Best attractions in Aventura and Sunny Isles Beach

By Ana Veciana-Suarez

Spending the day in Aventura? Here is where to go if you want some sun, some fun or to do a little shopping. 

The Comedy Zone, at the Ramada Plaza Marco Polo Beach Resort, is part of the nation’s largest chain of stand-up comedy clubs. 19201 Collins Ave., 305-932-2238, comedyzoneworldwide.com

 

DolceVita Gelato Café is a local Italian chain popular with Miamians. RK Village Plaza, 18288 Collins Ave., 305-933-9990

 

Founders Park has walking trails, a playground and numerous sports courts. 3105 NE 190th St., 305-466-8556 

 

Gulfstream Park has a racetrack and casino as well as an open-air retail, dining and entertainment area. It’s just up the road in Broward County’s Hallandale Beach. 901 S. Federal Highway, Hallandale Beach. 954-454-7000, www.gulfstreampark.com

 

Heritage Park has two playgrounds, a splash pad, a dog park and bandshell. 19200 Collins Ave., 305-792-1706

 

Sunny Isles Beach/Golden Beach, on A1A from 163rd Street to the Broward County line, draws mostly local residents and families.

 

Haulover Beach Park, on A1A around 10800 Collins Ave. just south of Aventura proper, has a northernmost section that is clothing optional. In addition, it has the usual amenities of picnic area, showers, lifeguards and concession stands. 

 

Aventura Arts & Cultural Center offers a variety of performing arts and cultural events. 3385 NE 188TH St., 305-466-8002, www.aventuracenter.org

 

Aventura Mall is a shopper’s dream. Plan to spend a day, or two or three. 19501 Biscayne Blvd., 305-935-1110, aventuramall.com

