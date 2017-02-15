Play a game of Rock, Paper, Scissors with Chance the Rapper in Miami

Fresh off a stellar night at the the 59th Annual Grammy Awards, Chance the Rapper is set to tour across the continent, playing Rock, Paper, Scissors and taking selfies with his growing fan base.

The independent rapper who made waves for his refusal to sign to a record label, earned Grammys for “Best New Artist,” “Best Rap Performance,” and for “Best Rap Album” on Sunday. He also unabashedly pronounced his love for Jesus alongside Christian songwriter Kirk Franklin and gospel powerhouse vocalist Tamela Mann during a Grammy performance and again during his acceptance speeches.

But that was Sunday.

Tuesday was marked by Chance’s announcement of his new spring tour, simply called “Spring Tour 2017.” His tour for his third mixtape “Coloring Book” ended in early 2017, so it’s unclear what music Chance will have prepared for fans this time around.

The tour kicks off in April in San Diego with its final tour stop in Los Angeles in October.

Chance’s first three shows in California were sold out as of Wednesday afternoon, as well as shows in Denver and Montreal, but tickets for his Miami show on June 13 at the American Airlines Arena are still available. The only other Florida tour stop is in Tampa the following day.

Miami ticket prices begin at $35.50. But for an additional $75, Chance’s VIP fans can score his signature “3” hat and play him in up to three games of Rock, Paper, Scissors. Another VIP package offers would-be concert-goers a selfie with Chance who will then tweet the image to his Twitter followers. Concert tickets are not included in the VIP packages and no phones are allowed.