Here is everything we can write about Cam Con without getting fired

Promo models Daniela Staubs, 23, left, and Anto Echavarria, right, take a quick selfie Wednesday prior to greeting attendees at the SLS South Beach hotel during the Cam Con trade show in Miami Beach. CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com

It’s baaaack! And this year with one extra day!

The convention that brings together the newest and latest in adult web content returns to the SLS Miami Beach through Saturday with opportunities galore to mix and mingle with cam girls, tech companies and adult entertainment studios.

If you need a refresher, here we go: Cam girls are women who get paid – from $4 on up per minute – to do all manner of activities in front of a computer screen for clients that log on to watch the show.

As the Miami Herald reported from Cam Con last year, these activities can range from the banal (one cam girl got paid to do homework on camera), to the unmentionable (another couldn’t find printable descriptions of her camming activities).

According to Cam Con co-founder Clinton Cox, the event has doubled in size because of the growth in this industry. Cox explained in a statement that Cam Con is at the cutting edge of virtual adult entertainment: “This one-of-a-kind conference gives the live webcam industry the unique opportunity to connect with leaders of next-generation technology that are shaping our future right now.”

To break it down to its parts: Pretty girls + tech = New kinds of kinky stuff for the internet.

Promo and cam models mingle, dance, sunbathe and are photographed at poolside Wednesday at the SLS South Beach hotel during the CamCon trade show in Miami Beach. CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com

On the agenda for Cam Con are activities like a “Girls Gone Wild” casting, a topless industry day pool party, a seminar on dealing with internet trolls, workshops on business practices and finances, tips for growing social media followings and an open forum for cam models to discuss their trade.

Bonus for all the Cam Girl fans out there: Fan Night returns with a meet & greet and selfie sessions at Club Space so you can meet the girls IRL.

Full schedule here.

Cam Con is June 20-24 at the SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Info at www.camcon.com.