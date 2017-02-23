Veuve Clicquot Carnaval is your perfect excuse to day drink in Miami

Live music, the rhythm of Carnaval and those memorable yellow champagne labels return to Miami Museum Park for the Third Annual Veuve Cliquot Carnaval on Saturday, March 4.

Victoria Secret model Adriana Lima will host the event, which attracts some of the hottest stars. So which celebrities will make appearances at this year’s Veuve Clicquot Carnaval?

In 2016, it was Prince Royce, Ciara, Nina Agdal, Chanel Iman, Emily Ratajkowski and Solange Knowles.

The luxury champagne company will debut its new Veuve Clicquot Rich, which will be available for purchase by the glass or bottle at the many bars at the park grounds. Other favorites, including Yellow label and Rosé, will also be for sale. Event organizers encourage attendees to make plans to use Uber and are offering a discount code.

Fashion at the Veuve Cliquot Carnaval last year included sleek suits for men and colorful flower crowns, rompers and sheer or floral sundresses for women. Ciara wore a pair of gladiator sandals with a rust-colored skirt, while Gabrielle Union opted for a denim jacket and visor.

General admission tickets include a pass to the Pérez Art Museum Miami and the opportunity to attend a private shopping event on March 2 at the Saks Fifth Avenue at Brickell City Centre. Food trucks will be on site.

If you go

When: Saturday, March 4

Time: 1 to 6 p.m.

Where: Museum Park – 1075 Biscayne Blvd Miami

Tickets: $35 at eventbrite.com