Zseto and Jared Peroune. June 3 at 7 p.m., Miami Shores Community Church https://www.facebook.com/events/440034202994179/
2. Danzas! Atlanta Youth Wind Symphony
Scott A. Stewart conducts the honor wind ensemble for Atlanta’s high school youth in a program that also features Latin dance forms, original wind/band ensemble literature and classic film music by John Williams. The United States Marine Band joins them to perform Escapades by John Williams. June 3 at 8 p.m., New World Center https://www.nws.edu/events-tickets/concerts/danzas-atlanta-youth-wind-symphony/
3. Community Arts Program Summer Concert Series
Melissa Aldana Quartet featuring Aldana on saxophone, Sam Harris on piano, Pablo Menares on bass and Craig Weinrib on drums perform music by various jazz legends. June 8 at 8 p.m., Coral Gables Congregational Church https://communityartsprogram.org/
4. South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble
Concert also featuring the jazz ensemble and steel drum ensemble performing a program of compositions by gay and lesbian composers and featuring guest vocalists and dancers. June 10 at 7 p.m., Broward Center for the Performing Arts Amaturo Theater https://www.browardcenter.org/events/detail/south-florida-pride-wind-ensemble-celebration
5. French Sweets Concert
Concert by harpsichordist Paul Cienniwa of harpsichord suites by Francois Couperin, JS Bach and Jean Philippe Rameau. June 11 at 3 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church http://stpaulsdelray.org/music-at-st-pauls/
6. 38th Season Grand Finale Concert Greater Miami Symphonic Band
Music Director Robert Longfield is joined by guest conductor Dr. Steven Moore in a program of music by Stravinsky/Longfield, Tschesnokoff, Jager, Arnold and Gerswhin. June 13 at 8 p.m., Maurice Gusman Concert Hall https://www.facebook.com