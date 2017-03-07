Posted on

What’s up in classical music for the next two weeks

Francesco Libetta, conductor, composer and pianist performs as part of the Miami International Piano Festival.
By Josie Gulliksen For miami.com

Pianists dominate this calendar but you can also catch a clash of Brahms vs. Wagner, a world premiere and world-class violinist.

FrancesCongregational Church. Photo by Victor Victorov.

Classical Classics for 2 Pianos
March 9 at 8 p.m.
Dranoff 2 Piano presents the piano duo Genova and Dimitrov performing a program of pieces by Bach, Brahms, Schostakovich, and Shelly Berg.

Details: Coral Gables Congregational Church, 3010 DeSoto Blvd., Coral Gables, 305-572-9900.

Miami Symphony Orchestra performs a free concert at Palm Court as part of their Pop-Up Series.

MISO Pop-Up Series
March 10 at 5 p.m.
Performance by the Miami Symphony Orchestra conducted by Eduardo Marturet.

Details: Palm Court – Miami Design District, 140 NE 39 St., Miami, 305-275-5666.

New World Symphony

Minnesota Orchestra Music Director Osmo Vänskä leads the New World Symphony program of Sibelius & Grieg. Photo by Kaapo Kamu.

Sibelius and Grieg
March 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Orchestra concert conducted by Minnesota Orchestra Music Director Osmo Vänskä with guest pianist Garrick Ohlsson of Piano Concerto by Grieg and Symphony No. 1 by Sibelius.

Nordic Masters
March 11 at 8 p.m.
Osmo Vänskä and Dean Whiteside conduct a program of music by Nielsen, Grieg and Sibelius with pianist Garrick Ohlsson.

Encounters: Brahms vs. Wagner: Clash of the Romantics
March 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Dean Whiteside conducts a program of Finale from Symphony No. 2 by Brahms and Wagner’s The Ride of the Valkyries from Die Walker and Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde.

Percussion Consort: It is Time
Percussion Fellows of New World Symphony are joined by Cellist Joseph Johnson in a program of music by Dun Elegy: Snow in June and Mackey It is Time.

Details: New World Center, 500 17 St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3330.

World-renowned violinist Sarah Chang performs at Festival of the Arts Boca. Photo by Cliff Watts.

Violinist Sarah Chang at Festival of the Arts Boca
March 10 at 7:30 p.m.
The world-renowned violinist performs Bruch’s Violin Concerto in G Minor and pianist Daniel Hsu performs Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 with Symphonia Boca Raton conducted by Constantine Kitsopoulos.

Details: Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-368-8445.

Nova Singers
March 17 at 8 p.m., March 19 at 4 p.m. and March 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Nova Southeastern University Concert Choir Nova Singers premiers Jubilate Deo by composer Dan Forrest. Chuck Stanley directs the group through a program that interprets a part of traditional Psalm 100 text through movements in liturgical Latin, Hebrew, Arabic, Mandarin Chinese, Zulu and Spanish.

Details: March 17 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 370 SW 3 St., Boca Raton; March 19 at First Presbyterian Church, 2331 NE 26 Ave., Pompano Beach; March 21 at Christ Church, 4845 NE 25 Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-683-8866.

An Evening of Mozart
March 18 at 8 p.m.
The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields performs a program of works by Mozart directed by Tomo Keller and featuring pianist Inon Barnatan. Mozart’s Symphony No. 29 and Piano Concerto No. 9 plus pieces by Copland and Nicolson make up the program.

Details: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722.

Miami International Piano Festival presents Francesco Libetta
March 19 at 5 p.m.
The Italian composer, conductor and pianist performs a program of compositions by Weber, Schumann, Debussy, Gounod, Liszt, Albeniz and Ginastera.

Details: Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188 St., Aventura, 305-466-8002.

Miami Symphony Orchestra – Love and Betrayal
March 19 at 6 p.m.
Eduardo Marturet conducts a program of works by Wagner’s Prelude & Liebestod, Rodriguez’s Love & Betrayal a world premiere and Prokofiev’s Romeo & Juliet with guests, double basses Chi-chi Nwanoku and Luis Gomez-Imbert.

Details: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722.

 

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Meet the Haitian-born carpenter who helped revive Wynwood
Make these outstanding pancakes on National Pancake Day (or eat free at IHOP)

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists Japanese-influenced Argentine cuisine? Hai and sí, says this South Beach hotel.
Miami Guide
Comedy shows, stand up, improv and open mics in Miami
Tourists 5 South Beach restaurants that will make you a date-night hero
Tourists Dance your way through Little Havana at Calle Ocho Street Festival
Top Spots For Indian Food In Miami
Tourists In praise of BOGOS. Wine BOGOS, that is.
Tourists 11 New Things To Do On Your Next Key West Trip
8 Movies You Can’t Miss at the 2017 Miami Film Festival
March in Miami is complete madness. Check out all these events.
Laidback fun awaits you at these new Miami lounges