When the Roundabout Theatre Company’s “Cabaret” arrives at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, it may look a bit familiar. That’s because the terrific Tony Award-winning revival of the John Kander-Fred Ebb-Joe Masteroff musical had a brief run in 2016 at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

If you haven’t seen the show — which stars Randy Harrison (“Queer as Folk”) as the Emcee and Andrea Goss as Sally Bowles — now’s your chance, through Jan. 22. Here are five reasons you should make the trip to Fort Lauderdale.

1. The sexy, compelling story Things get freaky at the Kit Kat Klub. Willkomen, to the world of the Weimar Republic and the Kit Kat Klub, where the Emcee peddles raunch and sexual freedom and the delusional Sally Bowles daydreams about love and success. Outside, the ominous Nazi storm cloud rises. Take me there

2. The unforgettable music Tell us how you really feel, Sally B. The songs by Kander and Ebb are classics, at times amusing and bawdy (“Two Girls”) at times chilling (“Tomorrow Belongs to Me”), sometimes downright heartbreaking (“Maybe This Time”). Take me there

3. The Kit Kat Klub band If you audition for this job, be ready to work. The members of the hardest working band in show biz sing, dance, act and play instruments. These gigs are strictly for talented multitaskers only. Take me there

4. Randy Harrison The Emcee, who interacts almost solely with the audience and introduces them to this tawdry world, is the key to “Cabaret.” If you think the handsome Harrison isn’t dissipated enough for the role, think again. He’s magnificent. Take me there