The calendar for classical music fans

Beethoven’s Eroica

Season finale concert with Michael Tilson Thomas featuring co-conductor Dean Whiteside and cellist Alisa Wellerstein in a program of music by Delius, Britten and Beethoven. May 6 at 8 p.m. and May 7 at 2 p.m. with a pre-concert chat at 7 p.m. prior to the Wallcast presentation.

Miami Arts Studio Vocal and Maverick Choral Society – The Spring Finale

Students from the magnet school perform classical, Latin, pop, jazz and gospel music in a concert directed by Ryan and Cindy Ellis. May 10 at 8 p.m.

Bravo! The MusicLab Finale Concert

Students from Miami Northwestern, Miami Beach, Ruth K. Broad Harbor K-8 and Miami Music Project, all part of the MusicLab mentoring program, showcase what they’ve learned in the finale concert. May 12 at 7 p.m.

Miami Piano Circle presents GALT

Musicians playing 10 pianos are joined by two percussionists perform the music of composer Peter J. Learn inspired by 1957 novel by Ayn Rand “Atlas Shrugged.” May 13 at 8 p.m. https://www.nws.edu/