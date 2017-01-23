Comedy, classic soul, music and art festivals in Miami – Jan. 27-29

Los Amigos Invisibles are in town as part of F + M Festival.

Friday, Jan. 27

Sommore

QUEEN OF COMEDY

SOMMORE

Combining class and sass, this half-sister of actress Nia Long dishes out a raw, cutting look at today’s issues from a woman’s perspective. See why Oprah Winfrey proclaimed her “a force to be reckoned with in the new millennium.”

Details: 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and 7 p.m. Sunday, at the Palm Beach Improv, 550 S. Rosemary Ave., Ste. 250, West Palm Beach; 561-833-1812 or www.palmbeachimprov.com; $25.

THE EMPRESS OF SOUL

GLADYS KNIGHT

Seven-time Grammy-winning singer performs timeless classics such as “If I Were Your Woman,” “Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye),” “Help Me Make It Through the Night,” “License to Kill,” “The Way We Were,” “Baby Don’t Change Your Mind,” “You’re the Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me” and, of course, “Midnight Train to Georgia,” plus tracks from her latest album, “Where My Heart Belongs.”

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $34.50-$84.50.

THE CHANUKAH CHUTZPAH TOUR

SARGE

For those who prefer their holiday entertainment on the raunchy side, join Sarge as he presents all new “Just for Chanukah” material and music. This high-energy show combines side-splitting stand-up comedy with The Sarge’s innovative songs and surprising dexterity on the piano. For mature audiences only. Rescheduled from its original Dec. 23 date – all tickets will be honored.

Details: 8 p.m. Friday at the Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura; 305-466-8002 or www.aventuracenter.org; $39.50- $44.50.

THE ORIGINAL JERSEY BOYS

FRANKIE VALLI AND THE FOUR SEASONS

Two chances to catch the inspiration for the Tony-winning musical “Jersey Boys” crooning unforgettable tunes such as “Sherry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Rag Doll,” “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Grease.”

Details: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Hard Rock Live Arena at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 1 Seminole Way, near Hollywood; Ticketmaster; $40-$80.

Saturday , Jan. 28

REV IT UP

DANIA BEACH VINTAGE MOTORCYCLE SHOW

Are you born to be wild, or feeling like an easy rider? Check out this family-friendly event featuring more than 380 vintage motorcycles (this year’s theme is BMW: New and Old), plus cycle field games, antique bicycle displays, an old parts swap meet, live music by “The Whipping Post,” roller derby girls, great food and drink and a kiddie play area.

Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Frost Park, 300 NE 2nd St., Dania Beach; www.daniabeachvintagebikeshow.com; free.

FEELING ARTSY?

CORAL GABLES FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

Thousands of art and fun lovers are expected to fill the streets at this festival that features more than 175 artists, plus steel drum, jazz and big band music, great food, a fine wine and spirits area, and a Kidz Zone offering bounce houses, slides, rides, face-painting and more.

Details: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday between Ponce De Leon and LeJeune Road (SW 42nd Ave.) on Alhambra Circle, Coral Gables; www.coralgablesartfestival.com; free admission; $99 VIP (unlimited food and drinks), $69 food only (includes two beverage tickets); $10 Kidz Zone, $25 Play All Day admission.

POPLIFE PRESENTS

F+M FESTIVAL

Love great food? Love great music? You’re in luck this weekend, as Miami’s diverse culinary palate merges with the best in indie-rock, electronic, international sounds and hip-hop, on the sands adjacent to the North Beach Bandshell. Saturday’s lineup features Hot Chip. Los Amigos Invisibles, Slow Magic, Amtrac and more, while Sunday serves up Ghostface Killah, Bomba Estereo, Nosaj Thing, Jacuzzi Boys and more.

Details: 2-11 p.m. Saturday and 2-10 p.m. Sunday at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.fmfestival.com; $45 single day, $250 VIP; $75 two-day, $450 VIP; 18 and up, must be 21 for VIP.

Photo: Consensualtechs.com

SPRAY TO THE BEAT

LIFE IN COLOR

Tenth anniversary of the “World’s Largest Paint Party” splashes down in Miami’s Design District with thousands of gallons of Day-Glo paint, plus electronic music’s top acts including Diplo, Carnage, Marshmello, Young Thug, Seven Lions, TriTonal, Illenium, Desiigner, Mija, Ookay, Solano, Doctor P and more.

Details: 2 p.m.-midnight Saturday at Mana Wynwood and RC Cola Plant, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; www.licmiami.com; $99-$145.

GOLDEN OLDIES

BLOOD, SWEAT & TEARS

Grammy-winning ‘60s jazz-rock band performs classic hits including “You Made Me So Very Happy,” “Spinning Wheel” and “And When I Die,” with “American Idol” rocker Bo Bice handling vocal duties.

Details: 8 p.m. Saturday at The Casino at Dania Beach, 301 E. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach; www.casinodaniabeach.com; $25-$55, $125 VIP (as part of table of four for $500).

Sunday, Jan. 29

ALL-DAY FESTIVAL

KISS COUNTRY CHILI COOK-OFF

For more than three decades now, KISS 99.9 has been serving up hot country sounds along with a deliciously spicy chili contest. This year is no different, with five top acts: Chris Lane, Granger Smith, Joe Nichols, Lee Brice and Florida Georgia Line.

Details: Gates open at 8:30 a.m., music starts at 10 a.m. Sunday, at the C. B. Smith Park, 900 N. Flamingo Rd., Pembroke Pines; www.wkis.cbslocal.com; $52.

FREE COMMUNITY CONCERT

CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA MIAMI

Program led by conductor Roderick Cox features works by Dvořák, Mendelssohn and Sibelius, plus Saint-Saëns’s “Havanaise” for Violin and Orchestra with violinist Elena Urioste as soloist.

Details: 3 p.m. Sunday at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; www.MiamiDadeCountyAuditorium.org; free, but tickets are required.

Next Week

A DIVINE CULTURE

SHEN YUN

Journey back and visit the lost paradise of the Middle Kingdom, a time when the world was full of magic and splendor, as if all on Earth existed in harmony with Heaven. This land of heroes and sages, dragons and phoenixes, emperors and immortals, comes to life onstage with unrivaled artistic mastery in every dance movement and every musical note.

Details: 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $60-$200.

DYNAMIC DUO

BOZ SCAGGS & THE ROBERT CRAY BAND

Double bill features two of America’s consummate musicians, with Grammy-winning rock, soul, blues and jazz singer/songwriter and guitarist Scaggs performing hits including “Lowdown,” “Lido Shuffle” and “”We’re All Alone, while five-time Grammy-winning Cray’s soulful singing and virtuosic guitar work will satisfy your craving for pure blues.

Details: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Au-Rene Theater, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222 or www.browardcenter.org; $45-$125.

Emily Estefan

FESTIVAL MIAMI DEBUT

EMILY ESTEFAN

Gloria and Emilio’s daughter proves she’s got her own unique voice, performing tracks from her jazzy/funky/breezy debut album, “Take Whatever You Want,” which features the single “Reign (Every Night)” and drops Feb. 3.

Details: 8 p.m. Thursday at the Gusman Concert Hall, University of Miami, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-4940 or www.festivalmiami.com; $20-$40.

free for all

JAZZ AT MOCA

8-9:30 P.M. FRIDAY: Sit back and enjoy the Latin jazz, blues, R&B, soul and Cuban fusion band Oriente, performing original compositions from its recent releases “Soul EnClave” and “NOW,” plus classic jazz favorites; Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; www.mocanomi.org.