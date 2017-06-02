Show your island pride at these Caribbean Heritage Month events in Miami
June is Caribbean Heritage Month in Miami and these events are the perfect place to show your pride.
1. Taste the Islands Experience
Taste the Islands TV show kicks off Caribbean Heritage Month with an evening sampling Caribbean cuisine and tropical cocktails presented by Jamaica’s Chef Irie and Haiti’s Chef Thia.
Thursday, June 1, 6PM – 10PM
Miramar Cultural Center, 2400 Civic Center Pl, Miramar
General admission of $35 includes appetizer selections; $65 VIP includes premium appetizers and select cocktails. Tickets available at http://bit.ly/ttiexperience.
2. Caribbean 305
Sixteen Caribbean nations present the best of their island’s cuisine. It’s an all-inclusive experience with an open bar of Caribbean cocktails, unlimited tapas, and entertainment.
Saturday, June 3, 8PM – 11PM
Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami
General admission is $95 and VIP is $140 for early access and VIP lounge area with a VIP bar and food stations. Tickets are available at Caribbean305.com.
3. Spice it Up Miami
This month’s foodie lineup at Spice It Up celebrates all of the Caribbean with a guest chef feature by Chef Sheron Chin who beat Bobby Flay in Throwdown with Bobby Flay. The entire evening features cooking demonstrations, mixologists, and live music.
Friday, June 9, 7PM – 12AM
Caribbean Marketplace, 5925 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
Ticket sale $65 and includes food and can be purchased at SpiceItUpMiami.eventbrite.com.
4. Colors of the Caribbean Concert Series
Colors of the Caribbean is bigger this year with a concert series every Thursday throughout June featuring a food and spirits tasting tent, live performances, an Arts & Crafts Village, Kid’s zone, and other family friendly activities. Each week is a different musical theme with dates on June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Admission is free.
Every Thursday in June – 6PM – 10PM
Arts Park at Young Circle, 1 N Young Circle, Hollywood
5. City of Miramar Caribbean-American Heritage Month celebration
Bring your blanket and chairs and enjoy live music by Jamaican groups Inner Circle and Pos-C Famafia Rockaz, Latin band Suenalo, and Haitian pop artist Miu Haiti, all hosted by Haitian comedian Chelo Chelo. There’s also food vendors, arts & crafts, and kids activities. Free and open to the community.
Saturday, June 10, 6PM – 10PM
Perry Park Wellman Field, SW 34th St & SW 68th Ave, Miramar
6. Caribbean Village Music, Arts & Food Festival
Mr. Vegas, Kevin Little, and a lineup of Caribbean artists representing different Caribbean islands hit the stage for a day of culture, food and music in the City of Lauderhill. In addition to various food vendors, there’s games and activities for kids.
Sunday, June 25, 3PM – 11PM
Lauderhill Sports Complex, 7500 W Oakland Park Blvd, Lauderhill
Tickets start at $30 for general admission and can be purchased at urticketpro.com/event/caribbeanvillage2017.