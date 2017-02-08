Black culture celebrated across South Florida for Black History Month
Black History Month is our nation’s opportunity to celebrate the history, the fight for freedom, the many contributions to American society and the myriad cultural influences of African Americans. And now more than ever is the time to embrace the cultural fabric of this community and our country.
This year’s Black History Month in Miami lineup includes everything from arts and cultural events to live music and entertainment to honor and celebrate Black culture. Check out Miami Soul’s lineup of Black History Month events to attend during the month of February.
1. MLK Be the Dream Black History Month Reception
The Dr. Martin Luther King Parade & Festivities committee presents a Black History Month reception for the 40th anniversary celebration of the MLK committee.
RSVP at AYearofMLK.eventbrite.com.
Thursday, February 9, 6PM – 8PM
The Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave, Miami
2. Overture to Overtown Festival
In celebration of the cultural contributions of historic Overtown from its heyday as the “Harlem of the South,” The Betsy Hotel hosts a series of live jazz performances featuring artists like songwriter Lenard Rutledge who grew up performing in Overtown, Latin Grammy-Award Winning Saxophonist Ed Calle and many more of Miami’s talented artists. The performances run through February 11 and are free.
Now thru February 11
The Betsy South Beach, 1440 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach
3. Jean-Claude Legagneur Faces of Freedom
Following the City of North Miami’s Black History Month kickoff event with Dr. Cornel West, the City continues with an opening reception for the museum’s newest exhibition. The exhibit is on display until March 5, and museum admission is free for MOCA members and North Miami residents and $10 for all others.
Thursday February 9, 7PM – 9PM
Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St, North Miami
4. Black History Month Opening Reception & Exhibition Unveiling
The Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board celebrates Black History Month with the unveiling of the photographic exhibit Triumphant Spirits: Miami of thirty-nine leading men making an impact in Miami as part of the Kind African-American Museum exhibit. Free.
Friday, February 10, 11:30AM – 2PM
Stephen P Clark Government Center, 111 NW 1st St, Miami
5. Trayvon Martin Peace Walk/Talk
The Trayvon Martin Foundation remembers the 22nd birthday of Trayvon Martin with this annual peace walk hosted by J. Anthony Brown. The walk starts at Carol City Park and ends at the Betty T Ferguson Center.
Saturday, February 11, 8:30AM
Betty Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th St, Miami Gardens
6. Trayvon Martin Remembrance Dinner
The life and untimely death of Trayvon Martin is remembered on his 22nd birthday with the annual benefit dinner presented by the Trayvon Martin Foundation.
Saturday, February 11, 6PM
DoubleTree by Hilton, 711 NW 72nd Ave, Miami
General admission tickets are $100 and can be purchased at TrayvonMartinFoundation.org
7. 100 Black Men of South Florida Black History Month Reception
The 100 Black Men of South Florida hosts an afternoon soiree celebrating Black History Month with a tribute President Barack Obama with the award-winning Visions of Our 44th President exhibit. Enjoy complimentary food, open bar, and entertainment by DJ Self Born. Tickets are $75 with proceeds benefiting the 100 Black Men of South Florida and the Black Archives History and Research Foundation.
Saturday, February 11, 4:30PM – 8:30PM
Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave, Overtown
Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/100-at-the-lyric-100atthelyric-tickets-31653707090.
8. Afrikin: Healing Our Nation
Afrikin festival presents an evening of talks, live performances, Afro-Caribbean cuisine, African drumming, and art & poetry. Featured performances include Boukman Eksperyans, SASA African Dance Theatre, RaRa Rock Roots RaSin and more. Conversations will be led by professors from Cornell University, Florida Memorial University, University of Miami, and Nova Southeastern University.
Saturday, February 18, 7PM – 1AM
Sixty10, 6010 NE 2nd Ave, Miami
General admission tickets are $20 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/afrikin-healing-our-nation-tickets-30255999509?
