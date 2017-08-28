SEPT 1 – SEPT 3: Kendrick Lamar, others to perform in concert in Miami

Kendrick Lamar attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Friday

HOME IMPROVEMENT

MIAMI HOME DESIGN AND REMODELING SHOW

The Labor Day Weekend tradition continues with this four-day, family-oriented show offering anything you need to repair, improve or enhance your home, with more than 800 vendor booths, cooking demonstrations (many kid-friendly) by favorite South Florida chefs, art showcases, seminars and speakers such as Sabrina Soto of HGTV.

Details: 6-10:30 p.m. Friday, noon-10:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and noon-7:30 p.m. Monday, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; www.homeshows.net; $10, $1 kids 11 and under, kids 14 and under free on Sunday.

BURLESQUE ICON

DITA VON TEESE

This former small-town girl has posed for Playboy and been married to shock-rocker Marilyn Manson, but the brunette beauty is best-known for being the modern-day Queen of Burlesque. She returns to South Florida for her “The Art of the Teese” variety show, featuring ornate sets, dazzling costumes and plenty of sex appeal.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; LiveNation.com; $44.50-$79.50.

LONG WAY HOME TOUR

GOO GOO DOLLS

Buffalo, N.Y., alt-rock band, led by raspy-voiced lead singer Johnny Rzeznick, takes the stage in support of its 11th studio album, “Boxes,” featuring the single “So Alive.” You’ll also hear melodic, melancholy hits such as “Slide,” “Iris” and “Name.” Opening is “American Idol” winner Phillip Phillips performing hits including “Home” and “Raging Fire.”

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; LiveNation.com; $26-$80.75.

BEACH BOY

DONAVON FRANKENREITER

Surf-rock fans will perk up at this gig, as this California-bred and now Hawaii resident, who pals around with Jack Johnson and G. Love, performs laid-back, groovy tunes.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074 or www.cultureroom.net; $20.

IN THE HOUSE

ZEDD

Grammy-winning Russian-German electro-house producer celebrates both his 28th birthday and Labor Day Weekend by rocking the dance floor with crossover hits such as “Clarity,” “Break Free” (featuring Ariana Grande), “I Want You to Know” (featuring Selena Gomez) and “Beautiful Now” (featuring Jon Bellion).

Details: 11 p.m. Friday at Story Miami, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.storymiami.com; $30-$40.

Saturday

BOLLYWOOD SENSATION

SHREYA GHOSHAL

Exclusive Florida show features this Bollywood superstar singer in concert with a full symphony orchestra from India.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $45-$300.

THE DAMN. TOUR

KENDRICK LAMAR

The hottest rapper in the game today performs in support of his chart-topping fourth studio album, “Damn,” featuring the single “Humble.” You’ll also hear hits including “Swimming Pools (Drank),” “Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe,” “King Kunta,” “Alright” and “The Greatest.” YG and D.R.A.M. open.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the AmericanAirlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Ticketmaster; $45.50-$125.50.

A REAL STAND-UP GUY

CHRIS TUCKER

Actor and comedian best known for his work in the “Rush Hour” and “Friday” film franchises returns to the Hard Rock Live to grace us with his first love – stand-up comedy.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at the Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood; Ticketmaster; $30-$70.

Sunday

A DAY IN THE COUNTRY

TEQUILA BAY COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL

Put on your boots and tip your hat to the folks at Tequila Bay for bringing the first major country music festival to Miami, with marquee names featuring Brantley Gilbert, Kip Moore, Montgomery Gentry, Tyler Farr, RaeLynn, Brooke Eden and many more. Plus, great food and plenty of free-flowing tequila.

Details: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday at Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; www.tequilabayfest.com; $55-$150, kids under 10 free.

REVOLUTION RADIO TOUR

GREEN DAY

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame pop-punk band led by snarling front man Billie Joe Armstrong takes the stage in support of its 12th studio album and its hits “Bang Bang” and “Still Breathing.” The five-time Grammy winners will also tear through hits including “Longview,” “Basket Case,” “When I Come Around,” “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” “American Idiot” and “21 Guns.”

Details: 7 p.m. Sunday at the Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601 Sansbury’s Way, West Palm Beach; LiveNation.com; $22-$195.

Next Week

INDIE-ROCK HEAVEN

MODEST MOUSE

Legendary Portland, Ore., band takes the stage in support of its sixth studio album “Strangers to Ourselves,” its first since 2007’s “We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank.” You’ll also hear hits including “Gravity Rides Everything” and “Float On.”

Details: 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; LiveNation.com; $46.50-$55.

AN AMERICAN TREASURE

TONY BENNETT

Winner of 17 Grammy Awards is still going strong at the astonishing age of 91, and will touch the hearts and souls of the audience by crooning standards including “Because of You,” “Rags to Riches,” “Cold, Cold Heart,” “I Wanna Be Around,” “The Good Life,” “Who Can I Turn To (When Nobody Needs Me)” and his signature song, “I Left My Heart In San Francisco.”

Details: 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $50-$170.

THE SINGLES TOUR – ANTHEMS

ADAM ANT

Antmusic lives! Swashbuckling British singer born Stuart Leslie Goddard, one of the iconic faces from MTV’s heyday in the ‘80s, returns to South Florida to perform classics including “Prince Charming,” “Stand and Deliver,” “Antmusic,” “Goody Two Shoes” and “Wonderful,” plus B-sides and personal faves.

Details: 8 p.m. Wednesday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE 8th St., Fort Lauderdale; www.parkerplayhouse.com; $37.50-$73.

SOUTHERN ROCK SHOWCASE

BLACKBERRY SMOKE

Atlanta country rock group takes the stage in support of its fifth studio album, “Like an Arrow.” Opening act the Chris Robinson Brotherhood will perform tracks from its four studio albums – and don’t be surprised to hear a few faves from Robinson’s former band the Black Crowes, such as “Remedy,” “She Talks to Angels” and “Hard to Handle.”

Details: 7 p.m. Thursday at the Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE 6th St., Pompano Beach; Ticketmaster; $29.50.

free for all

DREAM CAR CLASSIC

10 A.M.-3 P.M. SUNDAY: Gearheads and other motor vehicle enthusiasts will love this showcase filled with classic and custom cars, trucks and hot rods; Hollywood Boulevard between 19th and 20th avenues, Downtown Hollywood; www.cobrajoeproductions.com.