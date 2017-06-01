Classical music to kick off your summer

South Florida Pride Wind Ensemble performs at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. (Facebook)

Concert also featuring the jazz ensemble and steel drum ensemble performing a program of compositions by gay and lesbian composers and featuring guest vocalists and dancers. June 10 at 7 p.m., Broward Center for the Performing Arts Amaturo Theater https://www.browardcenter.org/events/detail/south-florida-pride-wind-ensemble-celebration