A pop-up park takes over several parking lots off of Biscayne Boulevard in Downtown Miami.

Downtown Miami is about to receive a game-changing project in the form of its first-ever pop-up park and promenade along Biscayne Boulevard called Biscayne Green. For three weeks this January, it will be transformed from a parking lot into a space for residents to jam, play, and connect.

Beginning Jan. 6, the three colossal parking lots across from The Intercontinental Hotel, Bayfront Park, and Bayside will be transformed into a park with three weeks worth of outdoor programming kicking off 2017 with a bang. The Downtown Development Authority, in partnership with Knight Foundation will be redesigning Biscayne Boulevard into a fully functional pedestrian promenade, something our auto-addicted city desperately needs.

“The Biscayne Green month-long public space installation provides a sneak peek into the future of Downtown Miami,” said Biscayne Green Project Manager and DDA Urban Design and Transportation Planning Manager, Fabian De La Espriella.“Transforming Miami’s signature boulevard from barrier to destination, and improving connectivity and access to Downtown is the greatest desire I can have for Downtown Miami.”

Things start of with a bang opening weekend with a whopping five events: On Friday, Jan. 6, some of Miami’s best musicians take the stage for their Grand Opening Getdown featuring performances by Latin funk outfits Locos Por Juana and Elastic Bond, plus a crazy food lineup with local favorites like Coyo Taco and Lulu’s Ice Cream, and a special pop-up gift shop by the PAMM.

Things continue Saturday with a full day of wellness sessions. Enjoy a free circuit workout with Society Barbell & Fitness at Sweat Circuit by lululemon athletica in the morning, featuring complimentary coconut water by Harmless Harvest and KIND Snacks. Then the evening comes alive with an afternoon yoga flow by Anna Dannheim of Tropical Vinyasa at Sunset Sweat featuring a live performance by local DJs, hand-crafted cocktails, and post-class meditation.

Closing the weekend off will be Miami’s first-ever Puppy Brunch on Sunday, Jan. 8 which is every bit as cute as it sounds. Puppy food, dogs for adoption, handmade puppy swag will be all the rage. For the humans there will be brunch pop-ups by favorite local eateries like Threefold Café, della Test Kitchen, The Avenue and more, plus a DJ set by Patrick Walsh and live music by Magic City Hippies.

Finally, end the weekend on a musical note with the inaugural Biscayne Screen outdoor movie where O, Cinema will be presenting the award-winning documentary, Amy plus handmade pizza, BBQ, cocktails and more.

The rest of the calendar is full of similarly awesome events, from Flamenco and Tango al fresco, live concert series by GRAMMY-nominated artists, and even an interactive activation by The Standard Miami Beach. Find out how you can support here and make sure to tell your friends about all the cultural happenings.

De La Espriella hopes Biscayne Green becomes a catalyst for more solutions to make Miami pedestrian-friendly. “At the end, people are shifting to favor community over congestion, urban living over sprawl, and making choices to improve quality of life in order to live happier, healthier more sustainable lifestyles.”

Biscayne Green, on Biscayne Boulevard between Southeast Second and Northeast First Streets.