The calendar for classical music fans

Florida Chamber Orchestra performs at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium.
1. Compositum Musicae Novae - Metamorphosis

Performance by the Music in Miami Chamber Ensemble with cellist Jason Calloway, pianist Jim Gasior, bassist Gary Thomas, drummer Michael Piolet and harpists Kristina Finch and Kay Kemper, performing music by various composers. May 4 at 6:30 p.m., Pinecrest Gardens. http://www.pinecrestgardens.org/

11000 Red Rd, Pinecrest, FL 33156
2. Miami Symphony Orchestra – Beethovenmania

Maestro Eduardo Marturet conducts Orchestra Miami. Sharon Levy

Season finale concert where Eduardo Marturet conducts the orchestra in a concert of Beethoven’s “Leonora Overture No. 3,” “Concerto for Piano and Orchestra” and “Symphony No. 7” featuring the winner of MISO/Steinway Miami 2017 Young Pianist International Competition. May 6 at 6 p.m., Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. www.themiso.org

1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132
3. Greater Miami Youth Symphony

Back to back performances first by MDC Ensembles and their Season Finale Concert then Symphony Season Finale Concert. May 7 at 3 and 6 p.m. respectively, Miami Senior High School. https://gmys.org/

2450 SW 1st St, Miami, FL 33135
4. Florida Chamber Orchestra – Herencia Cubana II

Conductor Marlene Urbay conducts a concert of classical Cuban music featuring guest singers soprano Eglise Gutierrez and tenor Eduardo San Emeterio. May 7 at 5 p.m., Miami-Dade County Auditorium. http://www.flco.org/

2901 W Flagler St, Miami, FL 33135
5. The Spire Series – Brass Blast

Lynn University Conservatory’s brass faculty and organist Mark Jones perform music by Strauss, Schutz, Gabrieli, Williams, Gigout, Amis and Bernstein. May 7 at 4 p.m., The Pink Church – First Presbyterian Church in Pompano Beach. https://www.lynn.edu/academics/colleges-schools/conservatory

2331 NE 26th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
6. New World Symphony (all concerts at New World Center)

Beethoven’s Eroica

Season finale concert with Michael Tilson Thomas featuring co-conductor Dean Whiteside and cellist Alisa Wellerstein in a program of music by Delius, Britten and Beethoven. May 6 at 8 p.m. and May 7 at 2 p.m. with a pre-concert chat at 7 p.m. prior to the Wallcast presentation.

Miami Arts Studio Vocal and Maverick Choral Society – The Spring Finale

Students from the magnet school perform classical, Latin, pop, jazz and gospel music in a concert directed by Ryan and Cindy Ellis. May 10 at 8 p.m.

Bravo! The MusicLab Finale Concert

Students from Miami Northwestern, Miami Beach, Ruth K. Broad Harbor K-8 and Miami Music Project, all part of the MusicLab mentoring program, showcase what they’ve learned in the finale concert. May 12 at 7 p.m.

Miami Piano Circle presents GALT

Musicians playing 10 pianos are joined by two percussionists perform the music of composer Peter J. Learn inspired by 1957 novel by Ayn Rand “Atlas Shrugged.” May 13 at 8 p.m. https://www.nws.edu/

7. South Beach Chamber Ensemble - Music in Beautiful Spaces Series

 

South Beach Chamber Ensemble

Al Torrente, Miguel del Aguila and Osvaldo Golijov Tenebrae perform at Art Bastion, 2085 NW 2 Ave., Miami, FL 33127 on May 12 at 7:30 p.m., May 14 at Miami Beach Botanical Garden at 6 p.m. and May 16 at 8 p.m. at Betsy Hotel South Beach. http://www.sobechamberensemble.org/

2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach, FL 33139; 1434 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139
8. Miami Symphony Orchestra – Pop-Up Concert

Eduardo Marturet conducts this outdoor concert in the Miami Design District’s Palm Court. May 12 at 5 p.m.

140 NE 39th St, Miami, FL 33137
9. Symphonic Band of the Palm Beaches – American Tapestry

Concert featuring guest pianist David Crohan in a concert of music by Sousa, Bernstein, Bennett and Williams with a patriotic tribute with a special veterans’ salute. May 15, 7:30 p.m. at Duncan Theatre. http://symbandpb.com/

4200 S Congress Ave, Lake Worth, FL 33461
10. Greater Miami Symphonic Band – 19th Annual Pops Concert

Conducted by Guest Conductor Barry Bernhardt. May 16 at 8 p.m., UM Maurice Gusman Concert Hall. http://gmsb.org/

 

1314 Miller Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33146
