Booze up at Broward’s best new happy hours

By Amanda Mesa

Contrary to what many may think, the action doesn’t only happen in Miami-Dade. If you’re based in Broward, check out these hot new happy hours. 

1. Burlock Coast

Every Thursday starting at 10 p.m., get your groove on to old school jams by DJ Carsonicboom and enjoy some budget-friendly bites and Prohibition-era cocktails for $8.  Some of our favorites include The Aviation, made with gin, maraschino liqueur, crème de violette and lemon juice, and Burlock Coast’s signature pretzel sticks with beer cheddar fondue. If you’re an early bird, enjoy happy hour throughout the week from 5 to 7 p.m.

Burlock Coast, 1 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale 33304
954-302-6460; www.burlockcoast.com

2. Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille

Enjoy half-priced drinks ($14 and under) and select oysters at this trendy, upscale seafood spot every day during happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to closing on Thursdays.

Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille, 620 East Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale 33301
954-467-2555
www.wildsealasolas.com

3. Rhythm & Vine

Head to Fort Lauderdale’s Rhythm & Vine and enjoy $3 off drinks as well as $5 Old Fashioneds, Margaritas and Negronis every Thursday and Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.

On Local Love Wednesday, enjoy half off everything from 8 p.m. until close if you have a Fort Lauderdale address on your license.

And on Thursdays, ladies enjoy complimentary white wine from 7 to 10 p.m.

Rhythm & Vine, 401 NE 5th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale 33301
954-533-3734
www.rhythm-vine.com

