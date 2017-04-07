Miami celebrates Easter like a pro. Here are the best events
I had a theory that Easter is no one’s favorite holiday. Safe to say, Miami proved me wrong with all the bunny-themed, pastel-colored events to commemorate the day.
Most of them cater to children, but there are a few for adults and even pets.
1. You, the kids and 50,000 Easter eggs
It boasts being the largest South Florida egg hunt. The 13th Annual Eggstravaganza at the Pinecrest Gardens on Saturday will feature 50,000 eggs in multiple scavenger hunts. To top it off, there will be balloon art, a petting zoo and wildlife show.
13th Annual Eggstravaganza
When: Saturday, April 8
Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Pinecrest Gardens 11000 Red Road Pinecrest, Florida 33156
Tickets: $5 in advance, $7 at the gate at pinecrestgardens.org
2. Eggs drop from the sky
Colorful eggs will fall from the sky with help from a helicopter a this Miami Gardens event. There will also be free food, music and fun for children.
Easter Family Fun Day
When: Saturday, April 15
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Rolling Oaks Park 18701 NW 17th Ave., Miami Gardens, FL 33056
3. Paddle boat, hay and pony rides
Sure, there will be an egg hunt at Pinto’s Farm in Redland. But there will also be other activities including paddle boat rides, hay rides and pony rides. Easters past have featured visits from the Easter Bunny, an Easter chick and an Easter lamb.
Easter at the Farm
When: Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9
Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Pinto’s Farm 14890 SW 216th St, Miami, FL 33170
Tickets: $16 at pintofarm.com/easter-at-the-farm
4. Arts, crafts and photographs
This free event is tailored to young children. Take your kid to Miami Beach for arts and crafts and a chance to take a picture with the Easter Bunny. The Easter egg hunt is specifically for children 10 and younger. There will also be carnival rides for a fee.
Miami Beach Spring Eggstravaganza
When: Saturday, April 8
Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; egg hunt begins at 11 a.m.
Where: North Shore Park 501 72nd St. Miami Beach 33141
5. 27 years strong
This is the 27th egg hunt in Key Biscayne, so it’s got to be good, right?
27th Annual Easter Egg Hunt
When: Saturday, April 8
Time: 9:30 to 11 a.m.
Where: Village Green 400 Crandon Boulevard Key Biscayne, FL 33142
6. Easter bunny sightings
The scavenger hunts are free, but the Doral Bunny’s a star, so you’ll have to pay for a picture with him. There will also be rides and food for sale.
Doral Eggstravaganza
When: Saturday, April 8
Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Doral Central Park 3000 NW 87th Ave 33172
7. Aquarium exhibits plus a Easter parade
You could see all the exhibits at the Miami Seaquarium and take your kid to multiple Easter egg hunts at BunnyPalooza. The event also has the largest Easter parade in the region.
BunnyPalooza
When: Friday, April 14 through Sunday, April 16
Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Miami Seaquarium 4400 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne 33149
Tickets: $25 at miamiseaquarium.com
8. Outdoor shopping and the Easter Bunny
If you have a free afternoon on Saturday, stop by the Shops at Sunset Place for its Easter egg hunt. The event will include face painting, music, raffle contests and the Easter Bunny.
Sunset Place Easter Egg Hunt
When: Saturday, April 8
Time: 1 to 4 p.m.
Where: The Shops at Sunset Place 7535 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33156
9. Mexican cocktails and an adult scavenger hunt
Kids can’t have all the fun; adults like random scavenger hunts, too. Make your way to OLLA’s bar for bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marias, margaritas and authentic Mexican beer cocktails. But the fun doesn’t stop at endless drinks. On Sunday, OLLA is also bringing in the Easter bunny for photo opps and hosting a grownup Easter egg hunt during happy hour. Toy eggs on the restaurant’s property will have free gifts like vouchers for more drinks, a year-worth of chips and dip a specially-prepared dinner by Chef Tom Linquist, who is also the executive chef at Coyo Taco.
Adult Easter Egg Hunt
When: Sunday, April 9
Time: 4 p.m.
Where: OLLA 1233 Lincoln Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139
Look for the golden egg!
10. Easter Bunny meets the dog
Seriously, Easter is not just for the kids. Your pets can enjoy the holiday, too. Grab the leash and take your dog or cat to the Dadeland Mall for photos with the Easter Bunny.
Pet Photo Night
When: Sunday, April 9
Time: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Where: Dadeland Mall 7535 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33156