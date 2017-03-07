Posted on

Catch Emily Estefan in concert for free while you can

Emily Estefan at her debut at Festival Miami.Versatile Light
By Lesley Abravanel For miami.com

Emily Estefan, who made her debut at Festival Miami last month, is set to perform songs off her debut album, “Take Whatever You Want,” at the third installment of the highly anticipated Miami Symphony Pop-Up Series — a complimentary classical music performance from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Design District’s Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., near her parents Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s new restaurant Estefan Kitchen.

The unique live music experience conducted by Miami Symphony’s Eduardo Marturet featuring a great selection of classical-crossover music by Astor Piazzolla, Edward Elgar, Tito Puente, Richard Wagner, Klaus Badelt, Malcolm Arnold, Carlos Gardel, Rudy Perez and Maurice Ravel. Also on the line up are special guests King David, Lena Burke, and Danny Daniel.

Maestro Eduardo Marturet conducts the Miami Symphony in a free concert in the Palm Court. Sharon Levy

The singer has recently landed on four Billboard charts herself, so we have a feeling there won’t be many free events in the rising star’s future. For more information, www.eventbrite.com.

