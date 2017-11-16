The bigger the Miami Book Fair gets, the harder it is to negotiate without a plan. If you’re overwhelmed by the sheer number of events, which runs through Sunday at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus, don’t fret. We have a plan to help you get the most out of Miami’s biggest literary celebration

Here are just a few of the interesting events of the weekend. But this list just scratches the surface. So peruse the full schedule.

“An Evening With the National Book Awards Winners and Finalists”

6 p.m., Chapman Conference Center; $15. If what you want is a little taste of every genre, this is your event. Winners and finalists for the National Book Awards gather to read snippets from their works of fiction, nonfiction, young people’s literature and poetry. Nobody reads too long and you’re bound to find something you want to read next by the end of the night. A five-minute snippet not enough? The writers and poets will also appear throughout Saturday; check the schedule for times.

Shopping for books is on the agenda. But which events are you going to seek out?

For fans of fiction

George Saunders and “Lincoln in the Bardo” (2 p.m. Saturday, Chapman): The Man Booker Prize winner reads from his novel about the 16th president reeling from the death of his son Willie.

Jennifer Egan and “Manhattan Beach” (10 a.m. Sunday, Auditorium): The author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Visit from the Goon Squad” talks about her historical novel set in New York’s Navy Shipyards during World War II.

New fiction with Victor La Valle, Lisa Ko and Gabriel Tallent (3 p.m. Sunday, Auditorium): The authors of “The Changeling,” “The Leavers” and “My Absolute Darling” talk about stories and the power and danger of family.

If you’re seeking star power

Jason Segel and “Otherworld” (10 a.m. Saturday, Room 2106): The star of such films as “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and TV’s “How I Met Your Mother” is now a writer of young adult novels, this one a sci fi thriller.

Carl Hiaasen and Scott Turow (1:30 p.m. Sunday, Chapman): Local hero Hiaasen (“Razor Girl”) and legal thriller authorTurow (“Testimony”) discuss their new novels. At least one of them will inevitably make fun of Florida.

Looking back

Hurricane Andrew: 25 Years Later (10:30 a.m. Saturday, Room 7128): Meteorologist Bryan Norcross and photographer Barry Fellman remember a bad day for Miami.

Walter Isaacson on Leonardo Da Vinci (1 p.m. Saturday, Chapman): Biographer and author of biographies of Steve Jobs, Albert Einstein and Benjamin Franklin takes on the life of the creative genius.

“Obama: An Intimate Portrait” and Pete Souza (12:30 p.m. Sunday, Chapman): Photographer’s collection details the 44th president’s life in the White House.

What’s happening now

Khizr Khan on “An American Family” (9:30 a.m. Saturday, Chapman): The Gold Star father who offered to lend President Donald Trump his pocket Constitution defends American values in his new book.

“Race in America” and Michael Eric Dyson ( 2 p.m. Saturday, Auditorium): The author of “Tears We Cannot Stop” talks about racial injustice in America.

“Fake News” and Real Controversy: The Media and Public Trust (1:30 p.m. Sunday, Room 3209): Journalists take you inside the battle against fake news.

Poetry

Celebrating the National Poetry Series Winners with founder Dan Halpern (11:30 a.m. Saturday, Room 6100): Six winners of the Paz Prize in Poetry will appear with moderator Jim Daniels.