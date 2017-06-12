Motown in Miami-Dade County? Yes, at the Biltmore Hotel

Historian Arva Moore Parks is writing a book about Coral Gables founder George Merrick. Pictured is the Biltmore Hotel in the early days photographed at the Coral Gables Museum on Monday, September 21, 2015.

One of the Biltmore Hotel’s most popular summer events is back. Motown! Celebration is an evening of music, food and complimentary gin cocktails.

The party, which is Friday from 7 to 10 p.m., marks the beginning of the historic hotel’s summer season. A DJ will play hits by the Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Supremes, Diana Ross, The Four Tops and others and a guests can feast at the full buffet.

Superstar Diana Ross hosted a stellar, four-hour primetime special commemorating the 40th anniversary of one of America’s greatest entertainment empires, Motown Records.

The Biltmore Hotel was opened in 1926 and is located on 150 acres in Coral Gables. Tickets for the Motown! Celebration are $45 for non-members and $35 for Biltmore members.

IF YOU GO

When: Friday, June 16, 2017

Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

Where: The Biltmore Hotel, Granada Ballroom 1200 Anastasia Ave. Coral Gables, FL 33134

Tickets: $45 for general public