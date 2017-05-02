The calendar for classical music fans
1. Compositum Musicae Novae - Metamorphosis
Performance by the Music in Miami Chamber Ensemble with cellist Jason Calloway, pianist Jim Gasior, bassist Gary Thomas, drummer Michael Piolet and harpists Kristina Finch and Kay Kemper, performing music by various composers. May 4 at 6:30 p.m., Pinecrest Gardens. http://www.pinecrestgardens.org/
2. Miami Symphony Orchestra – Beethovenmania
Season finale concert where Eduardo Marturet conducts the orchestra in a concert of Beethoven’s “Leonora Overture No. 3,” “Concerto for Piano and Orchestra” and “Symphony No. 7” featuring the winner of MISO/Steinway Miami 2017 Young Pianist International Competition. May 6 at 6 p.m., Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. www.themiso.org
3. Greater Miami Youth Symphony
Back to back performances first by MDC Ensembles and their Season Finale Concert then Symphony Season Finale Concert. May 7 at 3 and 6 p.m. respectively, Miami Senior High School. https://gmys.org/
4. Florida Chamber Orchestra – Herencia Cubana II
Conductor Marlene Urbay conducts a concert of classical Cuban music featuring guest singers soprano Eglise Gutierrez and tenor Eduardo San Emeterio. May 7 at 5 p.m., Miami-Dade County Auditorium. http://www.flco.org/
5. The Spire Series – Brass Blast
Lynn University Conservatory’s brass faculty and organist Mark Jones perform music by Strauss, Schutz, Gabrieli, Williams, Gigout, Amis and Bernstein. May 7 at 4 p.m., The Pink Church – First Presbyterian Church in Pompano Beach. https://www.lynn.edu/academics/colleges-schools/conservatory
6. New World Symphony (all concerts at New World Center)
Beethoven’s Eroica
Season finale concert with Michael Tilson Thomas featuring co-conductor Dean Whiteside and cellist Alisa Wellerstein in a program of music by Delius, Britten and Beethoven. May 6 at 8 p.m. and May 7 at 2 p.m. with a pre-concert chat at 7 p.m. prior to the Wallcast presentation.
Miami Arts Studio Vocal and Maverick Choral Society – The Spring Finale
Students from the magnet school perform classical, Latin, pop, jazz and gospel music in a concert directed by Ryan and Cindy Ellis. May 10 at 8 p.m.
Bravo! The MusicLab Finale Concert
Students from Miami Northwestern, Miami Beach, Ruth K. Broad Harbor K-8 and Miami Music Project, all part of the MusicLab mentoring program, showcase what they’ve learned in the finale concert. May 12 at 7 p.m.
Miami Piano Circle presents GALT
Musicians playing 10 pianos are joined by two percussionists perform the music of composer Peter J. Learn inspired by 1957 novel by Ayn Rand “Atlas Shrugged.” May 13 at 8 p.m. https://www.nws.edu/
7. South Beach Chamber Ensemble - Music in Beautiful Spaces Series
Al Torrente, Miguel del Aguila and Osvaldo Golijov Tenebrae perform at Art Bastion, 2085 NW 2 Ave., Miami, FL 33127 on May 12 at 7:30 p.m., May 14 at Miami Beach Botanical Garden at 6 p.m. and May 16 at 8 p.m. at Betsy Hotel South Beach. http://www.sobechamberensemble.org/
8. Miami Symphony Orchestra – Pop-Up Concert
Eduardo Marturet conducts this outdoor concert in the Miami Design District’s Palm Court. May 12 at 5 p.m.
9. Symphonic Band of the Palm Beaches – American Tapestry
Concert featuring guest pianist David Crohan in a concert of music by Sousa, Bernstein, Bennett and Williams with a patriotic tribute with a special veterans’ salute. May 15, 7:30 p.m. at Duncan Theatre. http://symbandpb.com/
10. Greater Miami Symphonic Band – 19th Annual Pops Concert
Conducted by Guest Conductor Barry Bernhardt. May 16 at 8 p.m., UM Maurice Gusman Concert Hall. http://gmsb.org/