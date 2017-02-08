Black culture celebrated across South Florida for Black History Month

Black History Month is our nation’s opportunity to celebrate the history, the fight for freedom, the many contributions to American society and the myriad cultural influences of African Americans. And now more than ever is the time to embrace the cultural fabric of this community and our country.

This year’s Black History Month in Miami lineup includes everything from arts and cultural events to live music and entertainment to honor and celebrate Black culture. Check out Miami Soul’s lineup of Black History Month events to attend during the month of February.

1. MLK Be the Dream Black History Month Reception The Dr. Martin Luther King Parade & Festivities committee presents a Black History Month reception for the 40th anniversary celebration of the MLK committee. RSVP at AYearofMLK.eventbrite.com. Show details

Show map Thursday, February 9, 6PM – 8PM

The Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave, Miami 4240 NW 27th Ave, Miami Take me there

2. Overture to Overtown Festival In celebration of the cultural contributions of historic Overtown from its heyday as the “Harlem of the South,” The Betsy Hotel hosts a series of live jazz performances featuring artists like songwriter Lenard Rutledge who grew up performing in Overtown, Latin Grammy-Award Winning Saxophonist Ed Calle and many more of Miami’s talented artists. The performances run through February 11 and are free. Show details

Show map Now thru February 11

The Betsy South Beach, 1440 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach 1440 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach Take me there

3. Jean-Claude Legagneur Faces of Freedom Following the City of North Miami’s Black History Month kickoff event with Dr. Cornel West, the City continues with an opening reception for the museum’s newest exhibition. The exhibit is on display until March 5, and museum admission is free for MOCA members and North Miami residents and $10 for all others. Show details

Show map Thursday February 9, 7PM – 9PM

Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St, North Miami 770 NE 125th St, North Miami Take me there

4. Black History Month Opening Reception & Exhibition Unveiling The Miami-Dade Black Affairs Advisory Board celebrates Black History Month with the unveiling of the photographic exhibit Triumphant Spirits: Miami of thirty-nine leading men making an impact in Miami as part of the Kind African-American Museum exhibit. Free. Show details

Show map Friday, February 10, 11:30AM – 2PM

Stephen P Clark Government Center, 111 NW 1st St, Miami 111 NW 1st St, Miami Take me there

5. Trayvon Martin Peace Walk/Talk The Trayvon Martin Foundation remembers the 22nd birthday of Trayvon Martin with this annual peace walk hosted by J. Anthony Brown. The walk starts at Carol City Park and ends at the Betty T Ferguson Center. Show details

Show map Saturday, February 11, 8:30AM

Betty Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th St, Miami Gardens 3000 NW 199th St, Miami Gardens Take me there

6. Trayvon Martin Remembrance Dinner The life and untimely death of Trayvon Martin is remembered on his 22nd birthday with the annual benefit dinner presented by the Trayvon Martin Foundation. Show details

Show map Saturday, February 11, 6PM

DoubleTree by Hilton, 711 NW 72nd Ave, Miami General admission tickets are $100 and can be purchased at TrayvonMartinFoundation.org 711 NW 72nd Ave, Miami Take me there

7. 100 Black Men of South Florida Black History Month Reception The 100 Black Men of South Florida hosts an afternoon soiree celebrating Black History Month with a tribute President Barack Obama with the award-winning Visions of Our 44th President exhibit. Enjoy complimentary food, open bar, and entertainment by DJ Self Born. Tickets are $75 with proceeds benefiting the 100 Black Men of South Florida and the Black Archives History and Research Foundation. Show details

Show map Saturday, February 11, 4:30PM – 8:30PM

Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave, Overtown Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/100-at-the-lyric-100atthelyric-tickets-31653707090. 819 NW 2nd Ave, Overtown Take me there

8. Afrikin: Healing Our Nation Afrikin festival presents an evening of talks, live performances, Afro-Caribbean cuisine, African drumming, and art & poetry. Featured performances include Boukman Eksperyans, SASA African Dance Theatre, RaRa Rock Roots RaSin and more. Conversations will be led by professors from Cornell University, Florida Memorial University, University of Miami, and Nova Southeastern University. Show details

Show map Saturday, February 18, 7PM – 1AM

Sixty10, 6010 NE 2nd Ave, Miami General admission tickets are $20 and can be purchased at eventbrite.com/e/afrikin-healing-our-nation-tickets-30255999509? 6010 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Take me there

