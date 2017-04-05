Posted on

You’re so classy. Go to these concerts.

Maestro Eduardo Marturet conducts Orchestra Miami in a free concert in the Palm Court. Sharon Levy
Josie Gulliksen

We’re inching closer to summer when the cultural calendar slows down so take advantage of these classical music concerts during the height of spring. Here’s what’s up for the next two weeks:

1. South Florida Symphony Orchestra Untamed Spirit

Concert conducted by Sebrina Maria Alfonso and featuring pianist Jeffrey Biegel in a program including Symphony No. 5 in E Minor by Tchaikovsky, Hebrides Overture by Mendelssohn and P.D.Q.’s Bach Concerto for Simply Grand Piano and Orchestra. April 6 at 7:30 p.m., Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

2. Miami Symphony Orchestra

Pop-up concert conducted by Eduardo Marturet of Hollywood music to be performing in sync with movies that Executive Producer Fernando Duprat projects. April 7 at 5 p.m. at Palm Court, Miami Design District

3. String Quartet Con Brio

String Quartet Con Brio performs a concert of music by Beethoven and Brahms.

String concert of music by Beethoven and Brahms featuring guest pianist Valeriya Polunina. April 9 at 2 p.m. Sunrise Civic Center Theatre

4. The Florida International University Concert Choir

Cesar Franck’s The Seven Last Words of Christ also featuring The Anglican Chorale of Southeast Florida along with FIU instrumentalists, Christopher Harrell organist directed by Matthew Steynor. April 9 at 6 p.m. at Trinity Cathedral

5. Contrast Duo

Concert of The Complete Beethoven Sonatas for Piano and Violin featuring violinist Yasa Poletaeva and pianist Darren Matias. April 10 and 12 at 5:30 p.m. in Snyder Sanctuary, April 14 at 12:30 p.m. in AG Hall, April 14 at 5:30 p.m. in Snyder Sanctuary. Lynn University Conservatory of Music.

6. The Amernet String Quartet

Concert by FIU’s Ensemble-in-Residence of Franz Joseph Haydn’s Seven Last Words of Christ. April 12 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church

7. New World Symphony

Catch the New World Symphony for free at the Wallcast concert at SoundScape Park.

Orchestra Concert Daphnis and Chloe conducted by Juanjo Mena with guest artists pianist Ingrid Fliter and mezzo-soprano Amanda Crider performing music by Ravel, Falla and Saint Saens. April 8 pre-concert talk at 7 p.m., concert at 8 p.m. also on the Wallcast; April 8 at 2 p.m.

Orchestra Concert Sounds of the Times: Night Walkers conducted by Reinbert de Leeuw with guest violinist Joseph Puglia performing a program of music by Sariaaho and a composition by conductor de Leeuw. April 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Musicians’ Forum a unique concert experience featuring collaborations curated and produced by New World Symphony Fellows. April 17 at 7 p.m. Free, but ticket required.

