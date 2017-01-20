Stay classy, Miami. Seriously, go to these classical concerts

Orchestra Miami

Espana alla Rossini, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.

Songs and compositions exploring the relationship between composer Gioachino Rossini and 19th Century Spain with performances by vocal specialist and mezzo-soprano Anna Tonna, pianist Elaine Rinaldi, Spanish tenor Miguel Borallo and ballerina Elisabet Torras Aguilera.

Details: Ancient Spanish Monastery, 16711 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami Beach, Tickets $30 and $40, 305-274-2103

New World Symphony

The Mahler Legacy: 5, Jan.22 at 2 p.m.

Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas leads a program of Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto and Symphony No. 5 by Mahler with guest violinist Christian Tetzlaff.

Brahms and Mendelssohn: Jan. 29 at 2 p.m

New World Symphony musicians perform pieces by Jongen, Brahms, Peeters and Mendelssohn.

The Great: Schubert’s Ninth: Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas leads a program of pieces by Webern, Berg and Schubert with guest soprano Asmik Grigorian.

Details: All performances at New World Center, 500 17 St., Miami Beach, Ticket prices vary, 305-673-3330.

Festival Miami

Frost Flute Ensemble, Jan. 24, 8 p.m.

The group performs new works by faculty composers Berg, Hindman, Kane, McLoskey and Sleeper.

Bruce Hornsby returns to Festival Miami.

Bruce Hornsby, Feb. 4, 8 p.m.

The UM Music School Alumni who scored big with the hits “That’s Just the Way It Is” and “Mandolin Rain” performs with the Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra.

Kevin Kenner – Chopin Contemplations, Feb. 5, 4 p.m.

The pianist performs a multitude of Chopin’s late solo works.

Details: All performances at UM Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables, Ticket prices vary, 305-284-4940.

Cleveland Orchestra Miami

Bach and Bruckner, Jan. 27-28 at 8 p.m.

The Orchestra, conducted by Franz Weiser-Most and featuring mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano and the vocal ensemble Seraphic Fire, perform three pieces by Bach and one by Bruckner.

Details: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, Ticket prices vary, 305-949-6722.

South Florida Symphony Orchestra

Ubermensch (Superman) Jan. 24 at Broward Center and Jan. 25 at Arsht Center, both at 7:30 p.m.

Conducted by Maria Sebrina Alfonso, the Orchestra performs Korngold’s Concerto for Violin and Orchestra with guest violinist Tessa Lark and Sprach Zarathustra Zarathustra by Strauss.

Details: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Amaturo Theater, 201 SW 5 Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222; Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722. Ticket prices vary.

Keith Lockhard & the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m.

Concert features popular tunes by The Beatles as well as pieces by Handel and Elgar and Benjamin Britten’s A Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra.

Details: Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW 5 Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222. Ticket prices vary.

Cleveland Orchestra Miami

Sibelius Second Symphony, Feb. 2 and 4 at 8 p.m.

The Orchestra, conducted by Franz Weiser-Most and featuring violinist Nikolaj Znaider, perform Sibelius’ Second Symphony and Nielsen’s Violin Concerto.

Details: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, Ticket prices vary, 305-949-6722.

Cleveland Orchestra Miami

Yo-Yo Ma

Yo-Yo Ma Plays Dvorak, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m.

The Orchestra, conducted by Franz Weiser-Most performs with world-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma in a concert featuring pieces by Dvorak, Smetana and Tchaikovsky.

Details: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, Ticket prices vary, 305-949-6722.