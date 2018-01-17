Once upon a time, Doral was solely known for its proximity to the MIA Airport, Blue Monster golf course and gobs of warehouses and strip malls.

Fast-forward to today and all that has changed, thanks to CityPlace Doral, a mixed-use destination teeming with boutiques, restaurants, entertainment (bowling, anyone?) and a fancy-pants movie theater. The spot opened last year to much fanfare, but the openings are still rolling out through 2018.

Here’s what you’ll find at CityPlace Doral and here is what’s on the horizon.

SHOPPING

Stroll around the open-air mall, and you’ll discover a cool mix of shops selling sunglasses, bikinis, flowers and more. Agua Bendita is brimming with Colombian-made sexy swimwear and colorful coverups. Over at Baby Concepts, peruse European cribs and furnishings for the posh tots in your life. Pop into InDesign & Flowers for fresh cut blooms and Martha Stewart-approved arrangements. For the ultimate #fitspo, pick up activewear at Fitness Hub. Need groceries? Fresh Market is right there on 36th Street.

EATS

There’s the usual fast-dining suspects here such as Burger-Fi and Salsa Fiesta. Cabo Flats Cantina & Tequila Bar is for the Mexican food lovers while Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant has captivated Doral’s wine fanatics. The Cheese Course has an outpost as well as Brimstone Woodfire Grill.

Guests can expect a spate of new restaurants in 2018. Diners will be able to carbo load at Vapiano, which whips up pizza, pasta, antipasti and dolci. Summer will see the opening of Gyu Kaku Japanese BBQ.

This fall/winter Suviche will serve up a combo of Japanese and Peruvian cuisines offering an array of beautifully crafted and flavorful sushi rolls, ceviches and sautéed Peruvian specialties.

If you love the Brickell location, rejoice at the news that a new Novecento is on the horizon. Locally loved for its perfectly grilled meats, milanesas and empanadas, this Argentine steakhouse will be opening fall/winter as well. Que rico!

Set to open this winter is Mojito Latin Cuisine and Bar which serves up Latin tapas with Latin music.

More venues to come include Copper Blues Rock Pub & Kitchen, Flair Street, Battosai Sushi Siam and the Improv Comedy Club.

ENTERTAINMENT

At the heart of CityPlace Doral, guests will spot at a musical show fountain. Once you’re done ooh-ing and aahing over that snazzy spectacle, catch a flick at CinéBistro — a fancy “dinner and movie” concept with a terrific menu and half price wine on Wednesdays. For those looking to game – bowling, billiards, shuffleboard, air hockey and foosball – hop into Kings Miami.

CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St.; cityplacedoral.com