9. Taste of 79th Street Cultural Festival
Enjoy a community festival and cultural event with health, cooking and fitness demonstrations, a game zone filled with activities, art exhibitions, children’s movies, and food vendors. Live entertainment will also be provided by local artists, including saxophonist Randy Corinthian, April Raquel & Kouture Funk, Inner Light, Ludy, Zaina B., and an appearance by Stacy Rose from the show Ballers.
Saturday, February 18, 4PM – 10PM
One United Bank, 3275 NW 79th St, Miami
More information is available at Tasteof79thStreet.eventbrite.com.
10. Macy’s Celebrates Black History Month
Macy’s hosts a live music and visual art celebration featuring a special performance by Hip Hop vocalist and spoken word artist Kamau, a discussion on the local and national impact of Black art, expression, and culture, and an art demonstration from muralist Nate Dee. Following the performances, enjoy lite bites and drinks from Chef Creole. Free.
Saturday, February 18, 2PM – 5PM
Macy’s Aventura, 19535 Biscayne Blvd
11. 4th Annual Reception for the PAMM Fund for African-American Art
PAMM hosts its annual membership drive to promote the museum’s African-American art collection and continue the acquisition of artworks by African-American artists and related programming. Invitation only.
Tuesday, February 21, 7PM – 9PM
Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
12. Book Signing & Discussion with Robert Battle
African Heritage Cultural Arts Center alumnus, Robert Battle, director of the Alvin Ailey Dance Company, hosts an evening with the artistic director and book signing for “My Story, My Dance: Robert Battle’s Journey to Alvin Ailey.” Mr. Battle shares the steps he took to make it where he is now and what we can expect from him in the future.
Tuesday, February 21, 7PM
African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 2nd Ave, Miami
Free RSVP at (305) 638-6771 or AHCACMiami.org.
13. Visions of Our 44th President Barack Obama Exhibition Reception
Miami-Dade Vice Chair Audrey Edmonson hosts a reception for the award-wining exhibit honoring the legacy of Barack Obama.
Thursday, February 23, 6PM
Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave, Overtown
14. 20th Annual Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival Weekend
Miami’s own legendary jazz trumpeter, educator, and composer Melton Mustafa hosts a weekend of jazz with a series of events, including an opening reception on Friday, Feb. 24, workshops and master classes, live jazz, and the closing jazz festival concert. Individual tickets are available and festival package tickets are $100.
Friday, February 24 – Sunday, February 26
Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave, Overtown
Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/e/20th-annual-melton-mustafa-jazz-festival-weekend-224-26-tickets-30812504029
15. Jazz at MOCA featuring Shareef Clayton
Grab your lawn chairs and picnic baskets for this monthly last Fridays jazz under the moonlight concert series. This month’s series features local jazz trumpeter Shareef Clayton who performs regularly with Macy Gray, Melody Gardot, Bobby Sanabria, and the Duke Ellington Orchestra. Free and open to the community.
Friday, February 24, 8PM – 9:30PM
MOCA Museum, 770 NE 125th St, North Miami
16. City of North Miami Black History Month Music in the Plaza
The City of North Miami continues it’s Black History Month celebration with a free family friendly community event with live performances by the legendary Doug E Fresh, Chubb Rock, R&B singer Case, and Deniece Williams. Free.
Saturday, February 25, 5PM – 11PM
MOCA Museum Plaza, 770 NE 125th St
17. Black History Month Block Party
The City of Miramar hosts a block party with live music and entertainment, a chef’s culinary challenge, children’s activities, and a poetry slam. Free and open to the community.
Saturday, February 18, 2PM – 6PM – Perry Park, SW 68th Ave and SW 34th St, Miramar
18. Maya Angelou and Still I Rise Documentary Screening
O Cinema hosts the documentary screening based on poet Maya Angelou’s soul-provoking poetry piece. Free.
Wednesday, February 22, 7:30PM – 10:30PM
O Cinema, 9806 NE 2nd Ave
Free RSVP at eventbrite.com/e/black-history-month-2017-celebrations-tickets-31341282620
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...