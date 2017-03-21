Love classical music? These events are for you.

MIAMI-DADE

Cellist Johannes Moser performs with the New World Symphony.

New World Symphony concerts at New World Center, 500 17 St., Miami Beach

The next two weeks kicks off with Symphonic Giants where James Conlon conducts a program featuring Symphony No. 2 by Beethoven and Symphony No. 12 “The Year 1917” by Shotakovich. March 25 at 8 p.m., March 26 at 2 p.m.

That’s followed by Cellist Johaness Moser with Moser making his Miami debut at a recital accompanied by pianist John Wilson in a program featuring music by Brahms, Prokofiev and Respighi. March 29 at 8 p.m.

Next up is Dimensions a concert conducted by Dean Whiteside hosted by clarinet Fellow Zach Manzi performing an extensive program including music by Gabrieli, Bartok, Brahms, Mahler, Shaw, Shostakovich and Tchaikovsky. March 31 at 7:30 p.m.

Closing out these two weeks is Chamber Music Serenade with Violinist Roberto Gonzalez-Monjas, Tenor Paul Appleby and horn player Josh Cote join New World Symphony musicians in a program of music by Beethoven, Britten and Enescu. This is the final Chamber Music concert of the season and includes a pre-concert chat at 1 p.m. April 2 at 2 p.m.

Cleveland Orchestra is at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts March 24 and 25.

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

The powerful Cleveland Orchestra – Pines of Rome concert features Franz Welzer-Most conducting the orchestra in a program that explores the Roman landscape through music by Verdi and Respighi and even Mendelssohn’s Italian Symphony. March 24 and 25 at 8 p.m.

Then the South Florida Symphony Orchestra presents Untamed Spirit a concert conducted by Sebrina Maria Alfonso and featuring pianist Jeffrey Biegel in a program including Symphony No. 5 in E Minor by Tchaikovsky, Hebrides Overture by Mendelssohn and P.D.Q.’s Bach Concerto for Simply Grand Piano and Orchestra. April 5 at 7:30 p.m.

Alhambra Orchestra at Coral Gables Congregational Church, 3010 DeSoto Blvd., Coral Gables presents Baroque Gems an All-Baroque Chamber Concert conducted by Dr. Donald Oglesby and featuring music by composers Bach, Albinoni and Handel. April 2 at 7:30 p.m.

BROWARD

Trinity Concert Series at Trinity Lutheran Church, 11 SW 11 St., Fort Lauderdale is the site for the concert Unsecret Admirers featuring Yoko Sata Kothari where the pianist performs her compositions inspired by J.S. Bach as well as music by Mozart, Busoni, Rimsky-Korsakov and Liszt. March 26 at 4 p.m.

Symphony of the Americas features duo performing classic, Latin and contemporary standards.

Symphony of the Americas Serenades at Sunset at Hyatt Regency Pier 66, 2301 SE 17 St., Fort Lauderdale presents a concert featuring South Florida duo Concertmaster Bodgan Chruszcz on violin and pianist Velia Yedra performing music by classic composers as well as Latin and contemporary music. March 26 at 5:30 p.m.