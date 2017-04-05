You’re so classy. Go to these concerts.

Catch the New World Symphony for free at the Wallcast concert at SoundScape Park.

Orchestra Concert Daphnis and Chloe conducted by Juanjo Mena with guest artists pianist Ingrid Fliter and mezzo-soprano Amanda Crider performing music by Ravel, Falla and Saint Saens. April 8 pre-concert talk at 7 p.m., concert at 8 p.m. also on the Wallcast; April 8 at 2 p.m.

Orchestra Concert Sounds of the Times: Night Walkers conducted by Reinbert de Leeuw with guest violinist Joseph Puglia performing a program of music by Sariaaho and a composition by conductor de Leeuw. April 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Musicians’ Forum a unique concert experience featuring collaborations curated and produced by New World Symphony Fellows. April 17 at 7 p.m. Free, but ticket required.