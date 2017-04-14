Booze up at Broward’s best new happy hours

Head to Fort Lauderdale’s Rhythm & Vine and enjoy $3 off drinks as well as $5 Old Fashioneds, Margaritas and Negronis every Thursday and Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.

On Local Love Wednesday, enjoy half off everything from 8 p.m. until close if you have a Fort Lauderdale address on your license.

And on Thursdays, ladies enjoy complimentary white wine from 7 to 10 p.m.