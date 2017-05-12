New openings are happening every day at Brickell City Centre

With summer right around the corner, things are heating up at Brickell City Centre. Nestled in the heart of the “Financial District,” the three-level, vertically-integrated, luxury retail center (500,000 square feet of high-end retail, in fact!), is buzzing with new openings erryday, so here’s the latest news churning out of the open-air mall…

Watching Channing Tatum on the silver screen just got waaaaay better. AND YOU THOUGHT THAT WASN’T POSSIBLE, RIGHT? Wrong. The first chi chi von fancy CMX luxury dine-in movie theater recently opened much to the delight of moviegoers (and Tatum lovers). Hailing from Mexico, guests can expect plush furnishings, high-def screens, spiffy waiter service, and yummy eats aside from the usual culprits such as nachos with cheese. Tickets start at $22 are available for purchase here.

Brickell City Centre is also home to many “firsts.” Now open for the first time (yay!) in this great country we call ‘Murica, shopaholics can scoop up goodies from: Acqua di Parma (think Italian-made beauty goodies), APM Monaco (imagine glittery French-based baubles), Baldinini (picture European footwear), Boglioli (envision sharp, Italian menswear), Bojanini Art Gallery (peep the Colombian artist’s Caribbean-inspired artworks), Bruno Magli (think fab footwear form men & women), Capritouch (behold breezy linen clothing), Font (picture pumped-up Italian heels and kicks), Kreations (behold Bahamiam gems), Live! (think athleisure hailing from Brazil) and Mitro (Italian men’s wear). Bellissima!

Did we mention, there are perks to shopping here, too? Sign. Us. Up. Brickell City Centre just launched a shopping rewards program and here’s the 411, fashionistas: Spend $350 or more in any one day and receive a special gift from Diptyque, Caudalie or Acqua di Parma. #GetYourSwagOn

As for the future, Summer 2017 calls for a cadre of new shops. Chopard, Drybar, Pinko, Rhythm of Grace, Sparis, Sports Action, Suit Supply and Travelex are slated to open and join the dizzying retail mix.