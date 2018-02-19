Posted on

Bring your dogs, have some booze: Yappie Hour returns to SoBe Wine & Food Fest

South Beach Wine & Food
Photo/SOBEWFF
By Amanda MesaFor Miami.com

Miami’s favorite dog-friendly happy hour is back for the third consecutive year at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, this time at a new location.

Yappie Hour will take over the Loews Miami Beach on Feb. 24 from 4-6:30 p.m.

This year’s event, presented by Fetch My Vet, will be hosted by cookbook author and co-host of Food Network’s “The Kitchen,” Katie Lee, and her rescue chihuahua Gus.

Festival founder and director Lee Brian Schrager’s own canine companions, Charlie and Stanley Brown, will be there for cuddles and belly rubs.

Tickets are $95 per person and include libations for humans and snacks for both pets and their parents. Guests must be 21 or older.

If you plan on joining in on the puppy love, you’ll have to make sure your pooch is socialized with other dogs, is up to date on his/her tags and vaccinations, and remains on a leash at all times.

Yappie Hour at South Beach Wine & Food

Tickets: http://sobewff.org/yappie/

1601 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
