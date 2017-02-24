March in Miami is complete madness. Check out all these events.

The fiery passion that is the Flamenco Festival returns to the Arsht Center.

This year’s line-up features “Flamenco Puro” with dancers Juana Amaya, Olga Pericet, Patricia Guerrero, Jesus Carmona and vocalist Rocio Marquez. Olga Pericet is back for “Pisadas” with guest dancer Juan Carlos Lerida and Jesus Carmona returns with his company of 11 dancers for “Impetus.”