9. Taste of 79th Street Cultural Festival Enjoy a community festival and cultural event with health, cooking and fitness demonstrations, a game zone filled with activities, art exhibitions, children’s movies, and food vendors. Live entertainment will also be provided by local artists, including saxophonist Randy Corinthian, April Raquel & Kouture Funk, Inner Light, Ludy, Zaina B., and an appearance by Stacy Rose from the show Ballers. Show details

Show map Saturday, February 18, 4PM – 10PM

One United Bank, 3275 NW 79th St, Miami More information is available at Tasteof79thStreet.eventbrite.com. 3275 NW 79th St, Miami Take me there

10. Macy’s Celebrates Black History Month Macy’s hosts a live music and visual art celebration featuring a special performance by Hip Hop vocalist and spoken word artist Kamau, a discussion on the local and national impact of Black art, expression, and culture, and an art demonstration from muralist Nate Dee. Following the performances, enjoy lite bites and drinks from Chef Creole. Free. Show details

Show map Saturday, February 18, 2PM – 5PM

Macy’s Aventura, 19535 Biscayne Blvd 19535 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura Take me there

11. 4th Annual Reception for the PAMM Fund for African-American Art PAMM hosts its annual membership drive to promote the museum’s African-American art collection and continue the acquisition of artworks by African-American artists and related programming. Invitation only. Show details

Show map Tuesday, February 21, 7PM – 9PM

Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami 1103 Biscayne Blvd, Miami Take me there

12. Book Signing & Discussion with Robert Battle African Heritage Cultural Arts Center alumnus, Robert Battle, director of the Alvin Ailey Dance Company, hosts an evening with the artistic director and book signing for “My Story, My Dance: Robert Battle’s Journey to Alvin Ailey.” Mr. Battle shares the steps he took to make it where he is now and what we can expect from him in the future. Show details

Show map Tuesday, February 21, 7PM

African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 2nd Ave, Miami Free RSVP at (305) 638-6771 or AHCACMiami.org. 6161 NW 2nd Ave, Miami Take me there

13. Visions of Our 44th President Barack Obama Exhibition Reception Miami-Dade Vice Chair Audrey Edmonson hosts a reception for the award-wining exhibit honoring the legacy of Barack Obama. Show details

Show map Thursday, February 23, 6PM

Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave, Overtown 819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami Take me there

14. 20th Annual Melton Mustafa Jazz Festival Weekend Miami’s own legendary jazz trumpeter, educator, and composer Melton Mustafa hosts a weekend of jazz with a series of events, including an opening reception on Friday, Feb. 24, workshops and master classes, live jazz, and the closing jazz festival concert. Individual tickets are available and festival package tickets are $100. Show details

Show map Friday, February 24 – Sunday, February 26

Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave, Overtown Purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/e/20th-annual-melton-mustafa-jazz-festival-weekend-224-26-tickets-30812504029 819 NW 2nd Ave, Miami Take me there

15. Jazz at MOCA featuring Shareef Clayton Grab your lawn chairs and picnic baskets for this monthly last Fridays jazz under the moonlight concert series. This month’s series features local jazz trumpeter Shareef Clayton who performs regularly with Macy Gray, Melody Gardot, Bobby Sanabria, and the Duke Ellington Orchestra. Free and open to the community. Show details

Show map Friday, February 24, 8PM – 9:30PM

MOCA Museum, 770 NE 125th St, North Miami 770 NE 125th St, North Miami Take me there

16. City of North Miami Black History Month Music in the Plaza The City of North Miami continues it’s Black History Month celebration with a free family friendly community event with live performances by the legendary Doug E Fresh, Chubb Rock, R&B singer Case, and Deniece Williams. Free. Show details

Show map Saturday, February 25, 5PM – 11PM

MOCA Museum Plaza, 770 NE 125th St 770 NE 125th St, North Miami Take me there

17. Black History Month Block Party The City of Miramar hosts a block party with live music and entertainment, a chef’s culinary challenge, children’s activities, and a poetry slam. Free and open to the community. Show details Saturday, February 18, 2PM – 6PM – Perry Park, SW 68th Ave and SW 34th St, Miramar 770 NE 125th St, North Miami Take me there