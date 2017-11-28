Black Basel: Here’s where to view black and Caribbean art during Miami Art Week

Representation is important. So is diversity.

With that being said, if you’re looking for artists of color during Art Basel Miami Beach and Miami Art Week, look no further than Miami’s historic black neighborhood and the city’s Haitian enclave. Overtown has become the hot spot for black and Caribbean art during Miami Art Week, while Little Haiti showcases a profound collection of talented Haitian artists. This year’s collection of Black exhibits range from artists celebrating the cultural fabric of the African diaspora to works reflecting today’s heightened sociopolitical themes.

BROWSE: Miami.com Guide – Art Basel

Along with Art Africa Miami, Prizm, Art Beat Miami, Soul Basel, Yeelen, Haitian Heritage Museum, and Now Or Neverland Art Fair, a number of Black artists are also on exhibit at satellite fairs including Spectrum Miami, YoungArts and PULSE.

Prizm Art Fair Prizm Art Fair This year’s Prizm Art Fair spans two weeks and makes its home at a pop-up in downtown. Now in its fifth edition, this year’s exhibit titled “Universal Belonging” narrates the diasporic experience in widespread geographies across the globe including Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, the Caribbean, Europe and U.S. Prizm is one of the most important fairs for artists of color, like Oakland artist Jared McGriff, known simply as @watercolorbrother on Instagram, who will be making his Miami Art Week debut this year. Show details Dec. 5-17, Prizm Art Fair, 145 E Flagler St., Downtown Miami; PrizmArtFair.com Prizm Preview

Noon- 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5 Prizm Preview Opening Dinner

6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5

Prizm opens its door for a first look at the Prizm Art Fair and a three-course dinner event presented in partnerships with Barbados Tourism and Mount Gay Rum.

Tickets $150 Prizm General Admission

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 Prizm Perform

5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7 Take me there

Now Or Neverland Art Fair “Ode to Hip Hop” is this year’s exhibit honoring the global influence that hip-hop has had over the last two generations. The fair will also be presented simultaneously with the South Florida Webfest, which highlights web series and short films from local filmmakers. Show details Dec. 6-9, Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th St., Miami; https://www.eventbrite.com Now Or Neverland Art Fair Opening Reception

5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6

Free and open to the public South Florida Webfest Film Screenings & Panels

Dec. 7-9

The festival screens 40 of the best web series and short films from around the world featuring keynote speaker, Stacy Ike from OWN. Take me there

Elle Cox & Cornelius Tulloch at YoungArts Gallery Two YoungArts alumni, Elle Cox and Cornelius Tulloch, will be among 11 artists with their work showcased at the exhibit titled IMAGINATION LAND: Fantastical Narrative. YoungArts master teacher Derrick Adams curated the exhibit that responds to consumerism, gender roles, the environment and ceremonial ritual. Show details Dec. 5-15, YoungArts Gallery, 2100 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami; youngarts.org/exhibitions Take me there

Cornelius Tulloch at PULSE Contemporary Art Fair Caribbean artist, Cornelius Tulloch, will be among 15 YoungArts alumni whose work is exhibited at PULSE. The exhibit titled Searching responds to the current political climate that has left people searching for something. Tulloch is a 2016 YoungArts Winner in Design Arts and Visual Arts and U.S. Presidential Scholar in the Arts. Show details Dec. 7-10, PULSE Contemporary Art Fair, 4601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; Booth S-212; PulseArtFair.com/visitors Take me there