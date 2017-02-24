March in Miami is complete madness. Check out all these events.
We’re in the thick of it now. Talking about events season in Miami, with a festival, concert or cultural event every weekend. Best to keep this guide handy so you don’t miss out.
1. Winter Party Festival
Founded in 1994, the event has grown to a week-long celebration of beach, pool, dance and cocktail parties and late-night after hours festivities, all benefiting National LGBTQ Task Force and local Miami nonprofit organizations that serve the LGBTQ community.
March 1-7
Where: Various venues throughout Miami and Miami Beach.
www.winterparty.com
2. Flamenco Festival X 2017
This year’s line-up features “Flamenco Puro” with dancers Juana Amaya, Olga Pericet, Patricia Guerrero, Jesus Carmona and vocalist Rocio Marquez. Olga Pericet is back for “Pisadas” with guest dancer Juan Carlos Lerida and Jesus Carmona returns with his company of 11 dancers for “Impetus.”
March 2-5
Where: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
www.arshtcenter.org
3. Miami International Film Festival
The annual film festival brings an international program with more than 130 feature-length and short films from established and emerging filmmakers to various venues throughout Miami. The event features screenings, Q&A’s with filmmakers, culinary events, an opening night gala and awards ceremony.
March 3-13
Where: Various theaters throughout Miami
www.miamifilmfestival.com
4. Carnaval on the Mile
Head to the heart of Coral Gables for a two-day celebration of art in all of its forms with works by hundreds of artists, concerts on three different stages plus wine, cocktails and fine food from local restaurants and family-friendly activities. This year’s line-up of performers includes Suenalo, Palo, Con Brio, Brothers of Others, Negroni’s Trio, Humming House and Stokeswood, among others.
March 4-5
Where: Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
carnavalmiami.com
5. Calle Ocho
Party in Miami’s historic Little Havana neighborhood at this street festival that shuts down Eighth Street for more than 15 city blocks, filling it with stages, international food vendors, cigars, games and entertainment of all kinds for the one million people who attend this celebration of Latino culture. New this year are El Croquetazo Contest a croqueta-eating competition and the Cuban Sandwich Smackdown where local chefs compete to make the best Cuban sandwich in Miami and South Florida. This year’s Carnaval Kings are the five members of Latin boy band CNCO.
March 12
Where: SW Eighth Street between 11th and 27th Avenues, Miami
www.carnavalmiami.com
6. Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition
Chow down on buttery elephant ears, ride the Ferris wheel, test your skills at the carnival games, check out the most impressive livestock and agriculture from across the state and catch a concert at this annual event. This year’s entertainment line-up includes pig races, an ice skating show, the Royal Hanneford Circus, levitator Special Head, Xtreme Chinese Acrobats, comedic singing trio Them Sweeney Boys and concerts by the band Skillet and Latin singer Jacob Forever.
March 17-April 10
Where: Miami-Dade County Fair Grounds, 10901 SW 24 St., Miami
www.thefair.me
7. Jazz In the Gardens
This year’s festival features acts like Jill Scott, Robin Thicke, Morris Day & The Time, the legendary Herbie Hancock, Esperanza Spalding, LL Cool J, Common, The Roots and Andra Day.
March 18-19
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, 2269 Dan Marino Blvd, Miami Gardens
jazzinthegardens.com
8. Miami Open Tennis Tournament
Serena and Venus Williams, Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal will all be vying for the championship trophy at what is unofficially considered the fifth grand slam among the pro ranks. Join the more than 300,000 spectators which includes a bevy of A-list celebrities, watching tennis’ elite in action.
March 21-April 3
Where: Crandon Park Tennis Center, 7300 Crandon Blvd, Key Biscayne
www.miamiopen.com
9. Winter Music Conference
Now in its 32nd year, WMC is a week-long event that brings together the dance music industry’s leaders as well as those to watch for seminars, demos, workshops, networking and, of course, plenty of parties. Competitions include a VJ Challenge and DJ Spin-off.
March 21-24
Where: Royal Palm South Beach Miami, 1545 Collins Ave, Miami Beach
www.wintermusicconference.com
10. The Pretenders
Watch Chrissy Hynde one of rock’s legendary leading women, tear through a show of classics as well as new material from their first release in eight years “Alone.” The album was produced by Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys and she’s backed by country rocker Kenny Vaughan and Johnny Cash’s former bass player Dave Roe.
March 22
Where: Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
www.fillmoremb.com
11. Ultra Music Festival
Ultra Music Festival lights up downtown Miami with a sea of glow sticks and fist-pumping electronic music with DJ headliners like Afrojack, David Guetta, Jackmaster, Steve Aoki, Seth Troxler, Zedd, Tiesto and hip hop duo Cypress Hill.
March 24-26
Where: Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
www.ultramusicfestival.com
12. Deering Estate Seafood Festival
A bounty from the sea, from fresh fish to shellfish is being served up at the annual Deering Seafood Festival with food from a variety of local restaurants, celebrity chef cooking demos, fun-filled adventures for kids like Discovery Cove and The Zone, Virgin Island stilt walkers, a Junkanoo musical parade and on-going live entertainment.
March 26
Where: Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Miami.
www.deeringestate.com
13. Radiohead
Revered alt-rock, indie band Radiohead return to the stage at the AAA to kick off their W.A.S.T.E. Tour to perform music from their latest album “A Moon Shaped Pool” and most likely hits including “Creep,” “Karma Police” and “High and Dry.”
March 30
Where: American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
www.aaarena.com
14. Miami City Ballet – Program IV
The company performs “Divertimento No. 15” by Mozart and choreographed by George Balanchine, “Arden Court” by Paul Taylor to music by William Boyce and “Who Cares” choreographed by George Balanchine to music by George Gershwin.
March 31-April 2
Where: Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd, Miami
www.arshtcenter.org
