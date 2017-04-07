Miami celebrates Easter like a pro. Here are the best events

I had a theory that Easter is no one’s favorite holiday. Safe to say, Miami proved me wrong with all the bunny-themed, pastel-colored events to commemorate the day.

Most of them cater to children, but there are a few for adults and even pets.

1. You, the kids and 50,000 Easter eggs Kendall resident Nadine Ku, 3, collects treat-filled eggs during the Eggstravaganza festival at Pinecrest Gardens, Saturday, March 23, 2013, in Pinecrest. The annual event also featured wild-animal shows, vendors of food and souvenirs, and a chance to meet the Easter bunny. It boasts being the largest South Florida egg hunt. The 13th Annual Eggstravaganza at the Pinecrest Gardens on Saturday will feature 50,000 eggs in multiple scavenger hunts. To top it off, there will be balloon art, a petting zoo and wildlife show. Show details

Show map 13th Annual Eggstravaganza

When: Saturday, April 8

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Pinecrest Gardens 11000 Red Road Pinecrest, Florida 33156

Tickets: $5 in advance, $7 at the gate at pinecrestgardens.org 11000 Red Road Pinecrest, Florida 33156 Take me there

2. Eggs drop from the sky Kids rush to collect easter eggs that have fallen from a helicopter during the Miami Gardens annual Easter family fun day in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Saturday, March 26. Colorful eggs will fall from the sky with help from a helicopter a this Miami Gardens event. There will also be free food, music and fun for children. Show details

Show map Easter Family Fun Day

When: Saturday, April 15

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Rolling Oaks Park 18701 NW 17th Ave., Miami Gardens, FL 33056 18701 NW 17th Ave., Miami Gardens, FL 33056 Take me there

3. Paddle boat, hay and pony rides Sure, there will be an egg hunt at Pinto’s Farm in Redland. But there will also be other activities including paddle boat rides, hay rides and pony rides. Easters past have featured visits from the Easter Bunny, an Easter chick and an Easter lamb. Show details

Show map Easter at the Farm

When: Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9

Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Pinto’s Farm 14890 SW 216th St, Miami, FL 33170

Tickets: $16 at pintofarm.com/easter-at-the-farm 14890 SW 216th St, Miami, FL 33170 Take me there

4. Arts, crafts and photographs Devonne Junior McPherson, age 11 months, hunts for eggs during the Spring Eggstravaganza at North Shore Park on Miami Beach on Saturday, April 7, 2012. The day offered kids a chance to meet the Easter Bunny, hunt for eggs and enjoy crafts and treats. This free event is tailored to young children. Take your kid to Miami Beach for arts and crafts and a chance to take a picture with the Easter Bunny. The Easter egg hunt is specifically for children 10 and younger. There will also be carnival rides for a fee. Show details

Show map Miami Beach Spring Eggstravaganza

When: Saturday, April 8

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; egg hunt begins at 11 a.m.

Where: North Shore Park 501 72nd St. Miami Beach 33141 501 72nd St. Miami Beach 33141 Take me there

5. 27 years strong This is the 27th egg hunt in Key Biscayne, so it’s got to be good, right? Show details

Show map 27th Annual Easter Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 8

Time: 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Where: Village Green 400 Crandon Boulevard Key Biscayne, FL 33142 400 Crandon Boulevard Key Biscayne, FL 33142 Take me there

6. Easter bunny sightings The scavenger hunts are free, but the Doral Bunny’s a star, so you’ll have to pay for a picture with him. There will also be rides and food for sale. Show details

Show map Doral Eggstravaganza

When: Saturday, April 8

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Doral Central Park 3000 NW 87th Ave 33172 3000 NW 87th Ave 33172 Take me there

7. Aquarium exhibits plus a Easter parade With her mom, right, and big brother Sebastian, 5, nearby, 18-month-old Gabriela Garcia Aguilera of Miami gathers colorful eggs during an egg hunt on Friday, April 3, 2015 during Miami Seaquarium’s BunnyPalooza. You could see all the exhibits at the Miami Seaquarium and take your kid to multiple Easter egg hunts at BunnyPalooza. The event also has the largest Easter parade in the region. Show details

Show map BunnyPalooza

When: Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 16

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Miami Seaquarium 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne 33149

Tickets: $25 at miamiseaquarium.com 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne, FL 33149 Take me there

8. Outdoor shopping and the Easter Bunny If you have a free afternoon on Saturday, stop by the Shops at Sunset Place for its Easter egg hunt. The event will include face painting, music, raffle contests and the Easter Bunny. Show details

Show map Sunset Place Easter Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 8

Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

Where: The Shops at Sunset Place 7535 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33156 7535 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33156 Take me there

9. Mexican cocktails and an adult scavenger hunt Kids can’t have all the fun; adults like random scavenger hunts, too. Make your way to OLLA’s bar for bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marias, margaritas and authentic Mexican beer cocktails. But the fun doesn’t stop at endless drinks. On Sunday, OLLA is also bringing in the Easter bunny for photo opps and hosting a grownup Easter egg hunt during happy hour. Toy eggs on the restaurant’s property will have free gifts like vouchers for more drinks, a year-worth of chips and dip a specially-prepared dinner by Chef Tom Linquist, who is also the executive chef at Coyo Taco. Show details

Show map Adult Easter Egg Hunt

When: Sunday, April 9

Time: 4 p.m.

Where: OLLA 1233 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Look for the golden egg! 1233 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Take me there