Best of the beach: What art exhibits to hit up in Miami Beach this week
Planning where to go and when during Art Basel and Art Miami week is on par with doing calculus. But have no fear, we’ve broken down the best exhibits and installations to attend on Miami Beach and on the Mainland.
If you’re hitting the beach, you won’t be disappointed — see a neon-lit vulva at Nautilus South Beach, be in awe of works by the best in street art at the Sagamore, a giant convict gummy bear at the SLS, or get a 10-minute portrait done at the Miami Beach Edition.
But whatever you do, make sure you have your Uber and Lyft apps ready to go.
Ruth Gruber: Photojournalist
The Jewish Museum of Florida’s Art Basel headlining exhibit honors the life and work of the late photojournalist, Ruth Gruber.
What: Ruth Gruber: Photojournalist
When: Through Jan. 17, 2018
Where: Jewish Museum of Florida, 301 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
Tickets: Admission $5
Website: https://jmof.fiu.edu/
Subject to Interpretation
Contemporary artists Eric Goldemberg and Veronica Zalcberg explore art using 3D printed props.
What: Subject to Interpretation
When: Through Feb. 25, 2018
Where: Jewish Museum of Florida, 301 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
Tickets: Admission $5
Website: https://jmof.fiu.edu
Art Basel Tent at Nautilus South Beach
An array of art will be the center of the tent, with headlining pieces by Kelsey Montague and Suzy Kellems Dominik. Kellems Dominik displays what she calls a “12-foot orgasm” in her a multi-sensory neon sculpture installation. Montague joins forces with Gran Centenario Tequila from Dec. 7 to 9 to showcase her iconic angel wings mural, this time in white and gold. For every photo posted on social media, Gran Centenario will donate $10 to Mexican earthquake relief charities.
What: Art Basel Tent at the Nautilus South Beach
When: Dec. 3 to 10
Where: 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Tickets: Free
The Circle of Land and Sky
Phillip K. Smith III brings together the sky and the water with 300 geometric reflectors angled at 110 degrees, with every moment changing as the sun rises and sets.
What: The Circle of Land and Sky
When: Dec. 4 to 10
Time: 24 hours a day
Where: Faena Beach, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Tickets: Free
Where: www.faena.com/miami-beach/
URBAN LEGENDS
The Sagamore hotel’s exhibit pays homage to urban street art, with works by ABSTRK, Bambi, Banksy, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Romain Froquet, Inkie, Keith Haring, and more.
What: URBAN LEGENDS
When: Dec. 4 to Jan. 4, 2018
Where: The Sagamore Hotel Miami Beach, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Tickets: Free
Website: www.sagamorehotel.com/urban-legends
SLS Installations
The hotel will be getting in on the Art Basel fun with installations in the lobby and rooftop by Bisco Smith, Michael Benisty’s “When Balloon Dog Meets Keith Haring Dog . . . Love Happens,” and WhIsBe’s 7-foot-tall gummy bear installation.
What: SLS Installations
When: Dec. 5 to 10
Where: SLS South Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Tickets: Free
Website: www.slshotels.com/southbeach
Blind Portrait
Book a 10-minute session with artist Moral Turgeman, who will produce a portrait using a single line.
What: Blind Portrait
When: Dec. 5 to 12
Where: Miami Beach Edition, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Tickets: Free with reservation
Website: www.moralturgeman.com/artbasel
Design Miami
Turn your home into living art with woodworking masterpieces, robotic fabrication, unique wares and jewelry, and world debuts of pieces.
What: Design Miami
When: Dec. 6 to 10
Where: Meridian Avenue and 19th Street, Miami Beach
Tickets: $25 and up
Website: www.designmiami.com
New Spring
COS and Studio Swine come together to present a work inspired by the Japanese Cherry Blossom Festival and the Art Deco movement, where a tree releases mist-filled flowers that can only survive when touched by gloved hands.
What: New Spring
When: Dec. 6 to 10
Where: 1415 Euclid Ave., Miami Beach
Tickets: Free
BLINK, BURN.
Students from the Pratt Institute team up with fellows from the New World Symphony America’s Orchestral Academy for four visual and auditory performances. Topics include the elements, astrology, the cycle of nature, and climate change.
What: BLINK, BURN.
When: Dec. 7
Time: 6 p.m.
Where: The New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach
Tickets: Free with reservation
AQUA Art Miami
The sister fair to Art Miami, 51 exhibitors from around the world, including Laura Kimpton of Burning Man fame, live tattoo art by Thea Duskin, art as fashion, and more.
What: AQUA Art Miami
When: Dec. 7 to 10
Where: AQUA Hotel, 1530 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
Tickets: $25 and up
Website: www.aquaartmiami.com
Herbert Galarza Live Painting
NaiYaRa hosts the graffiti-pop artist as he creates a wall art alongside custom-painted bottles of Macallan.
What: Herbert Galarza Live Painting
When: Dec. 8
Time: 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
Where: NaiYaRa, 1854 Bay Road, Miami Beach
INTERCULTURAL
Sheinina Lolita Raj’s photography exhibition, accompanied by a sound collaboration by Nelly Furtado, showcases self portraits of her wearing traditional, authentic clothing from cultures around the world. Raj hosts an artist talk on Dec. 8 and her exhibit is on display through Dec. 30.
What: INTERCULTURAL
When: Dec. 8
Time: 4 to 6 p.m.
Where: Miami Design Preservation League’s Art Deco Museum, 1001 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach
Tickets: Free with RSVP
Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/intercultural-worldwide-artist-talk-tickets-37556174529
Basel, Lox and Cream Cheese Annual Art Basel Brunch
Close out Art Basel with a breakfast gathering with Maya Benton, the curator of the International Center of Photography, to discuss the late Ruth Gruber and 3D artist, Eric Goldemberg.
What: Basel, Lox and Cream Cheese Annual Art Basel Brunch
When: Dec. 10
Time: 10 a.m. to noon
Where: Jewish Museum of Florida, 301 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
Tickets: $18 members, $25 nonmembers
Website: www.jmof.fiu.edu/calendar/2017/basel-lox-cream-cheese-annual-art-basel-brunch/