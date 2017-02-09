Hey classy people! These concerts are for you

Here’s what’s happening in the next two weeks in classical music around South Florida. You’ll hear the classics as well as some reimagined compositions and a couple of international pianists.

Bamberg Symphony

Beethoven and Bruch, Feb. 11 at 8 p.m.

Conductor Christoph Eschenbach leads a program of Mozart’s Don Giovanni Overture, Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 3, with guest violinist Ray Chen.

Details: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-949-6722. Tickets range from $50-$135.

Alhambra Orchestra presents a romantic program at their Valentine’s Concert.

The Alhambra Orchestra

South Florida’s Got Talent, Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Concerto competition winners perform a program of pieces by Mozart, Saint-Saens, Tchaikovsky, Sibelius and Walton with various guest solo performances on violin and viola.

Details: Florida International University Wertheim Auditorium, 10910 SW 17 St., Miami. 305-668-9260. Free and no tickets required.

Heart Strings Valentine’s Day Concert, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m.

The Alhambra Quartet performs classical and romantic favorites including waltz, tango and opera selections. Open wine bar, chocolates and museum admission included in ticket price.

Details: Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables. Tickets $25 for members, $35 for non-members. 305-603-8067.

New World Symphony

Musician’s Forum, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m.

New World Symphony Fellows violin, viola, cello, bass, bassoon and piano players perform compositions by Bach, Schubert, Liszt, Piazzolla and Chopin. Free, but ticket required.

Havasi Pure Piano, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m.

Solo piano performance by composer and pianist Havasi of his latest modern classical compositions. Tickets range from $49-$79.

Concerto Showcase, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m., Feb. 19 at 2 p.m.

Alasdair Neale conducts a program of music by composers Plau, Bloch, Haydn and Sibelius with guest tuba player, violinist and cellists. Tickets range from $40-$120.

Details: New World Center, 500 17 St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3330.

Nu Deco Ensemble

Concert 4, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m.

Conductor Jacomo Bairos leads a program of classical re-inventions of pieces by Bach and Ginastera, along with renditions of songs by LCD Soundsystem, Jamiroquai and Massive Attack. Latin Grammy-winning Colombian band Monsieur Perine joins in for collaborations.

Details: North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. 305-702-0116. Tickets $35.

Pianist Svetalana Smolina plays with South Florida Symphony Orchestra.

South Florida Symphony Orchestra

Order by Disorder, Feb. 19, 21-23

Conductor Maria Sebrina Alfonso leads a program of music by composers Rimsky-Korsakov, Rachmaninov and Nielsen, with guest pianist Svetlana Smolina.

Details: Feb. 19 at 5:30 p.m., Florida Atlantic University, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton; Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m., Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW 5 Ave., Fort Lauderdale; Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m., Florida Keys Community College, 5901 College Rd., Key West; Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Call for details 954-522-8445. Prices vary by venue.

Miami International Piano Festival

Feb. 19 at 5 p.m.

Japanese pianist Kotaro Fukuma performs a program of compositions by Grieg, Chopin, Smetana, Tchaikovsky, Ginastera and Skelton.

Details: Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188 St., Aventura, 305-466-8002. Tickets $35.