Black Basel: Here’s where to view black and Caribbean art during Miami Art Week
Representation is important. So is diversity.
With that being said, if you’re looking for artists of color during Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week, look no further than Miami’s historic black neighborhood and the city’s Haitian enclave. Overtown has become the hot spot for black and Caribbean art during Miami Art Week, while Little Haiti showcases a profound collection of talented Haitian artists. This year’s collection of Black exhibits range from artists celebrating the cultural fabric of the African diaspora to works reflecting today’s heightened sociopolitical themes.
BROWSE: Miami.com Guide – Art Basel
Along with Art Africa Miami, Prizm, Art Beat Miami, Soul Basel, Yeelen, Haitian Heritage Museum, and Now Or Neverland Art Fair, a number of Black artists are also on exhibit at satellite fairs including Spectrum Miami, YoungArts and PULSE.
Art Africa Miami
Art Africa has made Overtown its backdrop for seven years, adding diversity to the Miami Art Week lineup and contributing to the neighborhood’s cultural renaissance. The fair expands this year from its usual pop-up at the historic Clyde Killens building with the addition of the Pan African Pavilion at the Plaza of the Historic Lyric Theater.
This year’s exhibit, Back To Black: No On/Off Ramps examines the transformational role that art and culture play within marginalized communities and the role of race, class and gender in relation to power in the art world.
Back to Black showcases 25 artists from the U.S, Africa, Europe, Caribbean, and Latin America, including.
Dec. 5-10, Art Africa Miami, 920 NW Second Ave., Historic Overtown; ArtAfricaMiamiFair.com
Media & Influencer Preview
Noon-3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5
VIP Opening Night
6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5
The Black Party Opening Party
7-11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6
Art Talk + The John Coltrane Documentary screening
6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7
(Gallery opens to the public Noon – 8 p.m.)
Youth Art Insider
4-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8
An after school interactive workshop with youth from Overtown
(Gallery opens to the public Noon – 8 p.m.)
Art + Culture panels
Saturday, Dec. 9
(Gallery opens to the public 12PM – 8PM)
Noon – The Local and The Global: Black Aesthetics and the Legitimization Process in Global Contemporary Art
2 p.m. – Centering the Margins: Contemporary Situations and Differences in African Diaspora: Mutations, Migration, Multiculturalism
Prizm Art Fair
This year’s Prizm Art Fair spans two weeks and makes its home at a pop-up in downtown. Now in its fifth edition, this year’s exhibit titled “Universal Belonging” narrates the diasporic experience in widespread geographies across the globe including Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, the Caribbean, Europe and U.S. Prizm is one of the most important fairs for artists of color, like Oakland artist Jared McGriff, known simply as @watercolorbrother on Instagram, who will be making his Miami Art Week debut this year.
Dec. 5-17, Prizm Art Fair, 145 E Flagler St., Downtown Miami; PrizmArtFair.com
Prizm Preview
Noon- 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5
Prizm Preview Opening Dinner
6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5
Prizm opens its door for a first look at the Prizm Art Fair and a three-course dinner event presented in partnerships with Barbados Tourism and Mount Gay Rum.
Tickets $150
Prizm General Admission
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6
Prizm Perform
5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7
Soul Basel
The Black Archives celebrates this year’s Soul Basel for its 40th anniversary under the banner “Funky Turns 40: Black Character Revolution.” The week-long exhibition showcases cartoons and animated images with African-American casts from the ’70s.
Hosting the four-day “Funky Turns 40! Funk, Art & Soul” celebration is syndicated radio host Rickey Smiley with performances by the SOS Band, Dougie Fresh, and the Sugar Hill Gang.
Dec. 6-10, Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW 2nd Ave, Overtown; BAF40.eventbrite.com
Black Archives Honors Award event
6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6
Rickey Smiley hosts the Black Archives’ anniversary celebration with the opening of the Funky Turns 40 exhibit and a live performance by the S0S Band performing.
Funk, Art & Soul: Throwback Thursday
7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7
Rickey Smiley takes it back with a performance by Doug E. Fresh and The Sugarhill Gang.
Soul Basel Lounge
7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8
The Art of Conversation and the curated exibit
Now Or Neverland Art Fair
“Ode to Hip Hop” is this year’s exhibit honoring the global influence that hip-hop has had over the last two generations. The fair will also be presented simultaneously with the South Florida Webfest, which highlights web series and short films from local filmmakers.
Dec. 6-9, Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th St., Miami; https://www.eventbrite.com
Now Or Neverland Art Fair Opening Reception
5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6
Free and open to the public
South Florida Webfest Film Screenings & Panels
Dec. 7-9
The festival screens 40 of the best web series and short films from around the world featuring keynote speaker, Stacy Ike from OWN.
Gedion Nyanhongo & Karen Robey at Spectrum Miami
Catch the work of Zimbabwean sculptor Gedion Nyanhongo and African-American artist Karen Robey at Spectrum Miami.
Gedion Nyanhongo uses imported stones from Zimbabwe to express elements of his Shona culture. Two of his works are on permanent display at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. He also has a life-size zebra sculpture on the grounds of the Phoenix Zoo.
African-American artist Karen Robey will also be at Spectrum Miami exhibiting her Oscillation Series.
Dec. 6-10, Spectrum Miami, 1700 NE Second Ave., Miami
Elle Cox & Cornelius Tulloch at YoungArts Gallery
Two YoungArts alumni, Elle Cox and Cornelius Tulloch, will be among 11 artists with their work showcased at the exhibit titled IMAGINATION LAND: Fantastical Narrative. YoungArts master teacher Derrick Adams curated the exhibit that responds to consumerism, gender roles, the environment and ceremonial ritual.
Dec. 5-15, YoungArts Gallery, 2100 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami; youngarts.org/exhibitions
Cornelius Tulloch at PULSE Contemporary Art Fair
Caribbean artist, Cornelius Tulloch, will be among 15 YoungArts alumni whose work is exhibited at PULSE. The exhibit titled Searching responds to the current political climate that has left people searching for something. Tulloch is a 2016 YoungArts Winner in Design Arts and Visual Arts and U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts.
Dec. 7-10, PULSE Contemporary Art Fair, 4601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; Booth S-212; PulseArtFair.com/visitors
Yeelen Gallery
Yeelen has become a prominent fixture in Little Haiti’s art scene. This year’s exhibit, SUBTEXT, features large-scale photography installations by New York City photographer, Wyatt Gallery.
Dec. 5-Jan. 31, 2018, YEELEN Gallery, 294 NW 54th St, Little Haiti
BACK TO BLACK Artist Reception
10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9; Tickets $65 www.eventbrite.com