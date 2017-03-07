What’s up in classical music for the next two weeks
Pianists dominate this calendar but you can also catch a clash of Brahms vs. Wagner, a world premiere and world-class violinist.
Classical Classics for 2 Pianos
March 9 at 8 p.m.
Dranoff 2 Piano presents the piano duo Genova and Dimitrov performing a program of pieces by Bach, Brahms, Schostakovich, and Shelly Berg.
Details: Coral Gables Congregational Church, 3010 DeSoto Blvd., Coral Gables, 305-572-9900.
MISO Pop-Up Series
March 10 at 5 p.m.
Performance by the Miami Symphony Orchestra conducted by Eduardo Marturet.
Details: Palm Court – Miami Design District, 140 NE 39 St., Miami, 305-275-5666.
Sibelius and Grieg
March 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Orchestra concert conducted by Minnesota Orchestra Music Director Osmo Vänskä with guest pianist Garrick Ohlsson of Piano Concerto by Grieg and Symphony No. 1 by Sibelius.
Nordic Masters
March 11 at 8 p.m.
Osmo Vänskä and Dean Whiteside conduct a program of music by Nielsen, Grieg and Sibelius with pianist Garrick Ohlsson.
Encounters: Brahms vs. Wagner: Clash of the Romantics
March 17 and 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Dean Whiteside conducts a program of Finale from Symphony No. 2 by Brahms and Wagner’s The Ride of the Valkyries from Die Walker and Prelude and Liebestod from Tristan and Isolde.
Percussion Consort: It is Time
Percussion Fellows of New World Symphony are joined by Cellist Joseph Johnson in a program of music by Dun Elegy: Snow in June and Mackey It is Time.
Details: New World Center, 500 17 St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3330.
Violinist Sarah Chang at Festival of the Arts Boca
March 10 at 7:30 p.m.
The world-renowned violinist performs Bruch’s Violin Concerto in G Minor and pianist Daniel Hsu performs Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 with Symphonia Boca Raton conducted by Constantine Kitsopoulos.
Details: Mizner Park Amphitheater, 590 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, 561-368-8445.
Nova Singers
March 17 at 8 p.m., March 19 at 4 p.m. and March 21 at 7:30 p.m.
Nova Southeastern University Concert Choir Nova Singers premiers Jubilate Deo by composer Dan Forrest. Chuck Stanley directs the group through a program that interprets a part of traditional Psalm 100 text through movements in liturgical Latin, Hebrew, Arabic, Mandarin Chinese, Zulu and Spanish.
Details: March 17 at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 370 SW 3 St., Boca Raton; March 19 at First Presbyterian Church, 2331 NE 26 Ave., Pompano Beach; March 21 at Christ Church, 4845 NE 25 Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-683-8866.
An Evening of Mozart
March 18 at 8 p.m.
The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields performs a program of works by Mozart directed by Tomo Keller and featuring pianist Inon Barnatan. Mozart’s Symphony No. 29 and Piano Concerto No. 9 plus pieces by Copland and Nicolson make up the program.
Details: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722.
Miami International Piano Festival presents Francesco Libetta
March 19 at 5 p.m.
The Italian composer, conductor and pianist performs a program of compositions by Weber, Schumann, Debussy, Gounod, Liszt, Albeniz and Ginastera.
Details: Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188 St., Aventura, 305-466-8002.
Miami Symphony Orchestra – Love and Betrayal
March 19 at 6 p.m.
Eduardo Marturet conducts a program of works by Wagner’s Prelude & Liebestod, Rodriguez’s Love & Betrayal a world premiere and Prokofiev’s Romeo & Juliet with guests, double basses Chi-chi Nwanoku and Luis Gomez-Imbert.
Details: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722.
