Motown in Miami-Dade County? Yes, at the Biltmore Hotel
One of the Biltmore Hotel’s most popular summer events is back. Motown! Celebration is an evening of music, food and complimentary gin cocktails.
The party, which is Friday from 7 to 10 p.m., marks the beginning of the historic hotel’s summer season. A DJ will play hits by the Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, Diana Ross, The Four Tops and others and a guests can feast at the full buffet.
The Biltmore Hotel was opened in 1926 and is located on 150 acres in Coral Gables. Tickets for the Motown! Celebration are $45 for non-members and $35 for Biltmore members.
The 273-room resort resembles classic Italian, Moorish, and Spanish architectural influences spread over 150-acres of tropical landscape. A favorite of world leaders and celebrities since its opening in 1926
IF YOU GO
When: Friday, June 16, 2017
Time: 7 to 10 p.m.
Where: The Biltmore Hotel, Granada Ballroom 1200 Anastasia Ave. Coral Gables, FL 33134
Tickets: $45 for general public