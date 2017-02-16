The 2017 Miami Film Festival loses a big premiere

Miami native Blake Jenner wrote and stars in the drama "Billy Boy," which was scheduled to make its world premiere at the Miami Film Festival in March.

The divorce of “Supergirl” star Melissa Benoist and actor Blake Jenner (“Everybody Wants Some!!”) has taken a toll on the 2017 the Miami Film Festival.

“Billy Boy,” a drama about an 18-year-old delinquent starring, written and produced by Miami native Jenner, will no longer make its world premiere at the Miami Film Festival in March.

The movie was scheduled to screen as part of the festival’s Jordan Ressler Screenwriting Award competition, which grants a $10,000 cash prize to writers for their first-produced screenplay.

The couple crowd-funded a portion of the budget for the independently-produced “Billy Boy” via Kickstarter in 2013. Last year, Jenner starred in the Richard Linklater ensemble comedy “Everybody Wants Some!!” and played the older brother of the adolescent heroine of “The Edge of Seventeen.”

Jenner and Benoist married in 2015. She filed for divorce in December, citing irreconcilable differences. She co-stars in “Billy Boy” as a waitress who offers the protagonist a chance to redeem himself. The movie includes some sex scenes between the former couple. “We share the disappointment of Blake’s hometown fans,” Miami Film Festival director Jaie Laplante told The Hollywood Reporter about losing out on the movie’s world premiere. No word yet on when and where “Billy Boy” will eventually be shown.